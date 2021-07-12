« previous next »
Offline Welshred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2960 on: July 12, 2021, 12:41:16 pm »
Why are some people talking about ticket allocations and where they'll be placed from this? Its just a registration to see how many people are eligible and whether a ballot will take place, no seats will be allocated from it.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2961 on: July 12, 2021, 12:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on July  9, 2021, 12:23:42 pm
If you enter as a group you're either all successful or unsuccessful

What a really strange way of handling this. So in essence you're probably greatly increasing your chances if you apply solo.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2962 on: July 12, 2021, 01:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on July 12, 2021, 12:41:16 pm
Why are some people talking about ticket allocations and where they'll be placed from this? Its just a registration to see how many people are eligible and whether a ballot will take place, no seats will be allocated from it.

First time in the ticket thread?
Offline Craig S

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2963 on: July 12, 2021, 01:13:33 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July 12, 2021, 12:42:07 pm
What a really strange way of handling this. So in essence you're probably greatly increasing your chances if you apply solo.

No, it's the same odds. If needed they will ballot by drawing successful orders (where an order can be 1 to 4 people) until they reach capacity.
Offline MKB

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2964 on: July 12, 2021, 01:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on July 12, 2021, 01:13:33 pm
No, it's the same odds. If needed they will ballot by drawing successful orders (where an order can be 1 to 4 people) until they reach capacity.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July 12, 2021, 12:42:07 pm
What a really strange way of handling this. So in essence you're probably greatly increasing your chances if you apply solo.

No, it makes sense.  Let's suppose an ACS is 25% oversubscribed.  That means they can give tickets to 80% of those who apply, so each individual has a 0.8 chance of a ticket.  That doesn't change on either system.  Suppose there are are four people on your application:

One application as a group of four
4 successful, 0 unsuccessful - 0.8 probability
0 successful, 4 unsuccessful - 0.2 probability

Four individual applications
4 successful, 0 unsuccessful - 0.4096 probability
3 successful, 1 unsuccessful - 0.4096 probability
2 successful, 2 unsuccessful - 0.1536 probability
1 successful, 3 unsuccessful - 0.0256 probability
0 successful, 4 unsuccessful - 0.0016 probability

If your objective is to get at least one member of your group in, then go for the individual approach.  You have a 0.9984 chance of achieving that, but you only have a 0.4096 chance of all four being successful.
Offline Hij

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2965 on: July 12, 2021, 01:54:32 pm »
So doing all ten individually was bad? Great.
Offline Welshred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2966 on: July 12, 2021, 02:10:10 pm »
Quote from: MKB on July 12, 2021, 01:30:32 pm
No, it makes sense.  Let's suppose an ACS is 25% oversubscribed.  That means they can give tickets to 80% of those who apply, so each individual has a 0.8 chance of a ticket.  That doesn't change on either system.  Suppose there are are four people on your application:

One application as a group of four
4 successful, 0 unsuccessful - 0.8 probability
0 successful, 4 unsuccessful - 0.2 probability

Four individual applications
4 successful, 0 unsuccessful - 0.4096 probability
3 successful, 1 unsuccessful - 0.4096 probability
2 successful, 2 unsuccessful - 0.1536 probability
1 successful, 3 unsuccessful - 0.0256 probability
0 successful, 4 unsuccessful - 0.0016 probability

If your objective is to get at least one member of your group in, then go for the individual approach.  You have a 0.9984 chance of achieving that, but you only have a 0.4096 chance of all four being successful.

You could have posted this a few days ago ;D
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2967 on: July 12, 2021, 03:09:49 pm »
Im sure when I went into the ballot for the CL final I went into it with another person. I was unsuccessful but the other was successful
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2968 on: July 12, 2021, 03:31:34 pm »
Quote from: MKB on July 12, 2021, 12:31:33 pm
It appear to repeat the header information after each 5 items on the "order".  I had 3 ACS x 2, so 6.  Whoever coded it thought they were designing a paginated print document rather than an email.

Ah right, you've got more orders on yours than me which maybe accounted for it.
Offline Gaius Baltar

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2969 on: July 12, 2021, 03:41:20 pm »
Are friends and family going to be able to pass Euro tickets (or indeed any) around beyond this season without losing credits (within reason).  There are going to be an awful lot who cant get to one or two of the games and will be loathed to lose a credit and drop off the guaranteed sales. As I recall the club used to allow a certain number of games a season where people could pass a ticket on and not lose the credit. Is that stopping or carrying on?

If credits are to be lost what is to stop people simply giving their friend or family member their phone for example to make it appear as if they have gone or, dare I say it, having a phone exclusively for their tickets and handing that out?
Offline nayia2002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2970 on: July 12, 2021, 03:58:13 pm »
Am I being dumb here??!!

After this registration you will be given the opportunity to buy tickets together if registered together and successful?

Offline Welshred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2971 on: July 12, 2021, 04:00:38 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on July 12, 2021, 03:58:13 pm
Am I being dumb here??!!

After this registration you will be given the opportunity to buy tickets together if registered together and successful?



Yes. The registration is to see how many people are interested. If the competition is oversubscribed then there'll be a ballot, if not it'll go straight to ticket sales. When the ticket sales start you can buy tickets with anyone linked on your account up to 4 per person.
Offline Welshred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2972 on: July 12, 2021, 04:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Gaius Baltar on July 12, 2021, 03:41:20 pm
Are friends and family going to be able to pass Euro tickets (or indeed any) around beyond this season without losing credits (within reason).  There are going to be an awful lot who cant get to one or two of the games and will be loathed to lose a credit and drop off the guaranteed sales. As I recall the club used to allow a certain number of games a season where people could pass a ticket on and not lose the credit. Is that stopping or carrying on?

If credits are to be lost what is to stop people simply giving their friend or family member their phone for example to make it appear as if they have gone or, dare I say it, having a phone exclusively for their tickets and handing that out?

We won't know what the criteria is until next season for this
Offline nayia2002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2973 on: July 12, 2021, 04:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on July 12, 2021, 04:00:38 pm
Yes. The registration is to see how many people are interested. If the competition is oversubscribed then there'll be a ballot, if not it'll go straight to ticket sales. When the ticket sales start you can buy tickets with anyone linked on your account up to 4 per person.

Thanks for the info 👍
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2974 on: Yesterday at 11:04:32 am »
Quote from: willss on July 12, 2021, 10:19:05 am
No, entry for young adults!!

If Ive entered one as an adult and one as a junior, theyll both be able to get YA if we are successful??

its only so they know adult/junior numbers

YA will still be available to select on sale day (1000 seats can be YA in the ground but that includes seasies)
Offline Barrowred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2975 on: Yesterday at 11:15:27 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:04:32 am
its only so they know adult/junior numbers

YA will still be available to select on sale day (1000 seats can be YA in the ground but that includes seasies)

Going off on a bit of a tangent but what is the age limit for YA?
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2976 on: Yesterday at 11:29:57 am »
Numbers on this aren't as bad as first thought...

If every member and ST holder who's eligible enters, it'll be somewhere between 90/95% chance of getting a ticket

So I nearly think everyone on 4/4 in the CL will get boxed off

Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2977 on: Yesterday at 11:30:16 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Yesterday at 11:15:27 am
Going off on a bit of a tangent but what is the age limit for YA?

Have to be 21 or under on August 1st 2021
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2978 on: Yesterday at 11:58:34 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:29:57 am
Numbers on this aren't as bad as first thought...

If every member and ST holder who's eligible enters, it'll be somewhere between 90/95% chance of getting a ticket

So I nearly think everyone on 4/4 in the CL will get boxed off



Good to hear, fingers crossed for us all then. :)

Next year could be the killer if more people are going to games again.
Offline Barrowred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2979 on: Yesterday at 12:08:29 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:30:16 am
Have to be 21 or under on August 1st 2021

Cheers
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2980 on: Yesterday at 12:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Yesterday at 11:15:27 am
Going off on a bit of a tangent but what is the age limit for YA?
I able to get young adult for every UCL game in 2019/20, never able to for league games
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2981 on: Yesterday at 12:30:13 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:30:16 am
Have to be 21 or under on August 1st 2021
my last egilable year fucked off by covid too then
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2982 on: Yesterday at 12:35:38 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 12:29:48 pm
I able to get young adult for every UCL game in 2019/20, never able to for league games

They always sold out in the 13+ sale - 2019/20 was the last season I qualified for them :(
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2983 on: Yesterday at 12:39:00 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:58:34 am
Good to hear, fingers crossed for us all then. :)

Next year could be the killer if more people are going to games again.

By the sounds of it it would be a similar kinda chance then too

Be interesting to see if you can make sure you're guaranteed as a member by enrolling with a guaranteed ST holder who wanted to change seat and had to use this registration period to do so...
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2984 on: Yesterday at 01:00:32 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:35:38 pm
They always sold out in the 13+ sale - 2019/20 was the last season I qualified for them :(
Ik they did but why didn't they for UCL? Always confused me
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2985 on: Yesterday at 01:01:44 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 01:00:32 pm
Ik they did but why didn't they for UCL? Always confused me

Never seen caps on the cup games you're right, just seem to cap the leagues. Probably because away tickets arent capped at £30 a pop
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2986 on: Yesterday at 01:01:55 pm »
The limit on YA tickets is stupid, your DOB in on your account it's very easy to make it egilable to buy at that price
Offline Danny Boys Dad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2987 on: Yesterday at 01:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Gaius Baltar on July 12, 2021, 03:41:20 pm
Are friends and family going to be able to pass Euro tickets (or indeed any) around beyond this season without losing credits (within reason).  There are going to be an awful lot who cant get to one or two of the games and will be loathed to lose a credit and drop off the guaranteed sales. As I recall the club used to allow a certain number of games a season where people could pass a ticket on and not lose the credit. Is that stopping or carrying on?

If credits are to be lost what is to stop people simply giving their friend or family member their phone for example to make it appear as if they have gone or, dare I say it, having a phone exclusively for their tickets and handing that out?

I was wondering this as well. Says on the site that being able to transfer tickets to friends and family is just for premier league games and if you return a cup ticket you drop out of the scheme for that competition.
Online 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2988 on: Yesterday at 01:17:55 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 01:01:55 pm
The limit on YA tickets is stupid, your DOB in on your account it's very easy to make it egilable to buy at that price

Just revenue I guess
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2989 on: Yesterday at 01:27:29 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:17:55 pm
Just revenue I guess
got there fair share of revenue from me well
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2990 on: Yesterday at 01:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Yesterday at 01:12:33 pm
I was wondering this as well. Says on the site that being able to transfer tickets to friends and family is just for premier league games and if you return a cup ticket you drop out of the scheme for that competition.
when did this change? Didn't think that was the policy
Offline Barrowred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2991 on: Yesterday at 01:29:59 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 12:30:13 pm
my last egilable year fucked off by covid too then

My eldest lads has too
Offline Danny Boys Dad

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2992 on: Yesterday at 04:38:43 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 01:28:07 pm
when did this change? Didn't think that was the policy

I might be reading it wrong, wouldn't be surprised
Offline Philipm20

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2993 on: Yesterday at 06:53:04 pm »
If in the past, if you didn't tick auto cup on season ticket renewal but then chose to sit with mates in a different stand in an additional sale, do you fill in this registration now instead? Cheers
Offline davidsteventon

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2994 on: Today at 05:44:17 am »
Just to check
I understand if you sign up to the auto cup you can assign tickets to friends and family without losing the credit?
Thats what the faq says but seen a few saying league only? Where you getting this info from?
