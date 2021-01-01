5700 in front of me for LC
I think people complained about having the sales on different days and taking time off work for 2 sales. Do it on the same day and you get longer queue times and people complain, do it on separate days to get shorter queues, but people complain that the sales aren't at the same time lol.
Got sorted by my hero ABJ in 306 for this
Happened to me. I needed to log in.
It keeps you on the site now, it doesn't kick you out after a sale.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]