Ive used V12 for the last three years and its been pretty slick, its all online and all connected into the club so Season Ticket shows renewed straight away when I log in now. Plus now I have used it a few times its just a case of pressing confirm on the V12 application portal as they have all my details. I'm in the Kop and first payment was about 100 (inc the admin fee) and then 9 equal payments to end in February time. First payment normally goes in June. Overall credit charge was about £50.00
Yeah, me and my mate where getting it. On the final payment screen, dont select your card and just re-enter your card details and it should be accepted.
I keep getting the following message:ErrorError from Cybersource or your card-issuing bank. Your card-issuing bank decline the payment. Please use a different card or select another payment methodDoes anyone else? It's my usual bank card!
I'm getting the same message I've tried it with 3 different cards 2 debit and 1 credit card but still getting the same message. Any ideas anyone please
Trying to renew for a friend, got the ErrorError from Cybersource or your card-issuing bankSo tried again from scratch and getWe are unable to process your transaction at this time.
Manually type the card number in and it should be fine
I've tried 3 different cards this morning all showing the same issues. Do wait till next week guys!!!! Problem after problem.........I have called my bank and the lady advised me to use my card to today paying by using the card pin number (not contactless) and try again.
Try to do it on chrome it worked for me after 3 attempts elsewere
I have paid for 2 season tickets using my card. However, there is no confirmation email from the club the ST now renewed. Anyone else had this.....
