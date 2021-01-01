Dear Supporter,



Earlier today we sent you an email with details of our auto cup schemes for the new season.



As previously stated in our renewal communications, we have implemented a number of changes this season in order to make this process more transparent.



We have become aware of a number of historical FAQs on our website that contradicts our new policy and that may have caused some confusion for season ticket holders. These FAQ's are out of date and have since been removed from the website.



We accept that this could have affected your planning for next season so we'll honour our commitment by offering an opportunity to enrol with other qualifying season ticket holders, complete with the opportunity to move seats.



Please note should you not wish to take up this opportunity, you can still register your interest to join the auto cup scheme as per the email this morning. Please note all sales are subject to availability and we cannot guarantee you a seat in the scheme.



More details regarding the auto cup scheme will follow at the earliest opportunity.



Thank you for your continued support and understanding.



Regards



Phil Dutton

Vice President, Ticketing & Hospitality