Author Topic: Video clips of Liverpool.  (Read 16639 times)

Offline John C

Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #80 on: October 31, 2021, 09:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on October 31, 2021, 06:55:55 pm
Uploaded a clip for yer I ain't seen before..

https://streamable.com/l5zk14
That's brilliant Med, LCT still exists, they've got quite a big fleet of minibuses for school transport.
Offline Medellin

Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #81 on: October 31, 2021, 10:35:32 pm »
When I posted that John I had no idea they were still operational.
When you posted your reply I had a gander & realised I see these vans almost every day!.  :-[
Offline Lad

Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #82 on: November 1, 2021, 07:53:41 am »
Quote from: Medellin on October 31, 2021, 06:55:55 pm
Uploaded a clip for yer I ain't seen before..

https://streamable.com/l5zk14

'We're on our way to Formby we shall not be moved, just like the team that's gonna win the FA cup' 😁😄
Offline Medellin

Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #83 on: November 1, 2021, 10:37:47 am »
Quote from: Lad on November  1, 2021, 07:53:41 am
'We're on our way to Formby we shall not be moved, just like the team that's gonna win the FA cup' 😁😄

Yeah quality that..so passionate too!  :D
Offline Red Beret

Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #84 on: December 1, 2021, 10:00:55 pm »
This is interesting.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bqT3-RGu1eQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bqT3-RGu1eQ</a>
Offline Medellin

Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #85 on: December 7, 2021, 12:01:41 pm »
A little vid here..the type I love watching.
An interesting fact about where all the rubble etc went when they built one of the tunnels too.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/iEDcvvFbEgs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/iEDcvvFbEgs</a>
https://youtu.be/iEDcvvFbEgs

Ain't been able to get on much lately, been under the weather for a while now, chest is still fucked, get out of breath real quick doing nothing..me sense of smell is still gone too, can taste some really spicy/hot food a bit tho!
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #86 on: February 22, 2022, 08:51:24 pm »
Dont know how to embed and not sure if the link will work but just watched an enjoyable five part films on you tube about the beat groups in the city in 1964 . Each one only lasts between five and 12 minutes and is well worth a watch in order .

Filmed for German Tv but with subtitles its got some great scenes around Liverpool and shows how tough life was for the youth of the day and how they enjoyed themselves . All of them would be in there 70s and older now but its still relevant to the kids of today inc the violence .

Its called the cellars of Liverpool which if you search on YouTube will show unless some kind soul can embed for here .


https://youtu.be/-I6Y_Ubzf8k
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #87 on: February 23, 2022, 12:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on October 31, 2021, 06:55:55 pm
Uploaded a clip for yer I ain't seen before..

https://streamable.com/l5zk14
That's great that - about early 70's ? Those last few seconds show the Liver Building with scaffolding around the clocks......seem to remember that was when they were cleaning the whole building, although I had thought it might be earlier ?
Offline gregor

Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #88 on: February 25, 2022, 11:32:50 am »
Quote from: Medellin on December  7, 2021, 12:01:41 pm
A little vid here..the type I love watching.
An interesting fact about where all the rubble etc went when they built one of the tunnels too.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/iEDcvvFbEgs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/iEDcvvFbEgs</a>
https://youtu.be/iEDcvvFbEgs

Ain't been able to get on much lately, been under the weather for a while now, chest is still fucked, get out of breath real quick doing nothing..me sense of smell is still gone too, can taste some really spicy/hot food a bit tho!

Great video that - and interesting what he says about people wanting cobbled streets selling home made bread again in the future, he got that pretty much spot on. Although also funny how the tower has become an iconic symbol of the city now.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #89 on: April 1, 2024, 10:20:04 pm »
A video here documenting the demolition of the old Royal. I've been taking photos myself when I've been in the area, but this chap has been using a drone so obviously you can see a lot more. Regardless of what we might think of it, it's a massive landmark passing into history.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wf5fhlaL8uw&amp;ab_channel=Craigstv1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wf5fhlaL8uw&amp;ab_channel=Craigstv1</a>
Offline John C

Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #90 on: April 2, 2024, 10:40:08 pm »
Really interesting that RB, keep them coming.

I'd love to know where all the rubble will go.
Offline kesey

Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #91 on: April 6, 2024, 11:20:31 pm »
Old footage with the Josephine - Micheal Head as a bonus.

https://youtu.be/XqYLztpLw3k?si=pn_ywrgy7MTXF_jQ
Offline Red Beret

Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 06:47:20 pm »
I visited Hilbre Island today and it got me curious if there were any YT videos. I found this drone footage of the islands at high tide.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dRLfAJ02oKs&amp;ab_channel=MisterDroneUK" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dRLfAJ02oKs&amp;ab_channel=MisterDroneUK</a>

Unsure why there are people on the islands. Pretty sure that's not allowed during high tide? Certainly overnight stays are barred.
Offline John C

Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 11:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:47:20 pm
I visited Hilbre Island today and it got me curious if there were any YT videos. I found this drone footage of the islands at high tide.
Unsure why there are people on the islands. Pretty sure that's not allowed during high tide? Certainly overnight stays are barred.
Very interesting mate. There probably isn't an inch of any of the 3 islands I haven't trodden on, particularly the middle one.
In the '70's my uncle was obsessed by them, in the summer he'd time the tide on a Saturday or a Sunday, take the family (about 9 of us) over there and we'd get purposely stranded for about 6 or 7 hours until it was low enough to get back to West Kirby. I loved it but it could get boring.
Loads of people use to do it.
One time me & my cousin stayed on the middle island and had it all day to ourselves, just fucking about lashing rocks and finding huge crabs.

Great memories of those islands.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:25:00 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:47:20 pm
I visited Hilbre Island today and it got me curious if there were any YT videos. I found this drone footage of the islands at high tide.
Unsure why there are people on the islands. Pretty sure that's not allowed during high tide? Certainly overnight stays are barred.
We've stayed on the island for a high tide in the summer.

Did you get to the ruins of the old lifeboat station? You can often see seals in the water there even at low tide.
