Liverpool FC will introduce a number of changes to its ticket pricing and structures for the 2023-24 season as it opens the ambitious new Anfield Road Stand, increasing overall stadium capacity to 61,000.



Ticket prices have been frozen for supporters for the past eight seasons and the freeze will continue for juniors and the local general sale, which will remain at £9 per ticket  one of the cheapest in the Premier League.



The majority of general admission matchday tickets will rise by two per cent. This means an increase of just £1 per game for Members match tickets, and no more than £17 will be added onto the price of a season ticket, which covers all 19 Premier League home games.



The rise is a result of significant rising costs across the club. In the past five years, annual operating costs for Anfield have increased by nearly 40 per cent, and utility costs have gone up by 100 per cent this season.



LFC carefully considered all aspects of these ticketing changes and did not take the decision lightly to increase prices. The club engaged with the LFC Supporters Board and together discussed the potential impact of any price increase on fans. These open and honest discussions led to the club making the decision to limit the rise to two per cent.



The Anfield Road Stand expansion is on time to be completed in the summer and will provide another 7,000 seats for supporters next season. It is the third major capital build project undertaken by LFC in recent years, following the development of the Main Stand in 2016 and the opening of the state-of-the-art AXA Training Centre in November 2020.



The expansion will see around 1,000 new season tickets allocated and more than 3,000 new general admission tickets per game for the Members sale. It will also have a new young adult section in the lower tier, behind the goal. It will mean a doubling of the number of tickets available to young supporters in the Anfield Road Stand, with more than a quarter of all seats set aside for younger fans.



The new stand has also enabled the introduction of a dedicated concourse and seating area for disabled supporters, plus an additional changing places facility. This means that supporters who use a wheelchair will be able to watch the game from every stand across Anfield at a range of vantage points with an increase to 263 accessible bays for all competitions. This provision has been developed through long-term consultation with key stakeholders, including the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association.



The 2023-24 season ticket renewal period will be from March 30 to May 24. Further details will be sent to season ticket holders in due course.