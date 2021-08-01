No, it's the same odds. If needed they will ballot by drawing successful orders (where an order can be 1 to 4 people) until they reach capacity.
What a really strange way of handling this. So in essence you're probably greatly increasing your chances if you apply solo.
No, it makes sense. Let's suppose an ACS is 25% oversubscribed. That means they can give tickets to 80% of those who apply, so each individual has a 0.8 chance of a ticket. That doesn't change on either system. Suppose there are are four people on your application:One application as a group of four
4 successful, 0 unsuccessful - 0.8 probability
0 successful, 4 unsuccessful - 0.2 probabilityFour individual applications
4 successful, 0 unsuccessful - 0.4096 probability
3 successful, 1 unsuccessful - 0.4096 probability
2 successful, 2 unsuccessful - 0.1536 probability
1 successful, 3 unsuccessful - 0.0256 probability
0 successful, 4 unsuccessful - 0.0016 probability
If your objective is to get at least one member of your group in, then go for the individual approach. You have a 0.9984 chance of achieving that, but you only have a 0.4096 chance of all four being successful.