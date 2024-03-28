Disappointed to see another rise when they've just added in how many thousand hospitality tickets at ridiculous prices (which could have gone to new season ticket holders, more members, or more in the local sales). All the stuff they'll say about increases in the cost of running games. Nah, not for me. Another couple of partnerships with whatever business could account for that if you're so arsed about those costs, don't make the fans pay for them.



Prices should be coming down now. 30 pounds for away games, should be the same for everyone who goes the homes too. That'd be 570 for a season ticket, more than enough when you're absolutely fleecing people on thousands of hospitality tickets across the ground now. There should have been more opposition to force that from fan groups across the league when the 30 quid aways came in. Practically every club in the league have increased their prices this season, surely some opposition for the future is due?



Let's not forget as well, in the Champions League next season there's another group match and potentially an extra qualifying match too if we finish between 9th and 16th in that ridiculous fucking table. More games supporters haven't asked for, more they'll be asked to stump out for.