I'm getting the same message I've tried it with 3 different cards 2 debit and 1 credit card but still getting the same message. Any ideas anyone please



All via the saved card option? If so, dont use it (the club have been aware of the issue for months but as per usual, they havent addressed it), just type all the details in manually and it will work. I found this out the hard way during the last bulk sales when I used the saved card option, got the Cybersource message and it then emptied my basket, ever since then Ive manually typed in the same card details and its always worked.