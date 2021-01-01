« previous next »
Offline Hij

Reply #2880 on: Yesterday at 02:01:31 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:29:52 pm
It's the later rounds you can miss out in due to the UEFA "family" taking thousands of seats.

Yep and while the chance may be small its still a chance and shouldnt be if youve done every game for years at home. Surprised those three posters didnt get this considering its been done to death yesterday ;D
Offline Welshred

Reply #2881 on: Yesterday at 02:06:16 pm
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 02:01:31 pm
Yep and while the chance may be small its still a chance and shouldnt be if youve done every game for years at home. Surprised those three posters didnt get this considering its been done to death yesterday ;D

People are still asking whether credits will count for future seasons so we've probably got a few more months of this yet ;D
Offline redgriffin73

Reply #2882 on: Yesterday at 02:20:57 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 02:06:16 pm
People are still asking whether credits will count for future seasons so we've probably got a few more months of this yet ;D

Offline 30fiver

Reply #2883 on: Yesterday at 02:29:40 pm
Maybe I'm just overthinking here... but maybe everyone with 4 will get in?

Sonofkenny was saying the 250 '1 year' ST's weren't going to be offered ACS (I thought they were) so thats some seats back... and that new ST Holders couldn't join ACS without history (Again I thought different) but if this really was the case, given some will have died in the last 18 months, and there was also the fan update process last summer where undoubtedly a lot will have been removed on top of a few ST holders and members taking a 1 year midweek cup holiday rather than a whole ST holiday... maybe, just maybe, there will be almost enough for everyone?
Offline Hij

Reply #2884 on: Yesterday at 02:32:14 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:29:40 pm
Maybe I'm just overthinking here... but maybe everyone with 4 will get in?

Sonofkenny was saying the 250 '1 year' ST's weren't going to be offered ACS (I thought they were) so thats some seats back... and that new ST Holders couldn't join ACS without history (Again I thought different) but if this really was the case, given some will have died in the last 18 months, and there was also the fan update process last summer where undoubtedly a lot will have been removed on top of a few ST holders and members taking a 1 year midweek cup holiday rather than a whole ST holiday... maybe, just maybe, there will be almost enough for everyone?
Hopefully this is the case then.
Offline Dan6times

Reply #2885 on: Yesterday at 02:33:34 pm
I decided before today to leave off the ACS this season for the 3 comps, travelling from Ireland and with my wife pregnant and due in november it just wont be fesiable to get across reguarly enoungh as I used to and with Covid its simply a non runner. Thtas one less for everyone to worry about.

One question- For the following season 22/23 is that me at the back of the queue for the ACS again or are they not counting this seasons credits?
Offline 30fiver

Reply #2886 on: Yesterday at 02:35:22 pm
Quote from: Dan6times on Yesterday at 02:33:34 pm
One question- For the following season 22/23 is that me at the back of the queue for the ACS again or are they not counting this seasons credits?

No mate same position as now, 2022/23 will use 2019/20 cup credits
Offline redgriffin73

Reply #2887 on: Yesterday at 02:35:32 pm
I'm probably more worried about next season to be honest, that's when needing the credits will really kick in and people will really be fighting to stay on the ACS. And we'll still be using the 4 credits from 19/20.

Not saying I won't be arsed about not getting on this season as well like. ;D
Offline TeddyTime33

Reply #2888 on: Yesterday at 02:37:18 pm
Quote from: Dan6times on Yesterday at 02:33:34 pm
I decided before today to leave off the ACS this season for the 3 comps, travelling from Ireland and with my wife pregnant and due in november it just wont be fesiable to get across reguarly enoungh as I used to and with Covid its simply a non runner. Thtas one less for everyone to worry about.

One question- For the following season 22/23 is that me at the back of the queue for the ACS again or are they not counting this seasons credits?
this seasons credits won't be used going forward past this season, so you should be okay for 22/33
Offline Welshred

Reply #2889 on: Yesterday at 02:41:03 pm
Quote from: Dan6times on Yesterday at 02:33:34 pm
I decided before today to leave off the ACS this season for the 3 comps, travelling from Ireland and with my wife pregnant and due in november it just wont be fesiable to get across reguarly enoungh as I used to and with Covid its simply a non runner. Thtas one less for everyone to worry about.

One question- For the following season 22/23 is that me at the back of the queue for the ACS again or are they not counting this seasons credits?
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 02:06:16 pm
People are still asking whether credits will count for future seasons so we've probably got a few more months of this yet ;D

:lmao couldn't make it up
Offline 30fiver

Reply #2890 on: Yesterday at 02:42:48 pm
Offline kalle-anka

Reply #2891 on: Yesterday at 04:15:17 pm
Anyone know if they will do membership/ST individual even if you enter the ballot together with someone else as a group?
In other words can 3 out of 4 be successful and still get in the ACS or will all 4 miss out?
Offline Hij

Reply #2892 on: Yesterday at 04:19:05 pm
Quote from: kalle-anka on Yesterday at 04:15:17 pm
Anyone know if they will do membership/ST individual even if you enter the ballot together with someone else as a group?
In other words can 3 out of 4 be successful and still get in the ACS or will all 4 miss out?
I believe if you enter as a four, you are either in or out as a four. That's how it's worked in the past though I am more like 90% certain than 100%.
Offline Welshred

Reply #2893 on: Yesterday at 04:21:46 pm
Quote from: kalle-anka on Yesterday at 04:15:17 pm
Anyone know if they will do membership/ST individual even if you enter the ballot together with someone else as a group?
In other words can 3 out of 4 be successful and still get in the ACS or will all 4 miss out?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/faqs

FAQs are here. You're either all successful or unsuccessful
Offline Hij

Reply #2894 on: Yesterday at 04:24:10 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:21:46 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/faqs

FAQs are here. You're either all successful or unsuccessful
I am now 100% certain ;D
Offline VVM

Reply #2895 on: Yesterday at 04:46:46 pm
I kind of feel like 4+ maybe (just maybe) will end up all being guaranteed.

I suppose it's hard for the club to gauge the interest with not knowing who may be put off by covid concerns and who isn't interested due to no credits counting this season, but I'm surprised as low as 1 credit is enough to qualify to even register interest. I suppose it does make sense but I'd be surprised if anyone on 1 or 2 ends up getting on the ACS.
Offline kalle-anka

Reply #2896 on: Yesterday at 05:25:22 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:21:46 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/faqs

FAQs are here. You're either all successful or unsuccessful

Cheers
Offline Hij

Reply #2897 on: Yesterday at 05:30:29 pm
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 04:46:46 pm
I kind of feel like 4+ maybe (just maybe) will end up all being guaranteed.

I suppose it's hard for the club to gauge the interest with not knowing who may be put off by covid concerns and who isn't interested due to no credits counting this season, but I'm surprised as low as 1 credit is enough to qualify to even register interest. I suppose it does make sense but I'd be surprised if anyone on 1 or 2 ends up getting on the ACS.

Hope so on the first, and agree entirely on the latter point.
Offline upthereds95

Reply #2898 on: Yesterday at 07:02:16 pm
Dear Supporter,

Earlier today we sent you an email with details of our auto cup schemes for the new season.

As previously stated in our renewal communications, we have implemented a number of changes this season in order to make this process more transparent.

We have become aware of a number of historical FAQs on our website that contradicts our new policy and that may have caused some confusion for season ticket holders. These FAQ's are out of date and have since been removed from the website.

We accept that this could have affected your planning for next season so we'll honour our commitment by offering an opportunity to enrol with other qualifying season ticket holders, complete with the opportunity to move seats.

Please note should you not wish to take up this opportunity, you can still register your interest to join the auto cup scheme as per the email this morning. Please note all sales are subject to availability and we cannot guarantee you a seat in the scheme.

More details regarding the auto cup scheme will follow at the earliest opportunity.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

Regards

Phil Dutton
Vice President, Ticketing & Hospitality
Offline upthereds95

Reply #2899 on: Yesterday at 07:04:14 pm
Typical they email me this after i spoke to them on live chat saying why haven't we had the opportunity to move seats like we normally do. Got told it weren't possible without going in the ballot  so signed up to keep my normal seat and now there saying you can change. Guarantee they will tell me i cant change now because ive already signed up to keep my normal seat.
Offline TeddyTime33

Reply #2900 on: Yesterday at 07:13:06 pm
Quote from: upthereds95 on Yesterday at 07:02:16 pm
Dear Supporter,

Earlier today we sent you an email with details of our auto cup schemes for the new season.

As previously stated in our renewal communications, we have implemented a number of changes this season in order to make this process more transparent.

We have become aware of a number of historical FAQs on our website that contradicts our new policy and that may have caused some confusion for season ticket holders. These FAQ's are out of date and have since been removed from the website.

We accept that this could have affected your planning for next season so we'll honour our commitment by offering an opportunity to enrol with other qualifying season ticket holders, complete with the opportunity to move seats.

Please note should you not wish to take up this opportunity, you can still register your interest to join the auto cup scheme as per the email this morning. Please note all sales are subject to availability and we cannot guarantee you a seat in the scheme.

More details regarding the auto cup scheme will follow at the earliest opportunity.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

Regards

Phil Dutton
Vice President, Ticketing & Hospitality
another cock up, shocker
Offline Dan6times

Reply #2901 on: Yesterday at 08:37:11 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 02:41:03 pm
:lmao couldn't make it up

My bad I havent been paying much attention to the ticket info since Covid to be honest.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Reply #2902 on: Yesterday at 08:55:12 pm
why is single sign up subject to availability? but not groups.

assume both is subject to availability.
Offline TeddyTime33

Reply #2903 on: Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 08:55:12 pm
why is single sign up subject to availability? but not groups.

assume both is subject to availability.
you'd hope so, again not surprising at the unclear wording
Offline TeddyTime33

Reply #2904 on: Yesterday at 09:47:26 pm
Quote from: mabbympb on Yesterday at 09:45:33 pm
With regards to this comment about credits this season not counting going forward, it looks as though everyone is assuming it will revert to normal the season after. Not sure I read it the same way? Please tell me I am wrong
what part don't you read the same way?
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Reply #2905 on: Today at 05:48:32 am
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm
you'd hope so, again not surprising at the unclear wording

At least we have some announcement about some tickets, now to put it in my work calendar to pre-register  :butt
