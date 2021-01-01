« previous next »
sonofkenny

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 10:24:56 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:03:22 pm
Theres no reason why they couldnt go back 2 or 3 seasons and stage the sales more so that people who have gone for several years and been in the ACS are rewarded for loyalty. Doing this doesnt make it a closed shop for others either unlike aways, or league games for people with full home credits.

So why do they go back a number of years with aways in some of the cups? Why not just go back one season and throw loads of people into a ballot? Do you think that the people who have gone to aways in the cups would be happy?

No need to go back a number of years for league games because you are guaranteed homes leagues with x amount of games, so theres your loyalty being rewarded.

Its the latter rounds from the quarter finals in the CL that are hard to get as UEFA takes more tickets, so no you wont get what you want. Same with the FA cup, if you draw a rival, or progress further in the cup then tickets are almost impossible to get without the ACS.  Plus being in the ACS saves so much hassle trying for seats in the sales.

When have they ever done that for home games, ever?  They only ever do it for away games if they absolutely have to.

With respect you are asking for something that specifically helps you.

The club cannot operate like that, I personally think what they have done is very fair and I would bet you will be alright anyway.
Craig S

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 11:00:20 pm
You didn't even used to get past seasons loyalty for the first home game in the cups. You always started from scratch every year and had to get first game.

Mancs as first game at home in 2006 was a fucking free for all
jonnypb

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 11:11:26 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 10:24:56 pm
When have they ever done that for home games, ever?  They only ever do it for away games if they absolutely have to.

With respect you are asking for something that specifically helps you.

The club cannot operate like that, I personally think what they have done is very fair and I would bet you will be alright anyway.

In the cups they often go back multiple seasons for aways because it's the fair thing to do, it's only the league they don't have to because you play a lot more games and therefore easier to reward loyalty with the amount of games played in a single season.  I'm also sure that they did go back more than one season for a FA Cup home game at one point as well.

With respect I'm not asking for something that specifically helps me, I'm merely pointing out how to make things fairer for 1000's of people, but you obviously can't see the difference between league games and cup games.

There's no reason what so ever why the club can't operate like that and reward loyalty in the cup competitions for ACS members with homes.  There was talk of it happening before covid kicked in so it's something they've looked at, so maybe with this season being a free hit, it might be something that comes into place next season.
sonofkenny

Re: Autocup
Yesterday at 11:26:08 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 11:11:26 pm
In the cups they often go back multiple seasons for aways because it's the fair thing to do, it's only the league they don't have to because you play a lot more games and therefore easier to reward loyalty with the amount of games played in a single season.  I'm also sure that they did go back more than one season for a FA Cup home game at one point as well.

With respect I'm not asking for something that specifically helps me, I'm merely pointing out how to make things fairer for 1000's of people, but you obviously can't see the difference between league games and cup games.

There's no reason what so ever why the club can't operate like that and reward loyalty in the cup competitions for ACS members with homes.  There was talk of it happening before covid kicked in so it's something they've looked at, so maybe with this season being a free hit, it might be something that comes into place next season.


They dont go back multiple seasons for away games if they dont have to.

They have NEVER done it for home games and rightly so

jonnypb

Re: Autocup
Today at 12:16:53 am
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 11:26:08 pm
They dont go back multiple seasons for away games if they dont have to.

They have NEVER done it for home games and rightly so

They go back multiple seasons for cup aways games and always have.  The Chelsea v Liverpool FA Cup game in 2020 went all the way back to the 15/16 season for aways, it makes it fair for those loyal away supporters.  Same for Villa away in the league cup, they went back multiple seasons.  It would be carnage and there would be up roar if you only went back one season for aways.....  In cup competitions you play far fewer games than the league, which is why multiple seasons should be used.

Anyway it is what it is.....

ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Autocup
Today at 05:56:40 am
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 11:26:08 pm
They dont go back multiple seasons for away games if they dont have to.

They have NEVER done it for home games and rightly so

Pretty sure they did for the FA cup a few season back after we had only played Plymouth in the cup at home and this was to get on the autocup scheme.
kalle-anka

Re: Autocup
Today at 07:31:33 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 11:11:26 pm
In the cups they often go back multiple seasons for aways because it's the fair thing to do, it's only the league they don't have to because you play a lot more games and therefore easier to reward loyalty with the amount of games played in a single season.  I'm also sure that they did go back more than one season for a FA Cup home game at one point as well.

With respect I'm not asking for something that specifically helps me, I'm merely pointing out how to make things fairer for 1000's of people, but you obviously can't see the difference between league games and cup games.

There's no reason what so ever why the club can't operate like that and reward loyalty in the cup competitions for ACS members with homes.  There was talk of it happening before covid kicked in so it's something they've looked at, so maybe with this season being a free hit, it might be something that comes into place next season.

Totally agree with you mate but looks like its only you and me  ???
30fiver

Re: Autocup
Today at 08:15:56 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 09:32:24 pm
The point being that ACS never rewards loyalty. 

The reward is not having to fight it out up to 6 times a season in the CL games with dwindling ticket numbers...

You did X number of games, as did the ones not in ACS that season - should be based on games attended, especially when others had to sit refreshing all season for seats in the later rounds whilst you've got your feet up
Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
Today at 08:40:31 am
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 07:31:33 am
Totally agree with you mate but looks like its only you and me  ???

and me, think it's a farce personally. Fairly easy to have a proportion of tickets to 10 credits from last two seasons, longer if they could be arsed. The the rest is a ballot, but as ever easy way out

Next season is the one to really worry about, as these ACS credits will only have value for this season, so although shit if you miss out, you know you will get another chance. Miss out next season and you're  in a bun fight every round, fail once and then you're in the shit for every season afterwards

I'm in the fortunate position that I've been to quite a lot of Euro aways too, and only miss out when the allocation is less then 1200. So again very fortunately, when we get to a final, I'd be lucky enough to be guaranteed thanks to 6 homes and aways.
D🐶G

Re: Autocup
Today at 09:12:00 am
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 07:31:33 am
Totally agree with you mate but looks like its only you and me  ???
And me. Never understood why the club pick and choose how loyalty for certain sales can go back over several seasons, yet not for others such as the ACS. They have done sales based on attendance from various seasons for home games, so why cant they do it for the ACS?

All this closed shop argument is baseless too, as away games are a closed shop too and have been for absolutely years now apart from maybe the odd game like Blackburn and Bolton.

Just a lack of consistency across the board.
30fiver

Re: Autocup
Today at 09:24:19 am
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 09:12:00 am
All this closed shop argument is baseless too, as away games are a closed shop too and have been for absolutely years now apart from maybe the odd game like Blackburn and Bolton.

Just a lack of consistency across the board.

Baseless? People do nothing but complain about it being a closed shop for away's (unless you're already in it)

Why would the club do the same for homes when there's already a 20 year waiting list that's been shut for 10 years...
D🐶G

Re: Autocup
Today at 09:44:14 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:24:19 am
Baseless? People do nothing but complain about it being a closed shop for away's (unless you're already in it)

Why would the club do the same for homes when there's already a 20 year waiting list that's been shut for 10 years...
Not really sure what a 20 year waiting list has to do with people wanting a bit of consistency when it comes to sales processes for the ACS and it running in line with the way they sell cup games in general.

Its been said on here that theyve never used loyalty spread over several seasons for cup games, but they have.

People do nothing but complain about it, yes. But the counter argument for people wanting a guaranteed sale for the ACS, regardless of how big or small the allocation would be, is that it would create a closed shop and therefore be unfair on those that want to get on the ladder. If this guaranteed sale and closed shop is so unfair when it comes to the ACS, then why is it done for the away games?

Why are they able to go back over various seasons attendance for home cup games, like has been pointed out, but not for the ACS?
scouser102002

Re: Autocup
Today at 09:46:59 am
Its wrong thats its done for away games though. But the club are stuck in a rut with it.

Why would they make the same mistake for homes?
jonnypb

Re: Autocup
Today at 09:49:45 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:15:56 am
The reward is not having to fight it out up to 6 times a season in the CL games with dwindling ticket numbers...

You did X number of games, as did the ones not in ACS that season - should be based on games attended, especially when others had to sit refreshing all season for seats in the later rounds whilst you've got your feet up

So why bother having the ACS on that reasoning?  Also why then go back multiple seasons for aways on your reasoning?  It's easy for people to say this when they had a trick to get to the front of the queue for ticket sales.

Take the league cup for example, everyone had the chance to sign up for that, but many choose not to.  If however you draw a big team then people will decide to go and if they have to end up fighting for tickets it's their own fault in later rounds if we progress.  I remember a few seasons ago, the ACS in the CL still had tickets available in the afternoon, so plenty of time for people to get tickets if you were on the ball and wanted to be in the ACS, but some choose not to.

As others have said, the ACS for homes is the only one that doesn't reward loyalty.  You might have someone who has done all cup homes for years, but then lose out one season because the club didn't do that well one season and therefore only end up playing 1 home game in the FA Cup or just 3 home games in the CL, which therefore means if you just base ticket sales for the following season from that season, it means 1000's of extra people are in the pot.  This doesn't happen with league games because you're guaranteed 19 homes and aways each season, so it's easy for them to reward loyalty just based on one season.

Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:24:19 am
Baseless? People do nothing but complain about it being a closed shop for away's (unless you're already in it)

Why would the club do the same for homes when there's already a 20 year waiting list that's been shut for 10 years...

People might complain about aways, but the club rewards loyalty for away games in cup and league..... that's the point!!!

Rewarding loyalty for cup homes isn't hard to do and it's not making it into a closed shop like aways, no one is asking for that.

No one has ever asked to make it a closed shop, just a fairer way of allocating home tickets for cup games and staggering ticket sales a bit more.  It's very simple to do if the club could be bothered.

Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 09:46:59 am
Its wrong thats its done for away games though. But the club are stuck in a rut with it.

Why would they make the same mistake for homes?

Homes wouldn't be a closed shop, that's the point.....
Tiz Lad

Re: Autocup
Today at 09:50:56 am
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 09:12:00 am
And me. Never understood why the club pick and choose how loyalty for certain sales can go back over several seasons, yet not for others such as the ACS. They have done sales based on attendance from various seasons for home games, so why cant they do it for the ACS?

All this closed shop argument is baseless too, as away games are a closed shop too and have been for absolutely years now apart from maybe the odd game like Blackburn and Bolton.

Just a lack of consistency across the board.

Spot on mate, why should people who were happy to attend Europa League against the likes of Sion and Rubin Kazan, miss out to people who only became interested when we got back in CL or in lots of cases after we won it, or bought 4 hospos last year and sold them on

There will always be an element of closed shop for most sales, but the argument is that the most loyal should be exempt from the jeopardy of missing out. It could be easily done with a bit of foresight and planning, which lets face it they have had plenty of time to do.

But as with the farce or those that are missing out for this years bulk sales after getting the required credits and then they were removed, it all seems too much like hard work for the club to be bothered to do
D🐶G

Re: Autocup
Today at 09:52:56 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:24:19 am
Baseless? People do nothing but complain about it being a closed shop for away's (unless you're already in it)

Why would the club do the same for homes when there's already a 20 year waiting list that's been shut for 10 years...
When I said baseless, I meant the argument of not being able to guarantee a small percentage of tickets for the ACS to those who have perhaps been on it for years, yet year on year run the risk of slipping off, due to the fact it would supposedly create a closed shop.

The aways are generally a closed shop, I agree. Didnt mean that they werent and that calls suggesting they were, were wrong in any way.
Andy82lfc

Re: Autocup
Today at 09:59:12 am
My head is mashed with all the new info/lack of it.

So if I'm a member with 4 credits I'm still waiting for them to open enrollment yes? As of now I can't enroll and will see a blank option in the drop down menu after clicking 'enrol'?

Logged

Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,877
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Autocup
Today at 10:04:40 am
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 09:40:15 pm
Loyalty is being rewarded though.  How far back would you go out of interest and I presume you are advocating every sale should go back over a number of years including home and away League games?

And if it is easy to get 4, whats the problem? You will get what you want wont you?!?
There should be an initial sale that goes back.

If you are top of the league cup away ladder, fa cup away ladder, european away ladder, league away ladder or you have 13+ home games, or with the FA Cup Auto Cup a few years back requiring games over multiple seasons, there is usually a guaranteed sale for a portion of the tickets. Should be the same for those at the top of the European ladder.

Everyone else who has games going back years gets the benefit of a guaranteed sale and an expectation that at least if they continue to go then they'll be boxed off- yet the ACS for Europe introduces potential jeopardy with no guaranteed sale and more that qualify than can purchase.
Welshred

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:05:44 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:50:56 am
Spot on mate, why should people who were happy to attend Europa League against the likes of Sion and Rubin Kazan, miss out to people who only became interested when we got back in CL or in lots of cases after we won it, or bought 4 hospos last year and sold them on

There will always be an element of closed shop for most sales, but the argument is that the most loyal should be exempt from the jeopardy of missing out. It could be easily done with a bit of foresight and planning, which lets face it they have had plenty of time to do.

But as with the farce or those that are missing out for this years bulk sales after getting the required credits and then they were removed, it all seems too much like hard work for the club to be bothered to do

Mate that Europa League campaign was 5 years ago you've got to let it go. If you're on 4 credits then the likelihood is that you'll be in the ballot with people who have been going to Champions League games for 4 of the last 5 years. You're not going to be missing out for someone because they didn't go to those Europa League games.
Welshred

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:07:11 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:04:40 am
There should be an initial sale that goes back.

If you are top of the league cup away ladder, fa cup away ladder, european away ladder, or you have 13+ home games, or with the FA Cup Auto Cup a few years back requiring games over multiple seasons, there is usually a guaranteed sale for a portion of the tickets. Should be the same for those at the top of the European ladder.

The away ladder is a completely different animal and shouldn't even be debated here. The league season only goes on the previous season (or last completed season ;) ) which is usually the same for the FA Cup too. The club are doing what they've always done here and there really shouldn't be a debate about it.
Hij

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:08:33 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:07:11 am
The away ladder is a completely different animal and shouldn't even be debated here. The league season only goes on the previous season (or last completed season ;) ) which is usually the same for the FA Cup too. The club are doing what they've always done here and there really shouldn't be a debate about it.

They've used multiple seasons for the FA Cup home games to offer a guaranteed sale on the FA Cup auto cup scheme before.

Of course there should be a debate about it. There is a guaranteed sale for basically every competition/sale apart from this one.
Hij

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:10:09 am
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 09:46:59 am
Its wrong thats its done for away games though. But the club are stuck in a rut with it.

Why would they make the same mistake for homes?
If it's a portion of the tickets then it's an impossibility for it to be a closed shop.
Hij

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:10:51 am
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 10:24:56 pm
When have they ever done that for home games, ever?

FA Cup auto cup scheme a few years ago. So it has been done (this was home games over multiple seasons though, not aways)
Welshred

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:13:30 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:08:33 am
They've used multiple seasons for the FA Cup home games to offer a guaranteed sale on the FA Cup auto cup scheme before.

Of course there should be a debate about it. There is a guaranteed sale for basically every competition/sale apart from this one.

There isn't. The FA Cup and League Cup is pretty much guaranteed because the demand is much, much lower than the Champions League. Just because you were in the ACS before doesn't mean you're entitled to continue being in the ACS over someone who has worked their arse off to get the same amount of tickets as you in the further sales. It's the same as the league 13+ sales, just because you've been in those bulk sales and on 19 doesn't mean you're entitled to have a better shot at those sales over someone who got 13+ by smashing F5 for hours and hours the season before.

The club are doing what they do for all home competitions and using the previous season for credits, with the few rare exceptions of where they haven't for FA Cup matches, its consistent and fair to everyone.
Hij

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:13:31 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:05:44 am
Mate that Europa League campaign was 5 years ago you've got to let it go. If you're on 4 credits then the likelihood is that you'll be in the ballot with people who have been going to Champions League games for 4 of the last 5 years. You're not going to be missing out for someone because they didn't go to those Europa League games.

Why should he?

In every other competition, if you go when the numbers are low and continue your attendance from there, you're boxed off every season for as long as you fancy going, no drama.

Anyone with 13+ league homes can essentially look forward to 15+ years of getting 13+ homes every single season now that we have reverted to a ballot.

Yet there is a chance with every European game going back 15 years from today, you can get bumped off if you're unlucky.
Welshred

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:14:02 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:10:51 am
FA Cup auto cup scheme a few years ago. So it has been done (this was home games over multiple seasons though, not aways)

As far as I'm aware this has only ever happened once.
Hij

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:16:40 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:13:30 am
There isn't. The FA Cup and League Cup is pretty much guaranteed because the demand is much, much lower than the Champions League. Just because you were in the ACS before doesn't mean you're entitled to continue being in the ACS over someone who has worked their arse off to get the same amount of tickets as you in the further sales. It's the same as the league 13+ sales, just because you've been in those bulk sales and on 19 doesn't mean you're entitled to have a better shot at those sales over someone who got 13+ by smashing F5 for hours and hours the season before.

The club are doing what they do for all home competitions and using the previous season for credits, with the few rare exceptions of where they haven't for FA Cup matches, its consistent and fair to everyone.

My European history goes back before the ACS was a thing mate. But if you need to work out based on history who should definitely be boxed off the first portion of any ACS sale then of course it's the people who could be arsed to turn up in the Europa League competition.

If they can do it for the FA Cup there is no reason they can't have an initial sale that is guaranteed for Europe either.
Welshred

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:17:18 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:13:31 am
Why should he?

In every other competition, if you go when the numbers are low and continue your attendance from there, you're boxed off every season for as long as you fancy going, no drama.

Anyone with 13+ league homes can essentially look forward to 15+ years of getting 13+ homes every single season now that we have reverted to a ballot.

Yet there is a chance with every European game going back 15 years from today, you can get bumped off if you're unlucky.

Why aren't you grasping that the club for home games go on the previous season? He's been boxed off for his previous seasons attendance and not one from 15 years ago, 5 or 15 seasons ago is completely irrelevant and just results in entitled whinging. You can't complain about missing out to people who didn't go to the Europa League campaign when all those in the ACS for the last 3 seasons would have been in it because of that very same EL campaign.

Plus, and this is crucial, just because you're not in the ACS doesn't mean you're not going to get tickets for the Champions League it just means you have to get them in further sales.
Hij

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:18:50 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:17:18 am
Why aren't you grasping that the club for home games go on the previous season? He's been boxed off for his previous seasons attendance and not one from 15 years ago, 5 or 15 seasons ago is completely irrelevant and just results in entitled whinging. You can't complain about missing out to people who didn't go to the Europa League campaign when all those in the ACS for the last 3 seasons would have been in it because of that very same EL campaign.

Plus, and this is crucial, just because you're not in the ACS doesn't mean you're not going to get tickets for the Champions League it just means you have to get them in further sales.

Huh? I am grasping that, you'll have to point out where I have said that they don't go on the previous season?

I'm just pointing out that throughout the ticketing system there are guaranteed sales for everyone else and not for me.

That's not entitled whinging, it's pointing out a clear disparity.

30fiver

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:18:52 am
I dont get why people don't realise how much of a mess the away ladder is for the club to manage and for people to get onto the 'guaranteed sale'

ACS would be the same, homes have always been just the season before. If we miss a cup comp for 1 year then they will go back further till the last time we were in that comp, they dont do sales over several seasons worth for cup games...

They'd end up complicating the ladder more so than it currently is

The system has always been a ballot, you've never been guaranteed it with X credits from the year before but people are only complaining now because the ballot process has changed to an even system fair for all over someone who would typically get in the queue with a fuck load of sessions
Welshred

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:19:20 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:16:40 am
My European history goes back before the ACS was a thing mate. But if you need to work out based on history who should definitely be boxed off the first portion of any ACS sale then of course it's the people who could be arsed to turn up in the Europa League competition.

If they can do it for the FA Cup there is no reason they can't have an initial sale that is guaranteed for Europe either.

So does mine Hij. It goes back well over a decade. If I have to go into the individual game sales for each game then that's what I have to do. The club aren't basing the sales criteria I went on 10/15 years ago they're doing it on my previous seasons attendance, there really isn't an issue here.

You keep banging on about the FA Cup, you're going to have to show me when the club have ever gone back more than one season on a CONSISTENT basis (caps for emphasis, not shouting)
Welshred

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:20:37 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:18:50 am

That's not entitled whinging, it's pointing out a clear disparity.



No its entitled whinging thinking that the club owes you something just because you've joined the ACS since its carnation. They don't, and again if you're not in the ACS you still get the chance to buy tickets for the games and will get priority over those who don't have the same number of credits as you.
Welshred

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:22:18 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:18:52 am


The system has always been a ballot, you've never been guaranteed it with X credits from the year before but people are only complaining now because the ballot process has changed to an even system fair for all over someone who would typically get in the queue with a fuck load of sessions

First come first served is a ballot based on where the computer algorithm (or time you logged in) placed you in the queue. People just don't like this because the power is taken out of their hands. Not getting on the ACS in the ballot is the same as getting "over one hour remaining" on your queue time.
Hij

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:23:44 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:19:20 am
So does mine Hij. It goes back well over a decade. If I have to go into the individual game sales for each game then that's what I have to do. The club aren't basing the sales criteria I went on 10/15 years ago they're doing it on my previous seasons attendance, there really isn't an issue here.

You keep banging on about the FA Cup, you're going to have to show me when the club have ever gone back more than one season on a CONSISTENT basis (caps for emphasis, not shouting)

I'm no more banging on in this thread than you are.
30fiver

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:26:31 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:19:20 am
You keep banging on about the FA Cup, you're going to have to show me when the club have ever gone back more than one season on a CONSISTENT basis (caps for emphasis, not shouting)

I'm fairly certain there was a specific instance for this when it needed EV and WBA... Didn't the FA increase the allocation they take per game and the rules on away fan numbers so the club had to do a 1 off adjustment accordingly

The club have already stated the ACS requirements this year and its the same as ST holders, cant have different requirements for both... Also to consider is the ST holders didnt HAVE to sign up for ACS or buy CL games to get on ACS the following year till 2019/20 so they can't go back further than that as some won't have the requirement after the club put an announcement out saying this is your last chance to join the ladder
Hij

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:26:45 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:20:37 am
No its entitled whinging thinking that the club owes you something just because you've joined the ACS since its carnation. They don't, and again if you're not in the ACS you still get the chance to buy tickets for the games and will get priority over those who don't have the same number of credits as you.

I haven't said they owe me something nor have I even used the term 'carnation'.

I am arguing for parity of system and sales that could make sales more uniform. I am quite aware of how they sell the tickets currently and in the past.

If we want to remove guaranteed sales, then fine, remove them on all other ladders and allow tickets to move around a lot more there as well.

I'd like to be able to look forward to at least a handful of games in the summer, based on my continued attendance year on year, just like many others get. If that makes me entitled then whatever.
Hij

Re: Autocup
Today at 10:27:32 am
End of the day nothing is changing, but I can say what I think about the auto cup sales in the auto cup thread ;D
