Confused again. If I didnt actively enter my card details when I did the autocup entry yesterday, where should I be checking to see if I have card details saved in the correct place ? Again this forum seems to contain more helpful info Than the club website .



For background my account looks like follows (I am an STH FYI)



Welcome section-CHAMPIONS LEAGUE  SUCCESSFUL IN BALLOT 2021/22



Tickets - CHAMPIONS LEAGUE  SUCCESSFUL IN BALLOT 2021/22



Season tickets - AEP - Champions League Scheme 2021/2022



Auto cup schemes - Season Ticket Holders

Any Auto Cup Schemes you are enrolled into are shown below.

Any Friends and Family you also enrolled whilst renewing Season Tickets on their behalf, can also be found below.



Updating Payment Details

Credit/debit card details for the enrolments shown below, including those for any friends and family, can only be updated by the Payer.



Credit/debit card details must be kept up to date at all times to prevent payment failures.



Please click here for more information on the Auto Cup Schemes.





HOWEVER THERE ARE NO ACS (EG CL OR LEaGUE CUP EVEN THOUGH I HAVE AN EMAIL WITH MY SEATS ON ) SHOWN BELOW FOR ME



Saved cards-



Auto Cup Scheme Supporters

Any payment cards you have registered for Auto Cup Scheme payments will be shown below and can be used at checkout when making future purchases.



Please note: Adding/removing saved cards here will not automatically update any payment details you have registered for Auto Cup Scheme payments.



Go to the Auto Cup Scheme option to:

Ensure that the card you want LFC to use for Auto Cup Scheme payments is registered.

Make any changes to your Auto Cup Scheme payment details.

AddRemove



I HAVE A SAVED CARD HERE FROM WHEN I PAID FOR MY ST



