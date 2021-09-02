« previous next »
Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 262308 times)

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3760 on: September 2, 2021, 02:01:37 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on September  2, 2021, 01:45:32 pm
Good luck with getting kop tickets..gonna be close to impossible unless you get in straight away 

Ive told myself that Ill be sitting elsewhere for the first time in years so thatll be a bonus if it happens
Theoretically should be less people even if only 5% scrapping to get into the website. There are usually quite a lot available though, even a short delay should be some there.

Hopefully have some mates helping but who knows how useful they'll be, it is usually me that sorts it. But yeah you're right about getting in, that's why I was worried about only having my phone with internet while I was away. Feels like taking a pea shooter to a warzone.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3761 on: September 2, 2021, 02:43:27 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on September  2, 2021, 09:53:57 am
Great but imagine being in the ballot unsusscessful and then seeing tickets still left over after the sale...that is so frustrating.  At lease the other system if you were unlucky you knew they had all sold but in this system its not the case.  Club need to ensure everyone who is succesful takes it up or has some way of offering it out to a waiting list.

You can distribute your successful ballot entry like you would a ticket. At least theres buttons for that, but I'm not going to click on them!
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3762 on: September 2, 2021, 02:50:37 pm »
Not quite linked although somewhat is, my boy is 9 he's no phone can i download both tickets to the same wallet and use the phone twice?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3763 on: September 2, 2021, 03:12:30 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September  2, 2021, 02:43:27 pm
You can distribute your successful ballot entry like you would a ticket. At least theres buttons for that, but I'm not going to click on them!

Which is bonkers you can do that, should be just yourself that enters.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3764 on: September 2, 2021, 03:22:15 pm »
Quote from: jonesygeez on September  2, 2021, 02:50:37 pm
Not quite linked although somewhat is, my boy is 9 he's no phone can i download both tickets to the same wallet and use the phone twice?

That's correct, I did this when I took my nephew to the Burnley match
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3765 on: September 2, 2021, 03:33:18 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on September  2, 2021, 01:25:07 pm
Has anyone found out the reason why ST holders who didn't register their interest in the autocup are having first dibs ahead of ST holders who did? Surely should be the other way around!

What's more, if loads suddenly come forward and decide to enrol on Monday morning, will that mean some who were successful in the ST and member's ballot won't actually be guaranteed a ticket?

Because they were under the impression they could still move seats to sit next to friends as they had done for a number of years, there was an FAQ still up by renewal time that said there would still be the usual additional enrolment period. Seems pretty fair that they shouldn't miss out
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3766 on: September 2, 2021, 04:06:03 pm »
Quote from: TTB on September  1, 2021, 04:26:12 pm
Worked out why I was getting the error when trying to select new seat for champions league. We have 3 season tickets together in KN row 10, right on the end of the row. Looks like only one of the seats is being moved. The two on the very end of the row can't select a new seat. When logging in on account with third seat I can select and add to basket but cannot allocate to the other two season tickets.

Previous years all three have been moved so not sure what's different this season. We obviously want to have three seats together.
Hour long wait on chat to see why two of our three tickets have not been moved due to UEFA. They didn't know and they would look into it. Just got an email back confirming what I had already worked out but nothing about my question if we could all move seats so we can sit together as has happened in previous season. Chat is closed tomorrow, has anyone had any luck with DM on Twitter?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3767 on: September 2, 2021, 05:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Origi-nal on September  2, 2021, 03:33:18 pm
Because they were under the impression they could still move seats to sit next to friends as they had done for a number of years, there was an FAQ still up by renewal time that said there would still be the usual additional enrolment period. Seems pretty fair that they shouldn't miss out

Yeah they shouldnt miss out, but unless the club has moved them because if the red zone they shouldnt get priority of picking tickets over anyone else? If someone wants to move their ST seat to somewhere else in the ground through their own choice, then they should be in the sale with everyone else.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3768 on: September 2, 2021, 05:23:30 pm »
What about if one out of three is moved because of UEFA. See my post above.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3769 on: September 2, 2021, 06:49:11 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on September  2, 2021, 05:16:03 pm
Yeah they shouldn’t miss out, but unless the club has moved them because if the red zone they shouldn’t get priority of picking tickets over anyone else? If someone wants to move their ST seat to somewhere else in the ground through their own choice, then they should be in the sale with everyone else.

They should be before the ST/members sale because the FAQ's said there would be a sale before the usual members sale. This is no different to other years.

They are not necessarily moving to other areas of the ground either, I like to move mine to another area of the Kop so I can sit with someone I don't usually get chance to. If the choice was between the risk of the ballot and enrolling at renewal I would probably go for the guaranteed one at renewal. Members are not missing out because of this.

As has already been mentioned before, the number of ST seat moves are very small, all need to have 4 credits, it's not like there are any with 1, 2 or 3 credits fancying a group with Atletico and Milan and choosing to enroll late.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3770 on: September 2, 2021, 09:24:29 pm »
Maybe I'm just misunderstanding it all, but why would a ST holder register their interest and enter a ballot when another ST holder can just sit tight, do nothing and then enrol before them?
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3771 on: September 2, 2021, 09:30:53 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on September  2, 2021, 09:24:29 pm
Maybe I'm just misunderstanding it all, but why would a ST holder register their interest and enter a ballot when another ST holder can just sit tight, do nothing and then enrol before them?

This is what I thought. All our group are seasies with all 4 games. It would have been better not to go in the ballot, which we thought you had to do to have a chance to be on the ACS. We appreciate we have been successful but information seems to keep changing and can be misunderstood.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3772 on: September 2, 2021, 09:42:41 pm »
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3773 on: September 3, 2021, 06:29:53 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on September  2, 2021, 01:45:32 pm
Good luck with getting kop tickets..gonna be close to impossible unless you get in straight away 

Ive told myself that Ill be sitting elsewhere for the first time in years so thatll be a bonus if it happens

Theres actually loads left in every block right now, looks way more there than in previous years. I doubt either there'll be all that many season ticket holders who havent registered at all in that first 8.15am sale. Obviously as always if you get an ok time in the queue that isnt over an hour then I'd bet theres still some seats left in the Kop.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3774 on: September 3, 2021, 06:42:59 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on September  3, 2021, 06:29:53 am
Theres actually loads left in every block right now, looks way more there than in previous years. I doubt either there'll be all that many season ticket holders who havent registered at all in that first 8.15am sale. Obviously as always if you get an ok time in the queue that isnt over an hour then I'd bet theres still some seats left in the Kop.
Kop would be great but lower Annie road with the rail seating will be good too, presuming they put it in soon
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3775 on: September 3, 2021, 07:37:52 am »
Quote from: Philipm20 on September  2, 2021, 09:30:53 pm
This is what I thought. All our group are seasies with all 4 games. It would have been better not to go in the ballot, which we thought you had to do to have a chance to be on the ACS. We appreciate we have been successful but information seems to keep changing and can be misunderstood.

Yes they would have been better not going into the ballot, depending if they wanted to enrol with a member or not.

I contacted the club about it and ST's  with 4 credits were emailed out on the 22 July to say they didn't need to enter the ballot. The club cocked up by leaving the old FAQ and are just honouring due to a small number of ST's wanting to move seats as they always have done. Someone even posted on here about it at around the time the registration was open.

It will only be a small number moving seats anyway, there are loads of Kop left and there will be still by Monday afternoon. It's surprising how many ST's don't do the ACS.

Re: Autocup
« Reply #3776 on: September 3, 2021, 04:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Origi-nal on September  3, 2021, 07:37:52 am
Yes they would have been better not going into the ballot, depending if they wanted to enrol with a member or not.

I contacted the club about it and ST's  with 4 credits were emailed out on the 22 July to say they didn't need to enter the ballot. The club cocked up by leaving the old FAQ and are just honouring due to a small number of ST's wanting to move seats as they always have done. Someone even posted on here about it at around the time the registration was open.

It will only be a small number moving seats anyway, there are loads of Kop left and there will be still by Monday afternoon. It's surprising how many ST's don't do the ACS.



Thats fine thanks mate we all just wanted to move to sit together, not with any members.  We received the email but read it as had to enter the ballot so we did that. No big deal really as lucky to still have chance of doing the ACS.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3777 on: Yesterday at 10:35:12 pm »
Read the email from 22 July again today. Wish Id paid attention at the time because Ive been paranoid for weeks about something I was already sorted for. I think other communications from the club could have been clearer.

Hoping everyone on here gets sorted for the Milan game.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3778 on: Today at 09:51:13 pm »
Can I just check my understanding is right .
Im an sth
I clicked enrol . Therefore I was complicit And active in my selection so I am grouped with members tomorrow afternoon .( I should count my lucky stars that I was successful in the ballot)

If I hadnt enrolled I would be buying at 8.15 tomorrow (effectively the club are assuming this subset of people took no action re enrolment because they were SO confused). Hence this is the clubs way of saying sorry to them.

The email of 8 July is so badly worded. At the time I thought by enrolling I was doing the right thing. Evidently not 
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3779 on: Today at 10:42:52 pm »
Will I be able to select seats for members (also successful in the ballot and linked to my account) in the enrolment period tomorrow? I could do it last season but I dont know what the rules are this season on selecting seats for friends.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3780 on: Today at 10:47:14 pm »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 09:51:13 pm
Can I just check my understanding is right .
Im an sth
I clicked enrol . Therefore I was complicit And active in my selection so I am grouped with members tomorrow afternoon .( I should count my lucky stars that I was successful in the ballot)

If I hadnt enrolled I would be buying at 8.15 tomorrow (effectively the club are assuming this subset of people took no action re enrolment because they were SO confused). Hence this is the clubs way of saying sorry to them.

The email of 8 July is so badly worded. At the time I thought by enrolling I was doing the right thing. Evidently not 


This is really messed up. There will be some ST holders who by registering their interest will miss out on ACS. I wouldn't be surprised if you are allowed to buy in the sale tomorrow at 8:15 (despite the sale page saying otherwise). Its very bizarre to have a criteria for a sale that includes not having a particular thing in your history.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #3781 on: Today at 10:48:23 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:42:52 pm
Will I be able to select seats for members (also successful in the ballot and linked to my account) in the enrolment period tomorrow? I could do it last season but I dont know what the rules are this season on selecting seats for friends.

Yes
