The problem with a lot of these accusations/proceedings is that even in circumstances where people are cleared, the process tends to unearth a lot of unpleasant stuff about how people behave. Whether that crosses the threshold into criminal behaviour isn't always clear. Ched Evans was cleared of a criminal offence but the details of what he did on that particular occasion are still murky and unpleasant. The DMs referred to above are deeply troubling.Sometimes it ends up becoming a moral rather than a legal question. Adult Swim are presumably thinking that if they can develop a season of R&M without him and it's a success, they never need to bring him back.
Even if he's found not guilty of the DV charge, there's enough leaked texts of him DMing some pretty creepy and bizarre stuff with minors, them asking him to stop, and him continuing anyway to ensure he's not coming back. There's also some stuff he's said on podcasts way back too that are of a similar nature - stuff with minors, supposedly. Just seems like an all round creep and a predator
Yeah the screenshots alone are rightly enough to finish him.
The latest episodes have been superb.
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.83]