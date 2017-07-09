« previous next »
Author Topic: Rick and Morty  (Read 32876 times)

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 03:30:55 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 03:23:30 pm
The problem with a lot of these accusations/proceedings is that even in circumstances where people are cleared, the process tends to unearth a lot of unpleasant stuff about how people behave. Whether that crosses the threshold into criminal behaviour isn't always clear. Ched Evans was cleared of a criminal offence but the details of what he did on that particular occasion are still murky and unpleasant. The DMs referred to above are deeply troubling.

Sometimes it ends up becoming a moral rather than a legal question. Adult Swim are presumably thinking that if they can develop a season of R&M without him and it's a success, they never need to bring him back.

I guess the question is whether removing him from the show really counts as addressing the situation, since presumably he'll continue to profit off future seasons.
Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 04:35:45 pm »
The Venture Bros. is better.
Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 06:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Yesterday at 02:25:10 pm
Even if he's found not guilty of the DV charge, there's enough leaked texts of him DMing some pretty creepy and bizarre stuff with minors, them asking him to stop, and him continuing anyway to ensure he's not coming back. There's also some stuff he's said on podcasts way back too that are of a similar nature - stuff with minors, supposedly. Just seems like an all round creep and a predator

Yeah the screenshots alone are rightly enough to finish him.
Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 06:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 06:03:57 pm
Yeah the screenshots alone are rightly enough to finish him.

It's been said countless times about various people but I still can't believe anyone in the public sphere with THAT much to lose takes the risk of messaging people in a way that anyone could screenshot and share.
Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 07:00:37 pm »
He's been sacked from Solar Opposites as well
Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #325 on: Today at 01:41:15 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:20:24 pm
The latest episodes have been superb.
I couldn't even make it through the whole of the last season, and this show used to be unmissable for me. Now it's a mixture of tasteless, hateful and boring.
