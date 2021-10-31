I visited Hilbre Island today and it got me curious if there were any YT videos. I found this drone footage of the islands at high tide.
Unsure why there are people on the islands. Pretty sure that's not allowed during high tide? Certainly overnight stays are barred.
Very interesting mate. There probably isn't an inch of any of the 3 islands I haven't trodden on, particularly the middle one.
In the '70's my uncle was obsessed by them, in the summer he'd time the tide on a Saturday or a Sunday, take the family (about 9 of us) over there and we'd get purposely stranded for about 6 or 7 hours until it was low enough to get back to West Kirby. I loved it but it could get boring.
Loads of people use to do it.
One time me & my cousin stayed on the middle island and had it all day to ourselves, just fucking about lashing rocks and finding huge crabs.
Great memories of those islands.