Dont know how to embed and not sure if the link will work but just watched an enjoyable five part films on you tube about the beat groups in the city in 1964 . Each one only lasts between five and 12 minutes and is well worth a watch in order .Filmed for German Tv but with subtitles its got some great scenes around Liverpool and shows how tough life was for the youth of the day and how they enjoyed themselves . All of them would be in there 70s and older now but its still relevant to the kids of today inc the violence .Its called the cellars of Liverpool which if you search on YouTube will show unless some kind soul can embed for here .