Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 220197 times)

Online scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2800 on: Today at 09:46:23 am »
Or 8th, whatever bloody day it is
Online redgriffin73

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2801 on: Today at 09:49:50 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 09:42:53 am
Would be nice if they told us who we were playing, where and when, before we buy tickets though.

Online sonofkenny

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2802 on: Today at 09:50:13 am »
The opposition is still being finalised, it is difficult because of the travel issues, there will be at least two at Anfield though I think.
Online scouser102002

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2803 on: Today at 09:56:28 am »
They could still announce the local/UK ones. They never do them all at once.

Im sure Tranmere is on the cards again
Offline 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2804 on: Today at 10:00:21 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 09:56:28 am
They could still announce the local/UK ones. They never do them all at once.

Im sure Tranmere is on the cards again

Will defo be a Tranmere/Chester/Bolton/Wigan/Blackburn/Preston/Blackpool game - maybe even a couple!
Online Welshred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2805 on: Today at 10:00:36 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 09:50:13 am
The opposition is still being finalised, it is difficult because of the travel issues, there will be at least two at Anfield though I think.

Bilbao on the 8th and Osasuna on the 9th at Anfield are what I'm hearing
Offline 30fiver

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2806 on: Today at 10:01:16 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:00:36 am
Bilbao on the 8th and Osasuna on the 9th at Anfield are what I'm hearing

2 games back to back days at the same venue?
Online Welshred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2807 on: Today at 10:02:46 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:01:16 am
2 games back to back days at the same venue?

We did something similar with Dortmund/Seville a few years back, obviously not at Anfield but two games in two days.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2808 on: Today at 10:04:47 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 09:45:57 am
Its mental there hasnt been a single friendly announced by July 9th :D
Exactly we played our first friendly on the 7th back in 2018 ;)
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2809 on: Today at 10:32:16 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 09:36:53 am
Pre Season games likely on sale next week

Keep the updates coming mate  :wave
Online Welshred

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 10:40:40 am »
Emails coming out now
Online sonofkenny

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2811 on: Today at 10:41:42 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:00:36 am
Bilbao on the 8th and Osasuna on the 9th at Anfield are what I'm hearing

You would be right, Bilbao was a later one, it was originally AC Milan and then Valencia until early this week.

4pm on the 8th and 7pm on the 9th
Online jonnypb

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 10:42:05 am »
We hope you are keeping safe and well.

We wanted to provide you with an update on our Auto Cup Scheme and the changes we will be introducing to the enrolment process for the upcoming season.

To provide a much fairer system for supporters wishing to enrol into the Clubs 2021/22 European Auto Cup Scheme, a new register of interest process will be replacing the existing first come, first served Additional Enrolment Period.

The registration process will enable supporters to notify the club of their interest to enrol on to the scheme; however, as capacity for enrolment is limited, we cannot guarantee that enrolment will be available for all who register.

These new registration periods will be available to qualifying Members and Season Ticket Holders that have not yet enrolled.

When registering your interest:
All supporters must have attended at least one Champions League home match during the 2019/20 season.
Members must have purchased a season 2021/22 Membership by Sunday 11 July.
Season Ticket Holders and Members with the same eligibility criteria within the competition, (i.e., the same number of games attended) can register together as a group, with up to three other eligible supporters in the same booking.
You can also register as an individual, with the option of then enrolling into a single seat, subject to availability. 
Adult / Junior combined supporters must register as a pair, or on a 2:1 ratio basis.
Disabled supporters should also register with their PA, with any supporters requiring further assistance to contact the disability team here.
Post registration:
Once the registration period has ended, priority for enrolment will be given to supporters that attended four games, and if demand exceeds capacity, a ballot will take place.

If seats remain, the same process will take place for supporters that attended three games, and so on.

All supporters that register will be notified of the outcome following the registration periods and are asked to keep checking here for ongoing updates.

The registration periods will be available online from 10am Monday 12 July until 8am Friday 16 July.
 
Auto Cup Scheme enrolment and match attendance is subject to any travel restrictions imposed by the Government.   
 
Thank you for your continued support.

Ticketing
Online sonofkenny

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2813 on: Today at 10:42:18 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:40:40 am
Emails coming out now

will be staggered during the day i presume
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Autocup
« Reply #2814 on: Today at 10:43:05 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:40:40 am
Emails coming out now
nothing any of us didn't know here, registration period next week
