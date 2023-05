I'm getting the same message I've tried it with 3 different cards 2 debit and 1 credit card but still getting the same message. Any ideas anyone please



All via the saved card option? If so, donít use it (the club have been aware of the issue for months but as per usual, they havenít addressed it), just type all the details in manually and it will work. I found this out the hard way during the last bulk sales when I used the saved card option, got the Cybersource message and it then emptied my basket, ever since then Iíve manually typed in the same card details and itís always worked.