Out of interest, how far back would you go?



Enough for a guaranteed sale or a guaranteed sale of 'x' number of tickets, then move down from there. Obviously I haven't got access to all the numbers nor can I run any analysis on the number of people on each number of credits as you go progressively back. But for a guaranteed sale you'd only have to go back far enough to make sure that those that qualify historically equals or is less than the number of available tickets. If we're over subscribed by, say, 4,000 tickets this season, then we just need to go back far enough so 4000 drop off which guarantees the rest a sale, which is what they do elsewhere. Protecting those that have been going long term, from being bumped by missing out on a ballot. If that introduces the danger of a closed shop, then you could do a guaranteed sale for a specific amount of tickets (20-25%) (going back further on credits) to reward long term loyalty and then have the ballot on the remainder.Of course all the above is moot if we ever have a season back in the Europa League/Conference League because you'll likely walk straight back in to maximum credits - especially with an expanded Anfield Road End.Like I say, posting in this thread doesn't mean they'll change it and they won't change it so it's all bit pie in the sky. But I always comment on it when it comes up in discussion because it's my view on it.There is the outside possibility that after going for years and years, I could miss out via a ballot and have to buy tickets on a game by game basis. I could then miss out if we have Man United at home because all the UEFA delegates want to go. I could then not make the max credits and fail to qualify for the auto cup the following season. Thus, as long as we stay in Europe, I've been bumped off the European ladder unless I get lucky or we fall into a 'lower' European competition when suddenly demand isn't so high.Just pointing out that in a variety of other competitions, home and away, this jeopardy doesn't exist if you've been going long enough to have a guaranteed sale. I would like parity with them, or alternatively, remove the guaranteed sales from those competitions.