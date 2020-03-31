I haven't seen the latest episode but in general it feels like they've run out of steam. It's too self referential (I personally can't stand it when a show's characters talk about 'going on adventures) and even though the general standard is still good and the plots still have the potential to go to great, unexpected places, maybe the characters just feel a bit tired. Rick is always right and never really threatened by anything, and that gets boring too. That train episode was the first one I'd seen that I thought was genuinely bad.