Author Topic: The Happy Birthday Thread  (Read 1494 times)

Offline Gaz123456

The Happy Birthday Thread
« on: May 3, 2017, 11:50:17 pm »
I'd like to wish my Mum a happy 98th birthday if she was still here.

Also, tragically injured speedway riders Alan Wilkinson and Darcy Ward who's birthday it is also.

Please add people you know and love on their birthday...............
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #1 on: May 4, 2017, 12:21:52 am »
Its my mums birthday today. Happy Birthday Mother dear. :)

Its also Rory Mcilroy's, Cesc Fabregas and Man Utd legend Eric Djema Djemba's birthday but they are all wankers.
Offline John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #2 on: January 21, 2022, 03:10:24 pm »
Happy Birthday VivaBobbyGraham, enjoy your day Paul.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #3 on: January 21, 2022, 03:31:03 pm »
Whats that, a letter from the Queen + some ivory?

Happy Birthday you old, old man
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #4 on: May 19, 2022, 10:07:45 am »
Happy Birthday Any @ Allerton, enjoy your day mate :)
Offline twootuurtlediivvaas

Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #5 on: May 19, 2022, 10:23:28 am »
Quote from: John C on May 19, 2022, 10:07:45 am
Happy Birthday Any @ Allerton, enjoy your day mate :)
Birthday poll anyone?

Happy birthday Andy
Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #6 on: May 19, 2022, 10:26:53 am »
Happy Birthday Andy! Enjoy your birthday cheese cake.
Online AndyMuller

Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #7 on: May 19, 2022, 10:36:02 am »
Happy Birthday A@A! Lets hope Everton get beat tonight eh?
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #8 on: May 19, 2022, 10:36:20 am »
I like Cheese
Offline Yosser0_0

Any birthday's today?
« Reply #9 on: June 18, 2022, 10:54:22 am »
Might be my perception but there used to be a lot more 'happy birthday' threads on RAWK is it something that has fallen out of fashion on here with the advent of Facebook and Twitter etc?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #10 on: June 18, 2022, 10:56:38 am »
PAUL MCCARTNEY IS 80
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #11 on: June 18, 2022, 11:12:56 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on June 18, 2022, 10:54:22 am
Might be my perception but there used to be a lot more 'happy birthday' threads on RAWK is it something that has fallen out of fashion on here with the advent of Facebook and Twitter etc?

A lot of the names have fallen by the wayside or maybe never posted. But looking at todays list, happy birthday Kennys From Heaven!

Quote from: ToneLa on June 18, 2022, 10:56:38 am
PAUL MCCARTNEY IS 80

And happy birthday Macca (more of a lurker these days I think :) )
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #12 on: June 18, 2022, 11:36:03 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 18, 2022, 11:12:56 am
A lot of the names have fallen by the wayside or maybe never posted. But looking at todays list, happy birthday Kennys From Heaven!

And happy birthday Macca (more of a lurker these days I think :) )

Today's list?? What's that? I've often wondered how people would know, I think you can set it it your profile? I've never bothered to set mine as I'm much too private.
 :-\

Having said that, it is my birthday today and I was googling who I shared it with. I already knew about Macca, but was quite pleased to read about the likes of Alison Moyet and Fabio Capello listed. There was actually a lad in my class at school who I used to share my birthday which was great fun. We also shared a passion for trainspotting at the time, I'm not sure that bit is a good thing or a bad thing?
 :o

https://www.thefamouspeople.com/june-18th.php
Online Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #13 on: June 18, 2022, 11:42:30 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on June 18, 2022, 11:36:03 am
Today's list?? What's that? I've often wondered how people would know, I think you can set it it your profile? I've never bothered to set mine as I'm much too private.
 :-\



Click on 'Calendar' at the top of the page. Gives list of birthdays on any given day. Although it's likely just people that have declared this info.

Jason42 (or was it 23) used to do birthday threads pretty much daily  :D
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #14 on: June 18, 2022, 11:49:32 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 18, 2022, 11:42:30 am
Click on 'Calendar' at the top of the page. Gives list of birthdays on any given day. Although it's likely just people that have declared this info.

Jason42 (or was it 23) used to do birthday threads pretty much daily  :D

You dont even have to do that, if you just click on the home page it lists todays and upcoming birthdays underneath all the forum stuff.
Online Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #15 on: June 18, 2022, 11:54:01 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 18, 2022, 11:49:32 am
You dont even have to do that, if you just click on the home page it lists todays and upcoming birthdays underneath all the forum stuff.

Yeah but you have to navigate to the home page and expand the view. Does it stay expanded if you expand it once? It's too messy for me so I leave it hidden. The calendar is there at the click of 1 button no matter what page you're on. I'm a lazy c*nt so one button press is better than 2.
Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #16 on: June 18, 2022, 12:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 18, 2022, 11:54:01 am
Yeah but you have to navigate to the home page and expand the view. Does it stay expanded if you expand it once? It's too messy for me so I leave it hidden. The calendar is there at the click of 1 button no matter what page you're on. I'm a lazy c*nt so one button press is better than 2.

It's alwayes expanded for me.
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #17 on: June 18, 2022, 12:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on June 18, 2022, 12:14:37 pm
It's alwayes expanded for me.

Show off.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #18 on: June 18, 2022, 12:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 18, 2022, 11:42:30 am
Click on 'Calendar' at the top of the page. Gives list of birthdays on any given day. Although it's likely just people that have declared this info.

Jason42 (or was it 23) used to do birthday threads pretty much daily  :D

Okay, so how old is Jason then? 42 or 23?
 :-X
Offline cormorant

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #19 on: June 18, 2022, 12:53:05 pm »
Happy birthday to me 🍰
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #20 on: June 18, 2022, 01:16:01 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on June 18, 2022, 12:53:05 pm
Happy birthday to me 🍰

You as well? Happy birthday mate.
 :scarf

Another Gemini eh? Me and my my mate at school used to congratulate each other with 'Happy birthday to us'. We were like brothers until we got a bit older and I started going out with the girl he was crazy about.
 :)
Offline cormorant

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #21 on: June 18, 2022, 01:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on June 18, 2022, 01:16:01 pm
You as well? Happy birthday mate.
 :scarf

Another Gemini eh? Me and my my mate at school used to congratulate each other with 'Happy birthday to us'. We were like brothers until we got a bit older and I started going out with the girl he was crazy about.
 :)

Thanks.

Congratulations to you as well. Could have been worse. At least she wasn't going out with him and then started seeing you behind his back.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #22 on: June 18, 2022, 04:08:18 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on June 18, 2022, 01:32:01 pm
Thanks.

Congratulations to you as well. Could have been worse. At least she wasn't going out with him and then started seeing you behind his back.

Been there done that, not proud of it. :-[
Offline John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #23 on: June 18, 2022, 06:47:23 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on June 18, 2022, 12:53:05 pm
Happy birthday to me 🍰
All the very best to you mate, hope its a good day.



There is a general happy birthday thread. But if you're lovable like me & Nick you might get you're own thread occasionally :)
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335449.0
Offline cormorant

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #24 on: June 18, 2022, 07:25:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 18, 2022, 06:47:23 pm
All the very best to you mate, hope its a good day.



There is a general happy birthday thread. But if you're lovable like me & Nick you might get you're own thread occasionally :)
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335449.0

Cheers John.

Been a good boy in the last year and haven't pestered you once about separating out the England thread into a parallel one for those of us that are slightly non-plussed about...well... you know.

Appreciate your reply. Bit of a weird thread from my pov to pop up on today of all days especially when the birthdays are relatively clear on the calendar on the bottom of the screen when landing on the site. Would be cool to try something and see if anything is possible to prep for very active posters in advance and personalise.
Offline John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #25 on: June 18, 2022, 08:20:18 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on June 18, 2022, 07:25:25 pm
Cheers John.

Been a good boy in the last year and haven't pestered you once about separating out the England thread into a parallel one for those of us that are slightly non-plussed about...well... you know.

Good stuff. And your birthday is on the longest Saturday daylight of the year also.

Hahaha you'll have to remind me about that one mate :) I can't remember it?
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #26 on: June 18, 2022, 09:06:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 18, 2022, 04:08:18 pm
Been there done that, not proud of it. :-[

Rob the Rodgerer?
 ;D
Offline gazz-powered xmas lamps £19.63 per unit

Re: Any birthday's today?
« Reply #27 on: June 19, 2022, 08:34:15 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 18, 2022, 10:56:38 am
PAUL MCCARTNEY IS 80

So was my mum yesterday , born on the same day in the same hospital for all we know probably the same ward .
Offline John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:25:43 pm »
Happy Birthday Rob.
Offline kavah

Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:10:09 pm »
All the best - 66 still the only World Cup year  ;D
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:25:39 am »
Oh missed this yesterday sorry Rob.

Belated Happy Birthday mate hope you had a blast!
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:05:22 pm »
Cheers.

Went into town with the missus on Saturday, she loves Mathew Street so ended up down there, Flanagans/Rubber Sole/Erics, had a right laugh. The snow made it feel really Christmassy too. Yesterday stayed in bed all morning, got waited on hand and foot, had a few beers in the afternoon, and a Chinese meal out - staff sang happy birthday and I got a cake from them.

Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:10:09 pm
All the best - 66 still the only World Cup year  ;D

My Ma was 5 months gone end of July, so I can claim I was alive when England won the W/C ;)
Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: The Happy Birthday Thread
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:26:03 pm »
Happy Belated, Robs. Sounds like you had a pretty, pretty, pretty good day... ;D
