Are friends and family going to be able to pass Euro tickets (or indeed any) around beyond this season without losing credits (within reason). There are going to be an awful lot who cant get to one or two of the games and will be loathed to lose a credit and drop off the guaranteed sales. As I recall the club used to allow a certain number of games a season where people could pass a ticket on and not lose the credit. Is that stopping or carrying on?



If credits are to be lost what is to stop people simply giving their friend or family member their phone for example to make it appear as if they have gone or, dare I say it, having a phone exclusively for their tickets and handing that out?