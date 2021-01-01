« previous next »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:48:48 am
There's 8 weeks until the first round of CL games, there's plenty of time to get sorted.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:48:48 am
There's 8 weeks until the first round of CL games, there's plenty of time to get sorted.
Oh that was never the issue mate. I would hope every one of ours will get sorted regardless of auto cup participation or not for the group games at least dependent on capacity reductions. The argument throughout the thread was always regarding the potential worst case scenario of the double whammy... missing out on the auto cup scheme in July and then potentially missing out on a quarter final or semi final as UEFA up their capacity when you've done all the European homes for over a decade. I'm really not sure why that isn't a valid concern? Especially as if that happened in the following season, you could struggle to remain on the ladder for the subsequent season after that if Klopp keeps Liverpool in CL competition. A jeopardy that doesn't exist elsewhere really.

It's really not that controversial to point out that the possibility exists. It was never about making the first game which I imagine pretty much everyone on 4 credits will make, especially if there isn't a packed away end.
How dare people want to be organised in advance rather than coming on here the day of the sale asking people how to wipe their own arse
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 09:17:01 am
How dare people want to be organised in advance rather than coming on here the day of the sale asking people how to wipe their own arse
There is also the very basic level of just knowing you've got it sorted and in the bag and knowing where you'll be sat and can forget about it till the games come round. Can cross through it on any to do list, leaving time to clean the bed of piss.
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:21:01 am
There is also the very basic level of just knowing you've got it sorted and in the bag and knowing where you'll be sat and can forget about it till the games come round. Can cross through it on any to do list, leaving time to clean the bed of piss.

Its 8 weeks away, I don't know what the rush is to get it done right. It'll be sorted in the near future and well before any first game is played, just have a bit of patience.
Quote from: Hij on Today at 08:56:05 am
Did you wake up on the wrong side of the bed this morning or something?

No, I'm just of the opinion that having a meltdown about a potential semi final in May is fruitless in July.

I've missed out in my fair share of ballots and can understand the appetite when the ballots happening for things to move quicker.

But with the greatest of respect they've yet to confirm that and also who's in the ballot. There's nothing much more to do until they say one way or the other.

Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 09:17:01 am
How dare people want to be organised in advance rather than coming on here the day of the sale asking people how to wipe their own arse

Organised for the ballot that is yet to be confirmed or for the ACS which ideally needs to happen before the first group game is confirmed?

Are you going to be sat on your laptop from now until the sale?
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:24:08 am
Its 8 weeks away, I don't know what the rush is to get it done right. It'll be sorted in the near future and well before any first game is played, just have a bit of patience.
There is no rush? Just saying it's the sort of thing that is just good to get out the way.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:39:31 am
Also they may not have to do a ballot and people have been wetting themselves over nothing

unless they can accommodate everyone on 1 CL credit, 1 FA cup credit and 1 LC credit they'll be having ballots, just might not be for those in the top credit bracket..
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:26:14 am
There is no rush? Just saying it's the sort of thing that is just good to get out the way.

No there isn't. Why would there be? It makes no difference whether you get an ACS ticket now or in 4 weeks, you're still sorted.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:24:42 am
No, I'm just of the opinion that having a meltdown about a potential semi final in May is fruitless in July.

And I think using exaggerated language like 'meltdown' is a bit inflammatory to be perfectly honest.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:26:18 am
unless they can accommodate everyone on 1 CL credit, 1 FA cup credit and 1 LC credit they'll be having ballots, just might not be for those in the top credit bracket..

Fair enough. But anyone on 1 (or even 3) CL wouldn't have normally been in with a shout for the ACS. I'd hazard a guess most of the F5 refreshing inbox crowd are on 4
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:27:22 am
No there isn't. Why would there be? It makes no difference whether you get an ACS ticket now or in 4 weeks, you're still sorted.
Why are you still replying?

I just said like anything on a to do list it's just sound to know it's boxed so you can forget about it. Some of the misrepresentation here is beyond odd.
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:30:22 am
Why are you still replying?

I just said like anything on a to do list it's just sound to know it's boxed so you can forget about it.

Because you're replying to me. Don't want me to reply then ignore me. Stop whinging about everything the club is doing, you do it on here and you do it on Twitter its really, really boring now Hij. We're still in a pandemic, this is an unprecedented situation for the club and things aren't as clear behind the scenes as you'd probably like them to be. Cut them a bit of slack and stop moaning about literally everything they are doing when it comes to tickets. They owe you, me or Jamie Howarth absolutely nothing right now and if we can get to games next season it'll be a blessing.
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:28:09 am
And I think using exaggerated language like 'meltdown' is a bit inflammatory to be perfectly honest.

Meltdown may be strong admittedly, in fairness we've probably all dealt with the club ticketing system for a while.

About 30 years for me. In all that time they've moved at their own pace.

When it's critical (I remember they were very slow on Semi Final tickets for the everton semi final in 2012) it's annoying. Again it's not even like you can start booking time or flights (if you need to).
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:32:39 am
Because you're replying to me. Don't want me to reply then ignore me. Stop whinging about everything the club is doing, you do it on here and you do it on Twitter its really, really boring now Hij. We're still in a pandemic, this is an unprecedented situation for the club and things aren't as clear behind the scenes as you'd probably like them to be. Cut them a bit of slack and stop moaning about literally everything they are doing when it comes to tickets. They owe you, me or Jamie Howarth absolutely nothing right now and if we can get to games next season it'll be a blessing.

Whinging about everything the club is doing :lmao

More hyperbole. I don't even know who you are on Twitter mate.

Edit: Such a bullshit thing to say. Literally in the 'members sale' thread yesterday saying that sorting out those with 13 from 19/20 was the right decision and agreeing anyone sending the ticket office personal abuse should be banned. No idea why you have to misrepresent me in that manner after making a handful of posts on a ticketing forum, about the ticketing.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:33:47 am
Meltdown may be strong admittedly, in fairness we've probably all dealt with the club ticketing system for a while.

To be honest, I only replied at all because I felt like the bed wetting comment was unnecessary and it wound me up a little.
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:36:18 am
To be honest, I only replied at all because I felt like the bed wetting comment was unnecessary and it wound me up a little.

Nothing personal but it seemed every other post I read was "whens the ballot"

"Why don't they tell us the results of the ballot"

"When is the sale"

What does it achieve? We'll know when the ticket office deem us worthy
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:45:30 am
Nothing personal but it seemed every other post I read was "whens the ballot"

"Why don't they tell us the results of the ballot"

"When is the sale"

What does it achieve? We'll know when the ticket office deem us worthy
Fair enough mate. Hopefully find out something today but who knows.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:24:42 am
No, I'm just of the opinion that having a meltdown about a potential semi final in May is fruitless in July.

I've missed out in my fair share of ballots and can understand the appetite when the ballots happening for things to move quicker.

But with the greatest of respect they've yet to confirm that and also who's in the ballot. There's nothing much more to do until they say one way or the other.

Organised for the ballot that is yet to be confirmed or for the ACS which ideally needs to happen before the first group game is confirmed?

Are you going to be sat on your laptop from now until the sale?

Not myself, no. Im relaxed about the ACS, I think chances of being in it are very good with full credits.

The original date the club gave for info is today, I dont know if thats still the case but its imminent anyway
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:32:39 am
Because you're replying to me. Don't want me to reply then ignore me. Stop whinging about everything the club is doing, you do it on here and you do it on Twitter its really, really boring now Hij. We're still in a pandemic, this is an unprecedented situation for the club and things aren't as clear behind the scenes as you'd probably like them to be. Cut them a bit of slack and stop moaning about literally everything they are doing when it comes to tickets. They owe you, me ..absolutely nothing right now and if we can get to games next season it'll be a blessing.
Remove that right now. You know which bit
Sounds like Welsh is quite the stalker ;D
 :lmao
Havent posted in here in a while, its good to be back, I can see that nothing has really changed  ;D
