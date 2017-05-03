Cheers.
Went into town with the missus on Saturday, she loves Mathew Street so ended up down there, Flanagans/Rubber Sole/Erics, had a right laugh. The snow made it feel really Christmassy too. Yesterday stayed in bed all morning, got waited on hand and foot, had a few beers in the afternoon, and a Chinese meal out - staff sang happy birthday and I got a cake from them.
All the best - 66 still the only World Cup year
My Ma was 5 months gone end of July, so I can claim I was alive when England won the W/C