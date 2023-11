It's gone downhill of late but at its peak, Rick and Morty was a very smart, thematically ambitious and hugely creative sci-fi show that explored adult emotions in a three-dimensional way, even if they often weren't nice ones. Futurama for instance had a lot of heart but it didn't have much to say about real-life adult relationships. If all you see in the relationships between the characters here is nihilsm and hatefulness, that probably says more about you than the show.