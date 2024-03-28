« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: ST renewals  (Read 106122 times)

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,156
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #840 on: Today at 10:08:07 am »
Logged

Offline The_Rebel

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #841 on: Today at 10:18:36 am »
£15 increase for me - over a season seems fair to be honest, not complaining
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,721
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #842 on: Today at 10:49:49 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 28, 2024, 01:06:16 pm

I think anything between 1-3%. Anything more will be harsh


Bang on the money

It does mean that ST costs in the main stand have gone above £900 for first time which isn't great.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,587
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #843 on: Today at 11:52:05 am »

'Theres been no meaningful consultation with supporters over this & it was totally opposed by SOS & the majority on the Supporters Board
@SpionKop1906 - it doesnt reflect the discussions we had when they informed us of their plans. We are incredibly disappointed with @LFC'

^ https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1776178491454627861


'At a time of record revenues, LFC want an extra £1m from their loyal supporters. An amount that means little to the club but might mean everything to a supporter.'

&

'LFC have shown disregard for us, @spiritofshankly, and the Supporters Board that they created, announcing price rises despite our opposition.

We are considering our next steps.'

^ https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1776191425933086971
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,256
  • Long live the King
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #844 on: Today at 11:56:29 am »
How hard would it have been for them to do a 1 June deadline? Hopefully well get to Dublin and thats an extra cost in May. They could have recognised that and given themselves a fair bit of goodwill to balance against the increase for the sake of 5 days.
Logged
Long live the King

Online jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #845 on: Today at 12:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:56:29 am
How hard would it have been for them to do a 1 June deadline? Hopefully well get to Dublin and thats an extra cost in May. They could have recognised that and given themselves a fair bit of goodwill to balance against the increase for the sake of 5 days.

Same nonsense last season, renewal cut off was before the TO paid out anyone returning their Aston Villa ticket, if you accept by Ticket Cash for the renewal so you don't blow the money on others forms of life the timing of the cut off was plain daft
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #846 on: Today at 12:40:21 pm »
SOS once again really picking the least important of the battles.
Logged

Offline jdirckze

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #847 on: Today at 12:42:30 pm »
 :)
Quote from: The_Rebel on Today at 10:18:36 am
£15 increase for me - over a season seems fair to be honest, not complaining
Mine's gone down over £200  :)

It's boss being old!
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #848 on: Today at 12:46:48 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 12:40:21 pm
SOS once again really picking the least important of the battles.
Someone on RAWK once again having a pop at volunteers that are trying to help and stand up for other supporters.

This affects every single match going supporter. It's by far the "least important" battle. You may consider it to be the least important to yourself.

Have you raised the "more important" battles with them? What action did they take when you raised it?
They have usually been very pro-active when I have raised something with them - last time was multiple cards kept failing on ticket purchase and they got back to me for full details and raised it with the club.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #849 on: Today at 01:05:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:52:05 am
'LFC have shown disregard for us, @spiritofshankly, and the Supporters Board that they created, announcing price rises despite our opposition.

Uli Hoeness in 2021, paraphrased:
We'd get £2m more, but what is £2m to us? In a transfer discussion we argue about that sum for 5 minutes.
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #850 on: Today at 01:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 12:46:48 pm
Someone on RAWK once again having a pop at volunteers that are trying to help and stand up for other supporters.

This affects every single match going supporter. It's by far the "least important" battle. You may consider it to be the least important to yourself.

Have you raised the "more important" battles with them? What action did they take when you raised it?
They have usually been very pro-active when I have raised something with them - last time was multiple cards kept failing on ticket purchase and they got back to me for full details and raised it with the club.

Volunteers or not, they've clearly got a vested interest in lower ticket prices.

And actually I think I'm in a position where this might actually be the biggest issue facing me; but from a non-selfish point of view there's so many other issues with ticketing at the moment.

I just think in general, kicking up such a fuss for a second year in a row of real-term ticket price reductions just makes me think they're weakening their hand for future issues.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #851 on: Today at 01:25:55 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 01:10:25 pm
Volunteers or not, they've clearly got a vested interest in lower ticket prices.

And actually I think I'm in a position where this might actually be the biggest issue facing me; but from a non-selfish point of view there's so many other issues with ticketing at the moment.

I just think in general, kicking up such a fuss for a second year in a row of real-term ticket price reductions just makes me think they're weakening their hand for future issues.

So then they can't really win then, can they?
If they say nothing there will be people cry arsing that they aren't saying anything. If they do, then people have a pop that they aren't keeping their powder dry for something bigger that may come along.
One of the biggest issues that comes up from their members is ticket pricing.
https://x.com/spiritofshankly/status/1776210609907880029
Quote
In a recent survey 92% of our members voted for us to campaign to reduce ticket prices after
@LFC
 announced record commercial revenues.  Ticket prices have a marginal effect on club revenues but in a cost-of-living crisis we hoped this rise could be avoided

It is not just about the increase, but a contribution towards an ongoing cost of living crisis. The club could have come out with positive PR, and recognised that. £1m is fuck all to them.

They were formed in the backdrop of the absolute biggest issue/battle this club has faced in the last 2 decades. More recently the biggest issue would be Paris, and they were all over it. To say "once again" picking the least important battle is ridiculously wide of the mark.

Have you raised the other ticketing issues with them? How did they respond?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:49:03 pm by Craig S »
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,587
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #852 on: Today at 02:55:24 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 12:40:21 pm
SOS once again really picking the least important of the battles.

Craig S beat me to it (and put it far better than I would have).


I hope you give some thought to what Craig S posted emitime, (and the wider issue of ticket prices, history, and previous sidelining of fan representation at the club).

Consider what issues are regularly raised not only with the SOS, but also the 1906, and the Supporters Committee too (all 3 groups were mentioned above).

Though for some reason you singled out SOS in such a glib shite post, that honestly isn't worthy of the thought Craig S put into his replies, or time taken to type this shite post out.


https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1776210609907880029
https://twitter.com/WeAreTheFSA/status/1776203274208588268
https://twitter.com/LFC_LGBT/status/1776230305835123199
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #853 on: Today at 03:39:53 pm »
In real terms, ticket prices are down ~20% in the last 10 years, probably down another 3% next season.

I really don't get the indignation when the club are pretty much doing exactly what everyone wants.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #854 on: Today at 03:55:50 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 03:39:53 pm
In real terms, ticket prices are down ~20% in the last 10 years, probably down another 3% next season.

I really don't get the indignation when the club are pretty much doing exactly what everyone wants.

I am not indignant about the raise - I can afford the £15 on mine. More the people having a pop at them, for doing what their members ask, virtually claiming they cherry pick their issues.

A football club is not just a business, the supporters are not just customers. They had a chance to make a great PR statement for an amount that means fuck all to them. I think it's a huge opportunity lost.

And if you want to play the inflation game, my Season ticket renewal for 94/95 was £180. That's £440 in todays money. I distinctly remember this renewal as it was the first seated kop season ticket, going up from £149 renewal for standing kop the season before.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,588
  • Seis Veces
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #855 on: Today at 06:03:43 pm »
Disappointed to see another rise when they've just added in how many thousand hospitality tickets at ridiculous prices (which could have gone to new season ticket holders, more members, or more in the local sales). All the stuff they'll say about increases in the cost of running games. Nah, not for me. Another couple of partnerships with whatever business could account for that if you're so arsed about those costs, don't make the fans pay for them.

Prices should be coming down now. 30 pounds for away games, should be the same for everyone who goes the homes too. That'd be 570 for a season ticket, more than enough when you're absolutely fleecing people on thousands of hospitality tickets across the ground now. There should have been more opposition to force that from fan groups across the league when the 30 quid aways came in. Practically every club in the league have increased their prices this season, surely some opposition for the future is due?

Let's not forget as well, in the Champions League next season there's another group match and potentially an extra qualifying match too if we finish between 9th and 16th in that ridiculous fucking table. More games supporters haven't asked for, more they'll be asked to stump out for.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,588
  • Seis Veces
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #856 on: Today at 06:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 03:55:50 pm
I am not indignant about the raise - I can afford the £15 on mine. More the people having a pop at them, for doing what their members ask, virtually claiming they cherry pick their issues.

A football club is not just a business, the supporters are not just customers. They had a chance to make a great PR statement for an amount that means fuck all to them. I think it's a huge opportunity lost.

And if you want to play the inflation game, my Season ticket renewal for 94/95 was £180. That's £440 in todays money. I distinctly remember this renewal as it was the first seated kop season ticket, going up from £149 renewal for standing kop the season before.

I've thought this time and again for years. It's like an open goal begging to be tapped in. Same goes for other clubs too. People always bring up the Uli Hoeness quote (I don't even know if he said it), but regardless of if he did or not, it's true isn't it? One of the worst parts about it for me is the fact they've done it after putting in all these thousands of hospitality tickets, potentially diluting the 'famous atmosphere' even further in the future, which will make them tens of millions going forward, and they're trying to squeeze what, another million quid out of season ticket holders  ;D get to fuck  :wanker

Spion Kop 1906 just put out a good statement on twitter in which they do bring up all the other ticketing issues. 'We are Liverpool, this means more. 2% more'
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 