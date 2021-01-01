« previous next »
Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 08:02:57 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:58:54 pm
You think it will be STH first? I vaguely remember something like that but surely not.

EDIT: I think youre talking about the later sales after the ballot for those who missed out

For Red Bull Salzburg it went:

Priority rights holders --> Season ticket holders --> Members

Then for Genk it went:

PRH --> Season ticket holders with Salzburg --> Members with Salzburg

Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 08:08:17 pm
Any idea when the Milan General sale will be lads?
Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 08:19:35 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:08:17 pm
Any idea when the Milan General sale will be lads?
probably back end of next week, if not the Monday the week of will be tight
Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 08:38:55 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 07:44:02 pm
That's the issue mate.  Another semi against Barcelona for instance and those of us with 50+ European home games on the bounce will be fighting for a ticket with a "Jonny come lately"

If people don't see how that's unfair I despair.

For the general sale, the club needs to take the qualifying criteria much further back than 4 bloody games.

you'll just be up against other people that failed in the ballot. i wouldn't assume they're all 'johnny come latelies', many of them will be just like you.

i wouldn't be so stressed this season anyway, even in latter stages i can imagine corona will still disrupt things with sponsors/UEFA delegates not being too keen or able to travel. unless you're really bad with a computer and/or unable to be at a computer for sales and returns, then you'd probably be fucked unfortunately.
Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 08:49:28 pm
Ok sigh

Myself and a load of others in a similar position with an absolute fuck load of European credits will be fighting for tickets with a bunch of Jonny come latelies.

Id rather get a ticket based on years of past loyalty then some random who doesnt want to travel due to COVID-19.

Anyway, it is what it is. General sale Shite here I come.
Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 09:21:06 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:49:28 pm
Ok sigh

Myself and a load of others in a similar position with an absolute fuck load of European credits will be fighting for tickets with a bunch of Jonny come latelies.

Id rather get a ticket based on years of past loyalty then some random who doesnt want to travel due to COVID-19.

Anyway, it is what it is. General sale Shite here I come.

It's not a general sale.. you're in the same boat as any member who had four from 2019/20 and missed out.
Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 09:29:31 pm
Quote from: Red210 on Yesterday at 05:43:27 pm
Does anybody know where the adult/child section is for the CL autocup (i.e. the sections where you must buy a child ticket with an adult), is it 221-224 again (I couldn't see it stated anywhere on the ticket information pages)?
My "child" has now moved to a "young adult" so I guess that means I cannot get an adult + young adult in these sections?

222-224 Annie upper

Although you can buy child and young adult in any block now (YA always been the case)
Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm
Quote from: Philipm20 on Yesterday at 07:14:35 pm
Can I confirm that season ticket holders who didnt tick auto cup at renewal did have to join the ballot if they wanted to be in the ACS (had all the 4 games)? It seems that if you did and where successful you cant now enrol in the additional season ticket sale in the morning as thats for season ticket holders who didnt register for the ballot. I thought everyone had to register season ticket holders and members.

Seemed to be the original intention, but now the clubs fucked them and put them in with the members where as seasies who didn't tick on renewal and didn't register their interest can sign up at 8.15 🤣 couldn't make it up

So the seasies who listened get put behind the ones who didn't

Gives seasies who listened the chance to sit with pals who are members tho

Also, hopefully clears up Welsh reds complaints about seasies choosing to move getting priority - they don't it seems!
Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 09:33:41 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:52:31 pm
This. It was always horrifically unfair

If you're on a waiting list for a seasie for 20 years, imagine they give you one and say sorry, you won't get every match...

It's a season ticket, not a premier league season ticket
Reply #3729 on: Yesterday at 09:35:58 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:49:28 pm
Ok sigh

Myself and a load of others in a similar position with an absolute fuck load of European credits will be fighting for tickets with a bunch of Jonny come latelies.

Id rather get a ticket based on years of past loyalty then some random who doesnt want to travel due to COVID-19.

Anyway, it is what it is. General sale Shite here I come.

Did you complain the last few seasons where you weren't guaranteed ACS when it was first come first serve see whcih 5% don't get a decent queue time on the website?

Numbers on ACS has reduced even more (fan updates) so less are missing out this year than in previous
Reply #3730 on: Yesterday at 09:36:42 pm
I genuinly think the club will make ACS guaranteed for those on max credits when Annie road is done, and make it a permenant thing going forward once you're in you're in

Ticketing forum should push for it
Reply #3731 on: Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm
Lucky with our 4 in the ballot, but when it comes to the 4 credit sale after the ACS sale, I presume that those who were unsuccessful in the ballot will get priority over those who didnt apply for the ACS?  Cant imagine too many on 4 credits didnt apply for the ACS though.
Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 10:05:14 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:33:41 pm
If you're on a waiting list for a seasie for 20 years, imagine they give you one and say sorry, you won't get every match...

It's a season ticket, not a premier league season ticket

If its a season ticket for every match, STHs shouldnt have the option to opt out of the cups? Im sorry, its the payment for a full set of league matches only 
Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 10:07:28 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm
Lucky with our 4 in the ballot, but when it comes to the 4 credit sale after the ACS sale, I presume that those who were unsuccessful in the ballot will get priority over those who didnt apply for the ACS?  Cant imagine too many on 4 credits didnt apply for the ACS though.

Theyll all be lumped in together regardless of if you applied for the ACS or not..wont be many though as you say
Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:29:31 pm
222-224 Annie upper

Although you can buy child and young adult in any block now (YA always been the case)

Junior tickets can be purchased anywhere in the ground? Is this new for this season? Thanks.
Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 10:29:00 pm
Quote from: cdgilbert on Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm
Junior tickets can be purchased anywhere in the ground? Is this new for this season? Thanks.
seemed that was for the league games yeah
Reply #3736 on: Yesterday at 10:30:59 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm
Lucky with our 4 in the ballot, but when it comes to the 4 credit sale after the ACS sale, I presume that those who were unsuccessful in the ballot will get priority over those who didnt apply for the ACS?  Cant imagine too many on 4 credits didnt apply for the ACS though.
I wouldn't think there will be priority because everyone on 4 will have a ticket, but you're right can't see many on 4 not applying for the ACS anyway
Reply #3737 on: Yesterday at 10:32:20 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:05:14 pm
If its a season ticket for every match, STHs shouldnt have the option to opt out of the cups? Im sorry, its the payment for a full set of league matches only
agree with this, plenty of STHS bin off the domestic cups for example, not sure why they ever were allowed to get in front of members with history.
Reply #3738 on: Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:29:31 pm
222-224 Annie upper

Although you can buy child and young adult in any block now (YA always been the case)

Thanks!
Reply #3739 on: Yesterday at 10:42:23 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:05:14 pm
If its a season ticket for every match, STHs shouldnt have the option to opt out of the cups? Im sorry, its the payment for a full set of league matches only 

Hard not to agree with this. Cant have your cake and eat it? When I had my season ticket I never missed a game. In this time of huge demand I think its fair to say that a season ticket is precisely a premier league season ticket only.

The question then of course, is, should they make a season ticket cover everything? Discuss.
Reply #3740 on: Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm
Any STH who wanted to move seats had an email saying to apply Monday PM with the riff raff/members (yes I am fishing ) I was expecting Monday AM based on the website comms so I am confused . My uncle and I have done exactly the same application process / ticked same things . He got email saying Monday PM..: I have no emails at all .
Reply #3741 on: Yesterday at 11:22:35 pm
Anyone with a ST had their pass update yet on the phone to show next game as milan or know when it should update?
Reply #3742 on: Today at 06:57:24 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:33:41 pm
If you're on a waiting list for a seasie for 20 years, imagine they give you one and say sorry, you won't get every match...

It's a season ticket, not a premier league season ticket

Behave. If you've been on a waiting list for twenty years you've had more than enough time to go to the European games to get credits.
Reply #3743 on: Today at 06:58:48 am
So monday 6th from 2pm what should we do?
Enrol on My Account/AutoCupScheme/Enrol button?
Or somewhere else?

