« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Video clips of Liverpool.  (Read 11293 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,025
Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #80 on: October 31, 2021, 09:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on October 31, 2021, 06:55:55 pm
Uploaded a clip for yer I ain't seen before..

https://streamable.com/l5zk14
That's brilliant Med, LCT still exists, they've got quite a big fleet of minibuses for school transport.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,643
  • Sound
Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #81 on: October 31, 2021, 10:35:32 pm »
When I posted that John I had no idea they were still operational.
When you posted your reply I had a gander & realised I see these vans almost every day!.  :-[
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,582
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #82 on: November 1, 2021, 07:53:41 am »
Quote from: Medellin on October 31, 2021, 06:55:55 pm
Uploaded a clip for yer I ain't seen before..

https://streamable.com/l5zk14

'We're on our way to Formby we shall not be moved, just like the team that's gonna win the FA cup' 😁😄
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,643
  • Sound
Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #83 on: November 1, 2021, 10:37:47 am »
Quote from: Lad on November  1, 2021, 07:53:41 am
'We're on our way to Formby we shall not be moved, just like the team that's gonna win the FA cup' 😁😄

Yeah quality that..so passionate too!  :D
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,687
Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #84 on: December 1, 2021, 10:00:55 pm »
This is interesting.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bqT3-RGu1eQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bqT3-RGu1eQ</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,643
  • Sound
Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #85 on: December 7, 2021, 12:01:41 pm »
A little vid here..the type I love watching.
An interesting fact about where all the rubble etc went when they built one of the tunnels too.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/iEDcvvFbEgs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/iEDcvvFbEgs</a>
https://youtu.be/iEDcvvFbEgs

Ain't been able to get on much lately, been under the weather for a while now, chest is still fucked, get out of breath real quick doing nothing..me sense of smell is still gone too, can taste some really spicy/hot food a bit tho!
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,986
Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 08:51:24 pm »
Dont know how to embed and not sure if the link will work but just watched an enjoyable five part films on you tube about the beat groups in the city in 1964 . Each one only lasts between five and 12 minutes and is well worth a watch in order .

Filmed for German Tv but with subtitles its got some great scenes around Liverpool and shows how tough life was for the youth of the day and how they enjoyed themselves . All of them would be in there 70s and older now but its still relevant to the kids of today inc the violence .

Its called the cellars of Liverpool which if you search on YouTube will show unless some kind soul can embed for here .


https://youtu.be/-I6Y_Ubzf8k
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Video clips of Liverpool.
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on October 31, 2021, 06:55:55 pm
Uploaded a clip for yer I ain't seen before..

https://streamable.com/l5zk14
That's great that - about early 70's ? Those last few seconds show the Liver Building with scaffolding around the clocks......seem to remember that was when they were cleaning the whole building, although I had thought it might be earlier ?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 