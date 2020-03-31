« previous next »
Author Topic: Rick and Morty  (Read 32703 times)

Offline Redcap

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #280 on: March 31, 2020, 05:24:15 am »
Quote from: Something Worse on March 31, 2020, 02:38:25 am

Quote from: Schmidt on March 31, 2020, 03:23:09 am
Judging by the twattish behaviour of a lot of Rick and Morty fans I'm not sure this is true.

Such an amazing show though, hopefully we get to see what happened with Bird Person next season.

I don't think there's ever been a fan following that was as convinced that their enjoyment of a thing made them better than other people. Incredibly tiresome.

Sports fans excluded of course.
Online Corkboy

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #281 on: May 5, 2020, 01:41:50 pm »
Latest episode is out. Marvellously meta.
Offline Lusty

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #282 on: May 5, 2020, 03:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on March 31, 2020, 05:24:15 am


I don't think there's ever been a fan following that was as convinced that their enjoyment of a thing made them better than other people. Incredibly tiresome.

Sports fans excluded of course.

It's the cartoon equivalent of Radiohead ;D
Offline FTH

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #283 on: May 7, 2020, 01:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on May  5, 2020, 01:41:50 pm
Latest episode is out. Marvellously meta.
Got to say, i was confused the entire way through. Got no fucking idea what was going on
Offline aggerdid

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #284 on: May 11, 2020, 04:50:19 pm »
All new episodes on flixtor and all 8 solar opposites episodes
Offline FTH

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #285 on: May 13, 2020, 09:22:34 am »
Great episode.
Online stewil007

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #286 on: June 2, 2020, 10:48:57 am »
How are people getting on with the latest series?

I'm enjoying it, but its not up to the standards of the first three series.....i'm not sure what it is but something isn't quite there.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #287 on: June 2, 2020, 11:19:44 am »
I haven't seen the latest episode but in general it feels like they've run out of steam. It's too self referential (I personally can't stand it when a show's characters talk about 'going on adventures) and even though the general standard is still good and the plots still have the potential to go to great, unexpected places, maybe the characters just feel a bit tired. Rick is always right and never really threatened by anything, and that gets boring too. That train episode was the first one I'd seen that I thought was genuinely bad.
Offline classycarra

« Reply #288 on: June 2, 2020, 12:21:45 pm »
Weren't they talking about going on adventures in the very first episode?

I think the first episode is the only one I'd skip when rewatching through, including the new batch.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #289 on: June 2, 2020, 01:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on June  2, 2020, 12:21:45 pm
Weren't they talking about going on adventures in the very first episode?

I think the first episode is the only one I'd skip when rewatching through, including the new batch.
I haven't watched it in a while but I don't think so. The early episodes were more about Rick having something to do and taking Morty along for some greedy/amoral purpose. Feels like every episode now they have to talk about what adventure they're going to do, and who gets to go on the adventure, or whatever.
Online El Lobo

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #290 on: June 2, 2020, 01:36:15 pm »
Yeah they do ;D

Literally the end of the first episode talking about 100 years, just rick and morty adventures
Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

« Reply #291 on: June 2, 2020, 01:38:30 pm »
ep1 and ep9 (where they create a new society) were pretty poor but the Vat of Acid episode and ep10 were quality. [/spoiler] much better fight this episode than the one before too [/spoiler]

good end to the season - though probably the weakest season yet
Offline Redcap

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #292 on: June 5, 2020, 04:20:01 am »
I thought this was meant to be an extended season? Did COVID put an end to that?

Anyway I doubt there are many shows that have as strong a following, so I'm pretty sure it'll go as long Harmon still wants to do it.
Offline The Bournemouth Red

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #293 on: June 5, 2020, 06:16:07 am »
Sorry, but I just don't get it.  I've been watching the new and old episodes and don't think I've laughed once.

Clearly beyond my low intelligence level.
Offline Peabee

« Reply #294 on: June 7, 2020, 11:37:31 am »
Its hilarious. Series 3 not as good as earlier series, but still great.

Their pisstake of inception in series 1 is one of my favourite episodes. Mainly because Inception is shite; imagine taking on a film involving dreams and including such bland dreams. Oh no, the road is bending...
Online stewil007

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #295 on: July 8, 2021, 01:49:30 pm »
3 episodes into the new series and so far so good.  What are peoples thoughts?  Feels stronger than the last season, so looking forward to the rest of the episodes.
Online Corkboy

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #296 on: July 8, 2021, 02:51:56 pm »
Eps 1 and 2 were superb, 3 was a little disappointing but my kid, 19, loved it.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #297 on: July 14, 2021, 10:40:03 pm »
Safe to say that episode 4 was by far the messiest and most disappointing episode so far.

It's like they have run out of ideas and just threw darts at a wall and hit 'Horse sperm' 'armageddon' and 'giant incest baby' and just cobbled something together in an hour

Anyone watched Solar Opposites on Disney+? Similar style to good episodes of Rick and Morty
Online Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #298 on: July 14, 2021, 10:48:21 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 14, 2021, 10:40:03 pm
Safe to say that episode 4 was by far the messiest and most disappointing episode so far.

It's like they have run out of ideas and just threw darts at a wall and hit 'Horse sperm' 'armageddon' and 'giant incest baby' and just cobbled something together in an hour

Anyone watched Solar Opposites on Disney+? Similar style to good episodes of Rick and Morty

I loved Solar Opposites...you absolutely know straight away it's the same people as Rick and Morty. I'd love them to do a series just on the Wall
Offline TheKid.

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #299 on: July 15, 2021, 08:18:51 am »
Yeah episode four was weak, but Ive enjoyed all the rest of them

Solar opposites is good too
Offline Redcap

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #300 on: July 26, 2021, 04:33:51 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 14, 2021, 10:40:03 pm
Safe to say that episode 4 was by far the messiest and most disappointing episode so far.

It's like they have run out of ideas and just threw darts at a wall and hit 'Horse sperm' 'armageddon' and 'giant incest baby' and just cobbled something together in an hour

Agree. This very much feels like Rick and Morty's version of jumping the shark.

I wonder if they're starting the season with a lot of filler before bringing it home stronger with some more story/character driven episodes. Previous seasons actually have some fairly compelling plotlines which we're still waiting to see the fruits of.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #301 on: July 26, 2021, 05:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on March 31, 2020, 05:24:15 am


I don't think there's ever been a fan following that was as convinced that their enjoyment of a thing made them better than other people. Incredibly tiresome.

Sports fans excluded of course.
Alan Partridge fans must be up there.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #302 on: July 26, 2021, 06:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on July  8, 2021, 02:51:56 pm
Eps 1 and 2 were superb, 3 was a little disappointing but my kid, 19, loved it.

Weird name for a child. Were you a massive Paul Hardcastle fan?
Online filopastry

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #303 on: September 7, 2021, 09:12:29 am »
I really enjoyed the season finale.
Online Ziltoid

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #304 on: September 7, 2021, 03:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on July 26, 2021, 06:15:18 pm
Weird name for a child. Were you a massive Paul Hardcastle fan?

Middle names Vietnam, s-s-Saigon

Is this show really this good?  I keep seeing it and meaning to try a couple but never got round to it.  High scores on IMDB etc.
Online Corkboy

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #305 on: September 7, 2021, 03:54:50 pm »
It is fucking awesome.
Online Elmo!

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #306 on: September 7, 2021, 04:07:15 pm »
The last couple of seasons have been a bit hit and miss compared to the first few but yes generally it is brilliant.
Offline Jake

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #307 on: September 7, 2021, 10:26:28 pm »
Where can I watch these without naughty downloads?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #308 on: September 8, 2021, 09:22:37 am »
Quote from: Jake on September  7, 2021, 10:26:28 pm
Where can I watch these without naughty downloads?

E4 in the UK
Offline Joff

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #309 on: March 26, 2022, 10:45:58 pm »
Still fucking love this
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #310 on: March 27, 2022, 08:57:30 am »
Quote from: Jake on September  7, 2021, 10:26:28 pm
Where can I watch these without naughty downloads?

Netflix
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #311 on: Today at 12:53:26 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-64396728

See that Adult Swim are recasting his parts but I can't really see how the show can carry on in its current form. Why do some many people who make great art/media have to be such pricks.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #312 on: Today at 01:04:34 pm »
I bet they try to ChatGPT it. Take all his spoken parts from the past 6 seasons and make season 7 from it. Would be the most meta thing they could do.

In all honesty, just give them 3 years off, wait for the legal issues to get sorted then just 'James Gunn' him back in as if nothing happened.

Be interesting to see if Solar Opposites goes the same way

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #313 on: Today at 01:24:04 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:04:34 pm
I bet they try to ChatGPT it. Take all his spoken parts from the past 6 seasons and make season 7 from it. Would be the most meta thing they could do.

In all honesty, just give them 3 years off, wait for the legal issues to get sorted then just 'James Gunn' him back in as if nothing happened.

Be interesting to see if Solar Opposites goes the same way

Theres a fair bit of a difference between the allegations against Justin Roiland and James Gunn. Gunn made some poor taste joke tweets years ago, largely brought up by bad faith artists wanting to "cancel" a leftie. Justin Roiland is accused of Domestic Violence.

If he is in fact guilty, I don't think they can just turn around in 3 years and act like it didn't happen
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #314 on: Today at 02:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:24:04 pm
Theres a fair bit of a difference between the allegations against Justin Roiland and James Gunn. Gunn made some poor taste joke tweets years ago, largely brought up by bad faith artists wanting to "cancel" a leftie. Justin Roiland is accused of Domestic Violence.

If he is in fact guilty, I don't think they can just turn around in 3 years and act like it didn't happen

He's not been found guilty yet though.

Isn't it innocent until proven guilty usually?
Offline Ultimate Bromance

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #315 on: Today at 02:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:09:02 pm
He's not been found guilty yet though.

Isn't it innocent until proven guilty usually?

Even if he's found not guilty of the DV charge, there's enough leaked texts of him DMing some pretty creepy and bizarre stuff with minors, them asking him to stop, and him continuing anyway to ensure he's not coming back. There's also some stuff he's said on podcasts way back too that are of a similar nature - stuff with minors, supposedly. Just seems like an all round creep and a predator
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #316 on: Today at 03:11:27 pm »
May as well can the show. It's been going downhill for years anyway, probably a good time to move on now it's irrevocably tainted.
Online Corkboy

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #317 on: Today at 03:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:11:27 pm
May as well can the show. It's been going downhill for years anyway, probably a good time to move on now it's irrevocably tainted.

The latest episodes have been superb.
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: Rick and Morty
« Reply #318 on: Today at 03:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:09:02 pm
He's not been found guilty yet though.

Isn't it innocent until proven guilty usually?

The problem with a lot of these accusations/proceedings is that even in circumstances where people are cleared, the process tends to unearth a lot of unpleasant stuff about how people behave. Whether that crosses the threshold into criminal behaviour isn't always clear. Ched Evans was cleared of a criminal offence but the details of what he did on that particular occasion are still murky and unpleasant. The DMs referred to above are deeply troubling.

Sometimes it ends up becoming a moral rather than a legal question. Adult Swim are presumably thinking that if they can develop a season of R&M without him and it's a success, they never need to bring him back.
