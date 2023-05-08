« previous next »
Author Topic: ST rewenals  (Read 87417 times)

Offline The_Rebel

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #760 on: May 8, 2023, 09:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Shan on May  2, 2023, 02:28:25 pm
Ive used V12 for the last three years and its been pretty slick, its all online and all connected into the club so Season Ticket shows renewed straight away when I log in now. Plus now I have used it a few times its just a case of pressing confirm on the V12 application portal as they have all my details.

I'm in the Kop and first payment was about 100 (inc the admin fee) and then 9 equal payments to end in February time. First payment normally goes in June.

Overall credit charge was about £50.00

Cheers mate appreciate it
Offline Danny Boy

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #761 on: May 9, 2023, 08:54:56 am »
I keep getting the following message:

Error
Error from Cybersource or your card-issuing bank. Your card-issuing bank decline the payment. Please use a different card or select another payment method

Does anyone else? It's my usual bank card!
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #762 on: May 9, 2023, 10:32:06 am »
Yeah, me and my mate where getting it. On the final payment screen, dont select your card and just re-enter your card details and it should be accepted.
AHA!

Offline Danny Boy

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #763 on: May 9, 2023, 10:50:53 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May  9, 2023, 10:32:06 am
Yeah, me and my mate where getting it. On the final payment screen, dont select your card and just re-enter your card details and it should be accepted.

Thanks thats worked for me now. Oh the joys!
Offline STEVE

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #764 on: May 9, 2023, 05:49:20 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May  9, 2023, 10:32:06 am
Yeah, me and my mate where getting it. On the final payment screen, dont select your card and just re-enter your card details and it should be accepted.

Thanks for the info i had the same issue now sorted
Online mainone

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #765 on: May 10, 2023, 10:18:28 pm »
shit myself saying no season ticket to renew site is down today for maintenance
Offline redman1974

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #766 on: May 13, 2023, 07:17:33 am »
Quote from: Danny Boy on May  9, 2023, 08:54:56 am
I keep getting the following message:

Error
Error from Cybersource or your card-issuing bank. Your card-issuing bank decline the payment. Please use a different card or select another payment method

Does anyone else? It's my usual bank card!

I'm getting the same message I've tried it with 3 different cards 2 debit and 1 credit card but still getting the same message. Any ideas anyone please
Offline gazzalfc

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #767 on: May 13, 2023, 03:33:54 pm »
Just done mine. No issues
Offline ABJ

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #768 on: May 13, 2023, 09:33:13 pm »
Quote from: redman1974 on May 13, 2023, 07:17:33 am
I'm getting the same message I've tried it with 3 different cards 2 debit and 1 credit card but still getting the same message. Any ideas anyone please
All via the saved card option? If so, dont use it (the club have been aware of the issue for months but as per usual, they havent addressed it), just type all the details in manually and it will work. I found this out the hard way during the last bulk sales when I used the saved card option, got the Cybersource message and it then emptied my basket, ever since then Ive manually typed in the same card details and its always worked.
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #769 on: May 17, 2023, 07:08:25 pm »
Trying to renew for a friend, got the

Error
Error from Cybersource or your card-issuing bank

So tried again from scratch and get

We are unable to process your transaction at this time.
Offline swoopy

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #770 on: May 17, 2023, 07:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on May 17, 2023, 07:08:25 pm
Trying to renew for a friend, got the

Error
Error from Cybersource or your card-issuing bank

So tried again from scratch and get

We are unable to process your transaction at this time.

Manually type the card number in and it should be fine
Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,662
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #771 on: May 17, 2023, 07:49:33 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on May 17, 2023, 07:38:35 pm
Manually type the card number in and it should be fine


Cheers, worked now and all paid for.  :wave
Offline Spongebob Redpants

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #772 on: May 18, 2023, 10:40:43 am »

I had the same problem as plenty of others above - sorted now and cheers for the tip .

They're obviously aware of it by now , but no mention on the website.

How does the club continue to embarrass themselves though their own ineptitude ? Really poor !
Online diddyfaz-golborne

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #773 on: May 19, 2023, 08:36:51 am »
I've tried 3 different cards this morning all showing the same issues. Do wait till next week guys!!!! Problem after problem.........
Online diddyfaz-golborne

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #774 on: May 19, 2023, 09:56:44 am »
Quote from: diddyfaz-golborne on May 19, 2023, 08:36:51 am
I've tried 3 different cards this morning all showing the same issues. Do wait till next week guys!!!! Problem after problem.........

I have called my bank and the lady advised me to use my card to today paying by using the card pin number (not contactless) and try again.
Offline redman1974

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,631
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #775 on: May 19, 2023, 11:11:13 am »
Quote from: diddyfaz-golborne on May 19, 2023, 08:36:51 am
I've tried 3 different cards this morning all showing the same issues. Do wait till next week guys!!!! Problem after problem.........

Try to do it on chrome it worked for me after 3 attempts elsewere
Online diddyfaz-golborne

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #776 on: May 20, 2023, 08:02:10 am »
Quote from: redman1974 on May 19, 2023, 11:11:13 am
Try to do it on chrome it worked for me after 3 attempts elsewere

I tried this but still no joy. I managed to do it on an 'old phone' last night with the same CC that was having none of it earlier in the day. Thank you
Online diddyfaz-golborne

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #777 on: Today at 07:27:53 am »
I have paid for 2 season tickets using my card. However, there is no confirmation email from the club the ST now renewed. Anyone else had this.....
Online anfieldash

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #778 on: Today at 07:54:03 am »
Quote from: diddyfaz-golborne on Today at 07:27:53 am
I have paid for 2 season tickets using my card. However, there is no confirmation email from the club the ST now renewed. Anyone else had this.....

Should get usual booking confirmation email. To see if it went through you could go into account and click to renew ST and then it should now say Error - No season tickets to renew.
