Feels good to see arguments over tickets again. Been far too long. Nature is healing.
Quote from: VVM on Today at 10:39:48 am
Feels good to see arguments over tickets again. Been far too long. Nature is healing.
;D
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:34:25 am
So even using your analogies, why do you think it's fair to miss out to someone who bought 4 hospos last season and sold them on

At the very least it should be over 2 seasons when it's patently obvious it will be oversubscribed this season and massively oversubscribed next season when it's a normal season, and hopefully when credits matter going forward after this season it will be something that will be considered

But won't be holding my breath

The hospitality issue is one for the club to sort out but that's the same across the board for home games too, even for theleague  games.

It's always been oversubscribed, its never been guaranteed for you to get an ACS ticket, you've always had to get lucky and get onto the ticketing website before other people to sign up for it.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:58:52 am
The hospitality issue is one for the club to sort out but that's the same across the board for home games too, even for theleague  games.

It's always been oversubscribed, its never been guaranteed for you to get an ACS ticket, you've always had to get lucky and get onto the ticketing website before other people to sign up for it.
But it can vary dependent on the previous season.

Perhaps there is an element of entitlement but I see many others who all they have to do from now is continue to purchase tickets and they'll never drop off. Be it a season ticket, 13+ league, aways etc and to have a comparable history in a different competition and not be afforded the same guarantee.

I got bumped down the league games eventually to only 2 last season (so can no longer enter the 4+ sales) if I somehow got bumped out of the European ladder it would just feel pretty galling really. Especially considering I know I've done every game in person while many others have sold them on.

But it is what it is, hopefully they announce it and we all get boxed in 304 as usual and I can look forward to getting back in Anfield.
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:10:04 am

I got bumped down the league games eventually to only 2 last season (so can no longer enter the 4+ sales) if I somehow got bumped out of the European ladder it would just feel pretty galling really. Especially considering I know I've done every game in person while many others have sold them on.


Leagues going off 2018/19 so if you had 4+ from then you're still in luck

Been a protest about the 19/20 credits too so just waiting to see the outcome of that which should be due imminently
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:18:52 am
I dont get why people don't realise how much of a mess the away ladder is for the club to manage and for people to get onto the 'guaranteed sale'

ACS would be the same, homes have always been just the season before. If we miss a cup comp for 1 year then they will go back further till the last time we were in that comp, they dont do sales over several seasons worth for cup games...

They'd end up complicating the ladder more so than it currently is

The system has always been a ballot, you've never been guaranteed it with X credits from the year before but people are only complaining now because the ballot process has changed to an even system fair for all over someone who would typically get in the queue with a fuck load of sessions

Not at all, you're not closing the shop as there would still be tickets for sale for people not in the ACS, or for people who don't have full credits.  It's about making it fairer and making ticket sales less of a bun fight for all involved.

If you look at the debates each season you'll have known that people have complained about the ACS for some years now, it's not something that people have only started complaining about now because of the ballot this coming season.

Some people are failing to see the difference between ticket sales for a league game where you have 19 homes a season and a cup game where you might only have 1 home game a season when it comes to rewarding loyalty.  Cup games should go back multiple seasons for the loyalty because of the lack of games compared to a league season.

Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:58:52 am
The hospitality issue is one for the club to sort out but that's the same across the board for home games too, even for theleague  games.

It's always been oversubscribed, its never been guaranteed for you to get an ACS ticket, you've always had to get lucky and get onto the ticketing website before other people to sign up for it.

It isn't always though.  People have had the opportunity to get on the LC ACS without too much trouble, also as I said earlier a few seasons ago ACS tickets were still available in the afternoon of the CL ACS sale, so if people wanted one they had the chance.  My mate forgot about the sale until the afternoon and managed to get a ticket and there were a few left late on in the afternoon.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:15:48 am
Leagues going off 2018/19 so if you had 4+ from then you're still in luck

Been a protest about the 19/20 credits too so just waiting to see the outcome of that which should be due imminently
Ah yes, I'll have 11 then.

Cheers.
Thats true, there is an annual moan about the ACS every year
There were probably still tickets left because people didnt like the seats. Some people want the moon on a stick
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:10:04 am
But it can vary dependent on the previous season.

Perhaps there is an element of entitlement but I see many others who all they have to do from now is continue to purchase tickets and they'll never drop off. Be it a season ticket, 13+ league, aways etc and to have a comparable history in a different competition and not be afforded the same guarantee.

I got bumped down the league games eventually to only 2 last season (so can no longer enter the 4+ sales) if I somehow got bumped out of the European ladder it would just feel pretty galling really. Especially considering I know I've done every game in person while many others have sold them on.

But it is what it is, hopefully they announce it and we all get boxed in 304 as usual and I can look forward to getting back in Anfield.

Out of interest, how far back would you go?
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 11:26:33 am
Out of interest, how far back would you go?

Enough for a guaranteed sale or a guaranteed sale of 'x' number of tickets, then move down from there. Obviously I haven't got access to all the numbers nor can I run any analysis on the number of people on each number of credits as you go progressively back. But for a guaranteed sale you'd only have to go back far enough to make sure that those that qualify historically equals or is less than the number of available tickets. If we're over subscribed by, say, 4,000 tickets this season, then we just need to go back far enough so 4000 drop off which guarantees the rest a sale, which is what they do elsewhere. Protecting those that have been going long term, from being bumped by missing out on a ballot. If that introduces the danger of a closed shop, then you could do a guaranteed sale for a specific amount of tickets (20-25%) (going back further on credits) to reward long term loyalty and then have the ballot on the remainder.

Of course all the above is moot if we ever have a season back in the Europa League/Conference League because you'll likely walk straight back in to maximum credits - especially with an expanded Anfield Road End.

Like I say, posting in this thread doesn't mean they'll change it and they won't change it so it's all bit pie in the sky. But I always comment on it when it comes up in discussion because it's my view on it.

There is the outside possibility that after going for years and years, I could miss out via a ballot and have to buy tickets on a game by game basis. I could then miss out if we have Man United at home because all the UEFA delegates want to go. I could then not make the max credits and fail to qualify for the auto cup the following season. Thus, as long as we stay in Europe, I've been bumped off the European ladder unless I get lucky or we fall into a 'lower' European competition when suddenly demand isn't so high.

Just pointing out that in a variety of other competitions, home and away, this jeopardy doesn't exist if you've been going long enough to have a guaranteed sale. I would like parity with them, or alternatively, remove the guaranteed sales from those competitions.
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:12:51 pm
Enough for a guaranteed sale or a guaranteed sale of 'x' number of tickets, then move down from there. Obviously I haven't got access to all the numbers nor can I run any analysis on the number of people on each number of credits as you go progressively back. But for a guaranteed sale you'd only have to go back far enough to make sure that those that qualify historically equals or is less than the number of available tickets. If we're over subscribed by, say, 4,000 tickets this season, then we just need to go back far enough so 4000 drop off which guarantees the rest a sale, which is what they do elsewhere. Protecting those that have been going long term, from being bumped by missing out on a ballot. If that introduces the danger of a closed shop, then you could do a guaranteed sale for a specific amount of tickets (20-25%) (going back further on credits) to reward long term loyalty and then have the ballot on the remainder.


Of course all the above is moot if we ever have a season back in the Europa League/Conference League because you'll likely walk straight back in to maximum credits - especially with an expanded Anfield Road End.

Like I say, posting in this thread doesn't mean they'll change it and they won't change it so it's all bit pie in the sky. But I always comment on it when it comes up in discussion because it's my view on it.

There is the outside possibility that after going for years and years, I could miss out via a ballot and have to buy tickets on a game by game basis. I could then miss out if we have Man United at home because all the UEFA delegates want to go. I could then not make the max credits and fail to qualify for the auto cup the following season. Thus, as long as we stay in Europe, I've been bumped off the European ladder unless I get lucky or we fall into a 'lower' European competition when suddenly demand isn't so high.

Just pointing out that in a variety of other competitions, home and away, this jeopardy doesn't exist if you've been going long enough to have a guaranteed sale. I would like parity with them, or alternatively, remove the guaranteed sales from those competitions.

i respect your position but i do disagree with it, they don't do what you suggest as standard for other comps, they have always been very consistent in how they sell.  Away games are different and they do need to address that.

In reality what they are doing actually this year benefits people as they have removed the ability for ST holders to join with NO history at all, that has protected people like you to an extent.

The only other difference from previous seasons is that they are using a ballot as opposed to the lottery of the F5 refresh.
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:12:51 pm
Enough for a guaranteed sale or a guaranteed sale of 'x' number of tickets, then move down from there

This would be different to the home league games though?

It's been 13+ for a while and will continue to be so

Was a split of 5000/5000 which built up to 8200/1800 before fan update and is now 6500/3500, maybe change a bit if they do anything about last years credits

The point being... that 13 point could be lower and still have say 10/11+ as the criteria and some tickets left for the next number down

SO are you suggesting something like maybe 16 of the last 20 games then go to 15, 14, etc...?
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:21:43 pm
The only other difference from previous seasons is that they are using a ballot as opposed to the lottery of the F5 refresh.

Exactly
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:23:54 pm
Exactly
I didn't say there was a difference, whether it's a ballot or missing out on the sale, the chance of missing out and being bumped off remains.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:21:43 pm
i respect your position but i do disagree with it, they don't do what you suggest as standard for other comps, they have always been very consistent in how they sell.  Away games are different and they do need to address that.

Fair enough if you don't agree.

There are guaranteed sales in other competitions though and lots of them. To say that they don't have that isn't strictly true.

I imagine this wouldn't be an issue at all if only attendance of the name on the account gave a credit. As loads of people will share their tickets out, and I know I've not missed one. But that's people benefiting through gaming the system, which is one for another thread.

Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:22:31 pm
This would be different to the home league games though?


That there is a guaranteed sale of 'x' tickets and then the rest are handed out is similar to how league home games are sold right now. You obviously have access to the numbers, and the amount moves, based on who has 13 credits rather than a specific number of tickets each season, but the sale is much the same - long term attendance and threshold met equals 'guaranteed'; ergo you can look forward at the end of one season to guaranteed tickets in the next season - the same way you can in other competitions. Not in Europe though.

The reason Tiz Lad brings up the Europa League is that there are those of us who have been going game in game out for well over a decade - and that's the easiest period to point to where some people who want to be on the Auto Cup next season, couldn't be arsed to go.

If you've got 13 league homes, 19 away credits, a season ticket etc you only stop going when you stop buying tickets. You're continually and perpetually guaranteed a set number of games a season. Why should it be any different for European games if you have a long enough history?
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:40:17 pm
Fair enough if you don't agree.

There are guaranteed sales in other competitions though and lots of them. To say that they don't have that isn't strictly true.

I imagine this wouldn't be an issue at all if only attendance of the name on the account gave a credit. As loads of people will share their tickets out, and I know I've not missed one. But that's people benefiting through gaming the system, which is one for another thread.

That there is a guaranteed sale of 'x' tickets and then the rest are handed out is similar to how league home games are sold right now. You obviously have access to the numbers, and the amount moves, based on who has 13 credits rather than a specific number of tickets each season, but the sale is much the same - long term attendance and threshold met equals 'guaranteed'; ergo you can look forward at the end of one season to guaranteed tickets in the next season - the same way you can in other competitions. Not in Europe though.

The reason Tiz Lad brings up the Europa League is that there are those of us who have been going game in game out for well over a decade - and that's the easiest period to point to where some people who want to be on the Auto Cup next season, couldn't be arsed to go.

If you've got 13 league homes, 19 away credits, a season ticket etc you only stop going when you stop buying tickets. You're continually and perpetually guaranteed a set number of games a season. Why should it be any different for European games if you have a long enough history?

i think this is where your argument falls down a bit.  It is the same, the two examples you give 13+ league games and 19 away credits are both only based on the previous season as is the ACS this season, what you are asking for is something different.

They are actually being very consistent and in a fairer way as they have removed the ability for people to jump the queue.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:53:48 pm
i think this is where your argument falls down a bit.  It is the same, the two examples you give 13+ league games and 19 away credits are both only based on the previous season as is the ACS this season, what you are asking for is something different.

They are actually being very consistent and in a fairer way as they have removed the ability for people to jump the queue.
There is less games available per season in a cup competition though. We can use previous seasons when we sell away tickets in Europe or in the League Cup or in the FA Cup and they've used previous seasons before in the FA Cup autocup scheme- so it can be, and has been done.

Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:53:48 pm
They are actually being very consistent and in a fairer way as they have removed the ability for people to jump the queue.

That helps, but I can't imagine STH that aren't already on the right number of credits is many.
Anyway, I'll bow out because they won't be changing it so we're just arguing over hypotheticals and what ifs. Let's just hope the sale when it happens is a breeze and I'm back on the Kop. Nice one.
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:53:48 pm
i think this is where your argument falls down a bit.  It is the same, the two examples you give 13+ league games and 19 away credits are both only based on the previous season as is the ACS this season, what you are asking for is something different.

They are actually being very consistent and in a fairer way as they have removed the ability for people to jump the queue.

Can people really not see the difference between a cup competition where you might only have 1-4 home games a season, compared to the league campaign where you have 19 and therefore easier to reward loyalty?? Number of home games in the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League can vary each season.

Person A                   Person B
6 games ACS 18/19   0 games
6 games ACS 19/20   2 games general ticket sales
4 games ACS 20/21   4 games general ticket sales
Misses out on ACS     ACS guaranteed 21/22

This type of scenario cant happen in the league if youve built up home credits and dont miss a home game.

Anyhow nice to see the debates, arguments and everything else have started again. Must mean stadiums will be back to capacity  ;D
