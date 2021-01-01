« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: Autocup  (Read 217664 times)

Online VVM

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2680 on: Today at 03:01:27 pm »
Surely there will be more on 4 than the number of ACS seats available. I'd be surprised if members on 4 end up being guaranteed and don't have to go into a ballot.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 613
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2681 on: Today at 03:05:12 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 02:46:37 pm
Sorry, but Im reading it the same as redgriffin73.

Everyone with at least one game will be asked to register their interest

Surely it should be those with four games registering their interest and then working down? Why are those with one even in the equation?

I think what he was trying to say was everyone who wants to go to at least 1 game next season in any form of comp has to register interest per comp
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 613
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 03:06:18 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 03:01:27 pm
Surely there will be more on 4 than the number of ACS seats available. I'd be surprised if members on 4 end up being guaranteed and don't have to go into a ballot.

Exactly... hence why it'll be a ballot
Logged

Online D🐶G

  • .....to hurt someone as beautiful as you.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 03:09:23 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:06:18 pm
Exactly... hence why it'll be a ballot
I dont think anyone is disputing that therell be a ballot based on the information available. But why a ballot? Why the sudden shift from putting the tickets on sale to holding a ballot?
Logged
19 League Titles  7 FA Cups  8 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Twitter - @ElmDag

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,852
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2684 on: Today at 03:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:33:16 pm
I think you've read this wrong mate. If there's enough tickets for people with all 4 credits from 19/20 then there'd be a guaranteed sale, moving down until there wasn't a guaranteed sale where a likely ballot would be held.

Ah thanks (that'll teach me to read RAWK quickly while pretending to also work!) - I was assuming if it was oversubscribed on say 1+ then everyone 1+ would then go in a ballot.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,852
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2685 on: Today at 03:12:02 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:41:33 pm
Eh?

Ignore me, having a blonde moment!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online D🐶G

  • .....to hurt someone as beautiful as you.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2686 on: Today at 03:12:17 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:05:12 pm
I think what he was trying to say was everyone who wants to go to at least 1 game next season in any form of comp has to register interest per comp
For general ticketing or buying on a match by match basis, maybe. But the ACS? If youve not been to four games from 19/20, then youve got no chance of getting on the ACS, so why should they be registering their interest in joining it when itll clearly be over subscribed for those on four games as it is?
Logged
19 League Titles  7 FA Cups  8 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Twitter - @ElmDag

Online D🐶G

  • .....to hurt someone as beautiful as you.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2687 on: Today at 03:13:44 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:12:02 pm
Ignore me, having a blonde moment!
Well youre not the only one then, because I must be missing something too as I still cant get my head around the everyone with at least one game will be asked to register their interest comment.
Logged
19 League Titles  7 FA Cups  8 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Twitter - @ElmDag

Online scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2688 on: Today at 03:14:18 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:12:02 pm
Ignore me, having a blonde moment!

Me too, tbf haha
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,852
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 03:19:34 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 03:13:44 pm
Well youre not the only one then, because I must be missing something too as I still cant get my head around the everyone with at least one game will be asked to register their interest comment.

That was the bit that confused me too but hopefully sonofkenny will be back at some point to clarify for us.

It's making my brain ache trying to get my head around all these changes to come!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 03:34:05 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:58:20 pm
I'd imagine a few thousand given we only did 4 games in 19/20

The issue isn't the first game its when you get to the later rounds and uefa return less and less allocation, so people miss out

Lets say as an example, uefa return 4000 seats per group game, 3000 for the last 16, 2000 for the quarters and 1000 for the semi

Those seats are all sold but aren't there for ACS the following year as uefa might take them

Loads missed out on Roma, City, Barca and even a few I know on Atletico

As a result, the further you get in the comp the fewer members actually qualify for ACS the following year
So because we didnt get that far, in my example above there'd be 3000 member qualifying for ACS seats that don't exist

This is why it's ridiculous that they'd use the 4 games from 19/20 to allow people to join the ACS.  People who have been in the ACS for the last few years and done all home games since the europa league could lose out to people who have just done 4 games last season who weren't even in the ACS.  To get the ACS for 19/20 you needed the 6 CL homes from 18/19, they should have at least gone back to this.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,422
  • JFT96
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2691 on: Today at 03:43:15 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 03:12:17 pm
For general ticketing or buying on a match by match basis, maybe. But the ACS? If youve not been to four games from 19/20, then youve got no chance of getting on the ACS, so why should they be registering their interest in joining it when itll clearly be over subscribed for those on four games as it is?

How do you know if it'll be oversubscribed? A few hundred season ticket holders didn't buy their season tickets for next season because they didn't know whether they'd be able to attend games and took advantage of the 1 season break offered by the club. There could be a lot of members with 4 CL credits on their cards that could be doing the same.

A lot of people thought Palace was going to be tough in the ballot last season yet everyone on 19 who wanted one got one, I suspect this will be similar here.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 613
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 03:58:44 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 03:09:23 pm
I dont think anyone is disputing that therell be a ballot based on the information available. But why a ballot? Why the sudden shift from putting the tickets on sale to holding a ballot?

It's a fairer allocation process than someone sitting there with 10+ devices compared to 70 year old John who hardly knows how to use a phone

The old system people missed out, first come first served

Much fairer way to give people plenty of panic free time to sign up for a ballot over a few days, to then know they're guaranteed a ticket in the sale, even if they can't make it at 8.15am
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2693 on: Today at 03:59:39 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 03:13:44 pm
Well youre not the only one then, because I must be missing something too as I still cant get my head around the everyone with at least one game will be asked to register their interest comment.

We only had one game in the league cup.
We only had 2 in the FAC.

They will follow the same process in each cup. People are using the term ACS to just refer to Europe, but the domestics have their scheme too.

I would imagine it will be like the season ticket renewal and do them all at the same time. You get a tick box for each one you want to enter (that you are eligible for).
« Last Edit: Today at 04:01:31 pm by Craig S »
Logged

Online VVM

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2694 on: Today at 04:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:43:15 pm
How do you know if it'll be oversubscribed? A few hundred season ticket holders didn't buy their season tickets for next season because they didn't know whether they'd be able to attend games and took advantage of the 1 season break offered by the club. There could be a lot of members with 4 CL credits on their cards that could be doing the same.

A lot of people thought Palace was going to be tough in the ballot last season yet everyone on 19 who wanted one got one, I suspect this will be similar here.

There is the potential that some people don't want to go due to no credits being awarded. I guess it's a chance to save money too, knowing you won't miss out the season after, especially if Covid has left you in a tough spot financially.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 613
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Autocup
« Reply #2695 on: Today at 04:09:13 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 04:04:57 pm
There is the potential that some people don't want to go due to no credits being awarded. I guess it's a chance to save money too, knowing you won't miss out the season after, especially if Covid has left you in a tough spot financially.

A lot less ST holders returned than I expected.. However, I think the 'free hit' on transfers is encouraging people to renew and transfer every match
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 