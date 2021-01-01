Did you wake up on the wrong side of the bed this morning or something?
No, I'm just of the opinion that having a meltdown about a potential semi final in May is fruitless in July.
I've missed out in my fair share of ballots and can understand the appetite when the ballots happening for things to move quicker.
But with the greatest of respect they've yet to confirm that and also who's in the ballot. There's nothing much more to do until they say one way or the other.
How dare people want to be organised in advance rather than coming on here the day of the sale asking people how to wipe their own arse
Organised for the ballot that is yet to be confirmed or for the ACS which ideally needs to happen before the first group game is confirmed?
Are you going to be sat on your laptop from now until the sale?