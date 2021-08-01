« previous next »
Welshred

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 12:41:16 pm
Why are some people talking about ticket allocations and where they'll be placed from this? Its just a registration to see how many people are eligible and whether a ballot will take place, no seats will be allocated from it.
RainbowFlick

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 12:42:07 pm
Quote from: Welshred on July  9, 2021, 12:23:42 pm
If you enter as a group you're either all successful or unsuccessful

What a really strange way of handling this. So in essence you're probably greatly increasing your chances if you apply solo.
red_Mark1980

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 01:11:35 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:41:16 pm
Why are some people talking about ticket allocations and where they'll be placed from this? Its just a registration to see how many people are eligible and whether a ballot will take place, no seats will be allocated from it.

First time in the ticket thread?
Craig S

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 01:13:33 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 12:42:07 pm
What a really strange way of handling this. So in essence you're probably greatly increasing your chances if you apply solo.

No, it's the same odds. If needed they will ballot by drawing successful orders (where an order can be 1 to 4 people) until they reach capacity.
MKB

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 01:30:32 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 01:13:33 pm
No, it's the same odds. If needed they will ballot by drawing successful orders (where an order can be 1 to 4 people) until they reach capacity.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 12:42:07 pm
What a really strange way of handling this. So in essence you're probably greatly increasing your chances if you apply solo.

No, it makes sense.  Let's suppose an ACS is 25% oversubscribed.  That means they can give tickets to 80% of those who apply, so each individual has a 0.8 chance of a ticket.  That doesn't change on either system.  Suppose there are are four people on your application:

One application as a group of four
4 successful, 0 unsuccessful - 0.8 probability
0 successful, 4 unsuccessful - 0.2 probability

Four individual applications
4 successful, 0 unsuccessful - 0.4096 probability
3 successful, 1 unsuccessful - 0.4096 probability
2 successful, 2 unsuccessful - 0.1536 probability
1 successful, 3 unsuccessful - 0.0256 probability
0 successful, 4 unsuccessful - 0.0016 probability

If your objective is to get at least one member of your group in, then go for the individual approach.  You have a 0.9984 chance of achieving that, but you only have a 0.4096 chance of all four being successful.
Hij

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 01:54:32 pm
So doing all ten individually was bad? Great.
Welshred

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 02:10:10 pm
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 01:30:32 pm
No, it makes sense.  Let's suppose an ACS is 25% oversubscribed.  That means they can give tickets to 80% of those who apply, so each individual has a 0.8 chance of a ticket.  That doesn't change on either system.  Suppose there are are four people on your application:

One application as a group of four
4 successful, 0 unsuccessful - 0.8 probability
0 successful, 4 unsuccessful - 0.2 probability

Four individual applications
4 successful, 0 unsuccessful - 0.4096 probability
3 successful, 1 unsuccessful - 0.4096 probability
2 successful, 2 unsuccessful - 0.1536 probability
1 successful, 3 unsuccessful - 0.0256 probability
0 successful, 4 unsuccessful - 0.0016 probability

If your objective is to get at least one member of your group in, then go for the individual approach.  You have a 0.9984 chance of achieving that, but you only have a 0.4096 chance of all four being successful.

You could have posted this a few days ago ;D
ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 03:09:49 pm
Im sure when I went into the ballot for the CL final I went into it with another person. I was unsuccessful but the other was successful
redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 03:31:34 pm
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 12:31:33 pm
It appear to repeat the header information after each 5 items on the "order".  I had 3 ACS x 2, so 6.  Whoever coded it thought they were designing a paginated print document rather than an email.

Ah right, you've got more orders on yours than me which maybe accounted for it.
Gaius Baltar

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 03:41:20 pm
Are friends and family going to be able to pass Euro tickets (or indeed any) around beyond this season without losing credits (within reason).  There are going to be an awful lot who cant get to one or two of the games and will be loathed to lose a credit and drop off the guaranteed sales. As I recall the club used to allow a certain number of games a season where people could pass a ticket on and not lose the credit. Is that stopping or carrying on?

If credits are to be lost what is to stop people simply giving their friend or family member their phone for example to make it appear as if they have gone or, dare I say it, having a phone exclusively for their tickets and handing that out?
nayia2002

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 03:58:13 pm
Am I being dumb here??!!

After this registration you will be given the opportunity to buy tickets together if registered together and successful?

Welshred

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 04:00:38 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 03:58:13 pm
Am I being dumb here??!!

After this registration you will be given the opportunity to buy tickets together if registered together and successful?



Yes. The registration is to see how many people are interested. If the competition is oversubscribed then there'll be a ballot, if not it'll go straight to ticket sales. When the ticket sales start you can buy tickets with anyone linked on your account up to 4 per person.
Welshred

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 04:00:58 pm
Quote from: Gaius Baltar on Yesterday at 03:41:20 pm
Are friends and family going to be able to pass Euro tickets (or indeed any) around beyond this season without losing credits (within reason).  There are going to be an awful lot who cant get to one or two of the games and will be loathed to lose a credit and drop off the guaranteed sales. As I recall the club used to allow a certain number of games a season where people could pass a ticket on and not lose the credit. Is that stopping or carrying on?

If credits are to be lost what is to stop people simply giving their friend or family member their phone for example to make it appear as if they have gone or, dare I say it, having a phone exclusively for their tickets and handing that out?

We won't know what the criteria is until next season for this
nayia2002

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 04:36:09 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:00:38 pm
Yes. The registration is to see how many people are interested. If the competition is oversubscribed then there'll be a ballot, if not it'll go straight to ticket sales. When the ticket sales start you can buy tickets with anyone linked on your account up to 4 per person.

Thanks for the info 👍
30fiver

Re: Autocup
Today at 11:04:32 am
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 10:19:05 am
No, entry for young adults!!

If Ive entered one as an adult and one as a junior, theyll both be able to get YA if we are successful??

its only so they know adult/junior numbers

YA will still be available to select on sale day (1000 seats can be YA in the ground but that includes seasies)
Barrowred

Re: Autocup
Today at 11:15:27 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:04:32 am
its only so they know adult/junior numbers

YA will still be available to select on sale day (1000 seats can be YA in the ground but that includes seasies)

Going off on a bit of a tangent but what is the age limit for YA?
30fiver

Re: Autocup
Today at 11:29:57 am
Numbers on this aren't as bad as first thought...

If every member and ST holder who's eligible enters, it'll be somewhere between 90/95% chance of getting a ticket

So I nearly think everyone on 4/4 in the CL will get boxed off

30fiver

Re: Autocup
Today at 11:30:16 am
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 11:15:27 am
Going off on a bit of a tangent but what is the age limit for YA?

Have to be 21 or under on August 1st 2021
redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
Today at 11:58:34 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:29:57 am
Numbers on this aren't as bad as first thought...

If every member and ST holder who's eligible enters, it'll be somewhere between 90/95% chance of getting a ticket

So I nearly think everyone on 4/4 in the CL will get boxed off



Good to hear, fingers crossed for us all then. :)

Next year could be the killer if more people are going to games again.
Barrowred

Re: Autocup
Today at 12:08:29 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:30:16 am
Have to be 21 or under on August 1st 2021

Cheers
TeddyTime33

Re: Autocup
Today at 12:29:48 pm
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 11:15:27 am
Going off on a bit of a tangent but what is the age limit for YA?
I able to get young adult for every UCL game in 2019/20, never able to for league games
Logged

TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Autocup
Today at 12:30:13 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:30:16 am
Have to be 21 or under on August 1st 2021
my last egilable year fucked off by covid too then
30fiver

Re: Autocup
Today at 12:35:38 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:29:48 pm
I able to get young adult for every UCL game in 2019/20, never able to for league games

They always sold out in the 13+ sale - 2019/20 was the last season I qualified for them :(
