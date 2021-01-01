For general ticketing or buying on a match by match basis, maybe. But the ACS? If youve not been to four games from 19/20, then youve got no chance of getting on the ACS, so why should they be registering their interest in joining it when itll clearly be over subscribed for those on four games as it is?



How do you know if it'll be oversubscribed? A few hundred season ticket holders didn't buy their season tickets for next season because they didn't know whether they'd be able to attend games and took advantage of the 1 season break offered by the club. There could be a lot of members with 4 CL credits on their cards that could be doing the same.A lot of people thought Palace was going to be tough in the ballot last season yet everyone on 19 who wanted one got one, I suspect this will be similar here.