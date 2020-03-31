« previous next »
Topic: Rick and Morty

Re: Rick and Morty
March 31, 2020, 05:24:15 am
Quote from: Something Worse on March 31, 2020, 02:38:25 am

Quote from: Schmidt on March 31, 2020, 03:23:09 am
Judging by the twattish behaviour of a lot of Rick and Morty fans I'm not sure this is true.

Such an amazing show though, hopefully we get to see what happened with Bird Person next season.

I don't think there's ever been a fan following that was as convinced that their enjoyment of a thing made them better than other people. Incredibly tiresome.

Sports fans excluded of course.
Re: Rick and Morty
May 5, 2020, 01:41:50 pm
Latest episode is out. Marvellously meta.
Re: Rick and Morty
May 5, 2020, 03:03:40 pm
Quote from: Redcap on March 31, 2020, 05:24:15 am


I don't think there's ever been a fan following that was as convinced that their enjoyment of a thing made them better than other people. Incredibly tiresome.

Sports fans excluded of course.

It's the cartoon equivalent of Radiohead ;D
Re: Rick and Morty
May 7, 2020, 01:53:19 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on May  5, 2020, 01:41:50 pm
Latest episode is out. Marvellously meta.
Got to say, i was confused the entire way through. Got no fucking idea what was going on
Re: Rick and Morty
May 11, 2020, 04:50:19 pm
All new episodes on flixtor and all 8 solar opposites episodes
Re: Rick and Morty
May 13, 2020, 09:22:34 am
Great episode.
Re: Rick and Morty
June 2, 2020, 10:48:57 am
How are people getting on with the latest series?

I'm enjoying it, but its not up to the standards of the first three series.....i'm not sure what it is but something isn't quite there.
Re: Rick and Morty
June 2, 2020, 11:19:44 am
I haven't seen the latest episode but in general it feels like they've run out of steam. It's too self referential (I personally can't stand it when a show's characters talk about 'going on adventures) and even though the general standard is still good and the plots still have the potential to go to great, unexpected places, maybe the characters just feel a bit tired. Rick is always right and never really threatened by anything, and that gets boring too. That train episode was the first one I'd seen that I thought was genuinely bad.
Re: Rick and Morty
June 2, 2020, 12:21:45 pm
Weren't they talking about going on adventures in the very first episode?

I think the first episode is the only one I'd skip when rewatching through, including the new batch.
Re: Rick and Morty
June 2, 2020, 01:19:31 pm
Quote from: Classycara on June  2, 2020, 12:21:45 pm
Weren't they talking about going on adventures in the very first episode?

I think the first episode is the only one I'd skip when rewatching through, including the new batch.
I haven't watched it in a while but I don't think so. The early episodes were more about Rick having something to do and taking Morty along for some greedy/amoral purpose. Feels like every episode now they have to talk about what adventure they're going to do, and who gets to go on the adventure, or whatever.
Re: Rick and Morty
June 2, 2020, 01:36:15 pm
Yeah they do ;D

Literally the end of the first episode talking about 100 years, just rick and morty adventures
Re: Rick and Morty
June 2, 2020, 01:38:30 pm
ep1 and ep9 (where they create a new society) were pretty poor but the Vat of Acid episode and ep10 were quality. [/spoiler] much better fight this episode than the one before too [/spoiler]

good end to the season - though probably the weakest season yet
Re: Rick and Morty
June 5, 2020, 04:20:01 am
I thought this was meant to be an extended season? Did COVID put an end to that?

Anyway I doubt there are many shows that have as strong a following, so I'm pretty sure it'll go as long Harmon still wants to do it.
Re: Rick and Morty
June 5, 2020, 06:16:07 am
Sorry, but I just don't get it.  I've been watching the new and old episodes and don't think I've laughed once.

Clearly beyond my low intelligence level.
Re: Rick and Morty
June 7, 2020, 11:37:31 am
Its hilarious. Series 3 not as good as earlier series, but still great.

Their pisstake of inception in series 1 is one of my favourite episodes. Mainly because Inception is shite; imagine taking on a film involving dreams and including such bland dreams. Oh no, the road is bending...
Re: Rick and Morty
July 8, 2021, 01:49:30 pm
3 episodes into the new series and so far so good.  What are peoples thoughts?  Feels stronger than the last season, so looking forward to the rest of the episodes.
Re: Rick and Morty
July 8, 2021, 02:51:56 pm
Eps 1 and 2 were superb, 3 was a little disappointing but my kid, 19, loved it.
Re: Rick and Morty
July 14, 2021, 10:40:03 pm
Safe to say that episode 4 was by far the messiest and most disappointing episode so far.

It's like they have run out of ideas and just threw darts at a wall and hit 'Horse sperm' 'armageddon' and 'giant incest baby' and just cobbled something together in an hour

Anyone watched Solar Opposites on Disney+? Similar style to good episodes of Rick and Morty
Re: Rick and Morty
July 14, 2021, 10:48:21 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 14, 2021, 10:40:03 pm
Safe to say that episode 4 was by far the messiest and most disappointing episode so far.

It's like they have run out of ideas and just threw darts at a wall and hit 'Horse sperm' 'armageddon' and 'giant incest baby' and just cobbled something together in an hour

Anyone watched Solar Opposites on Disney+? Similar style to good episodes of Rick and Morty

I loved Solar Opposites...you absolutely know straight away it's the same people as Rick and Morty. I'd love them to do a series just on the Wall
Re: Rick and Morty
July 15, 2021, 08:18:51 am
Yeah episode four was weak, but Ive enjoyed all the rest of them

Solar opposites is good too
Re: Rick and Morty
Today at 04:33:51 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 14, 2021, 10:40:03 pm
Safe to say that episode 4 was by far the messiest and most disappointing episode so far.

It's like they have run out of ideas and just threw darts at a wall and hit 'Horse sperm' 'armageddon' and 'giant incest baby' and just cobbled something together in an hour

Agree. This very much feels like Rick and Morty's version of jumping the shark.

I wonder if they're starting the season with a lot of filler before bringing it home stronger with some more story/character driven episodes. Previous seasons actually have some fairly compelling plotlines which we're still waiting to see the fruits of.
