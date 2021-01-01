Ive used V12 for the last three years and its been pretty slick, its all online and all connected into the club so Season Ticket shows renewed straight away when I log in now. Plus now I have used it a few times its just a case of pressing confirm on the V12 application portal as they have all my details. I'm in the Kop and first payment was about 100 (inc the admin fee) and then 9 equal payments to end in February time. First payment normally goes in June. Overall credit charge was about £50.00
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.91]