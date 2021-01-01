« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Down

Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 269917 times)

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4160 on: Yesterday at 05:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:20:45 pm
Talking of new memberships seems my better half has to travel for work now for the Milan game so thought it'd be nice to take my mum seen as shes a massive red but not been since standing on the Kop in the 70's. She is not a member so just wanted to check if the following was right.... Sign her up for a membership > Add her to my friends and family > Transfer my wifes Milan seat to her. That right?

I don't think she needs to be a member, just have a supporter ID
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,815
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4161 on: Yesterday at 05:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:20:45 pm
Talking of new memberships seems my better half has to travel for work now for the Milan game so thought it'd be nice to take my mum seen as shes a massive red but not been since standing on the Kop in the 70's. She is not a member so just wanted to check if the following was right.... Sign her up for a membership > Add her to my friends and family > Transfer my wifes Milan seat to her. That right?
no membership needed just a supporter ID
Logged

Offline ldsn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4162 on: Yesterday at 05:30:18 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 05:11:24 pm
you were meant to have downloaded the NFC pass about a month ago

Cheers, I've found out where to do it. I had seen this notice a while back so sat tight but will download it now.

"Membership NFC passes are now available to download from the Memberships section within My Account, for members who have tickets for the Burnley, Chelsea and/or Crystal Palace games."
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4163 on: Yesterday at 05:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 05:25:22 pm
I don't think she needs to be a member, just have a supporter ID

Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 05:28:29 pm
no membership needed just a supporter ID

Even better, thanks! So I'll just create an account for her on the ticketing site then add the I.D? 
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,815
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4164 on: Yesterday at 05:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:34:06 pm
Even better, thanks! So I'll just create an account for her on the ticketing site then add the I.D?
yeah the friends and family deadline has passed but people have said they've been able to add new people to their lists so should be sound
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4165 on: Yesterday at 05:48:49 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 05:36:08 pm
yeah the friends and family deadline has passed but people have said they've been able to add new people to their lists so should be sound

Cheers mate.
Logged

Offline Origi-nal

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4166 on: Yesterday at 07:00:59 pm »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Yesterday at 05:08:16 pm
So acs was reduced to meet the max numbers via a ballot, and now thats happened it didnt sell all the tickets? So why register for a ballot if youre not bothered? Or have these people forgot to buy?

probably because they did the ballot before they new how many ST's that either needed to move or wanted to move would enroll.

They should have done those 2 enrolments before the ballot and they'd have known how many to put into the ballot.

They could have also have done that mid August as originally planned and left the ballot until they had heard from UEFA.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,171
  • IFWT
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4167 on: Yesterday at 08:12:40 pm »
Not happy that it's the person who organised the tickets is the only one who can change the paying details.  Surely we shouldn't be expected to give this info to someone else?  Don't think the banks would be happy if they knew about it.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,688
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4168 on: Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm »
Has anyone's Milan ticket updated yet?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4169 on: Yesterday at 08:37:14 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm
Has anyone's Milan ticket updated yet?

It wont update until payment has been taken
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,688
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4170 on: Yesterday at 08:38:29 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 08:37:14 pm
It wont update until payment has been taken

Cheers
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,931
  • JFT97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4171 on: Yesterday at 09:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 08:12:40 pm
Not happy that it's the person who organised the tickets is the only one who can change the paying details.  Surely we shouldn't be expected to give this info to someone else?  Don't think the banks would be happy if they knew about it.

Has that always been the case? To be honest I wouldnt be adding any people to my f&f who I didnt know and trust. Seems to be a lot of groups on social media with strangers adding anyone to their f&f lists. Cant people recall tickets that theyve sent to people and change payment details etc.
Logged

Offline claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4172 on: Yesterday at 10:39:52 pm »
Confused again. If I didnt actively enter my card details when I did the autocup entry yesterday, where should I be checking to see if I have card details saved in the correct place ? Again this forum seems to contain more helpful info Than the club website .

For background  my account looks like follows (I am an STH FYI)

Welcome section-CHAMPIONS LEAGUE  SUCCESSFUL IN BALLOT 2021/22

Tickets - CHAMPIONS LEAGUE  SUCCESSFUL IN BALLOT 2021/22

Season tickets - AEP - Champions League Scheme 2021/2022

Auto cup schemes - Season Ticket Holders
Any Auto Cup Schemes you are enrolled into are shown below.
Any Friends and Family you also enrolled whilst renewing Season Tickets on their behalf, can also be found below.

Updating Payment Details
Credit/debit card details for the enrolments shown below, including those for any friends and family, can only be updated by the Payer.

Credit/debit card details must be kept up to date at all times to prevent payment failures.

Please click here for more information on the Auto Cup Schemes.


HOWEVER THERE ARE NO ACS (EG CL OR LEaGUE CUP  EVEN THOUGH I HAVE AN EMAIL WITH MY SEATS ON) SHOWN BELOW FOR ME

Saved cards-

Auto Cup Scheme Supporters
Any payment cards you have registered for Auto Cup Scheme payments will be shown below and can be used at checkout when making future purchases.

Please note: Adding/removing saved cards here will not automatically update any payment details you have registered for Auto Cup Scheme payments.

Go to the Auto Cup Scheme option to:
Ensure that the card you want LFC to use for Auto Cup Scheme payments is registered.
Make any changes to your Auto Cup Scheme payment details.
AddRemove

I HAVE A SAVED CARD HERE FROM WHEN I PAID FOR MY ST

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm by claresy2005 »
Logged

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4173 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm »
go into Auto Cup in your account, it should show the CL ACS tickets you 'purchased' with the last 4 digits of the card against them. If you want to change you (or the person who paid) has to change the payment card for each person separately. If you want to use their card you will need to have all the card details to add it to your account and then change the payment card for them
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4174 on: Today at 06:17:24 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm
go into Auto Cup in your account, it should show the CL ACS tickets you 'purchased' with the last 4 digits of the card against them. If you want to change you (or the person who paid) has to change the payment card for each person separately. If you want to use their card you will need to have all the card details to add it to your account and then change the payment card for them
Thanks
Autocup section is blank for me as per the above post, so guess its 5 hours on live chat for me :(
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,516
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4175 on: Today at 06:38:32 am »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 06:17:24 am
Thanks
Autocup section is blank for me as per the above post, so guess its 5 hours on live chat for me :(

I'd just go and box myself a ticket first.
Logged

Offline matchball

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 779
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4176 on: Today at 07:40:17 am »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 06:17:24 am
Thanks
Autocup section is blank for me as per the above post, so guess its 5 hours on live chat for me :(

My Auto cup also has no Champions League showing but its showing on Season ticket section.
Logged

Offline claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4177 on: Today at 08:12:20 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:38:32 am
I'd just go and box myself a ticket first.

As above though, its showing as confirmed In other sections and I have an email with a seat number on (plus on the sales page it wont let me buy another autocup seat; so its obviously registered something )
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,233
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Autocup
« Reply #4178 on: Today at 09:03:57 am »
Quote from: matchball on Today at 07:40:17 am
My Auto cup also has no Champions League showing but its showing on Season ticket section.

Mine is on both ST and ACS tabs..whats the norm!?  :o
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Up
« previous next »
 