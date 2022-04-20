« previous next »
Author Topic: ST rewenals  (Read 78864 times)

Offline TeddyTime33

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #680 on: April 20, 2022, 04:53:00 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on April 20, 2022, 04:38:07 pm
Wasnt that what the fan update was for though?
only did people with a season ticket not those on the list
Online rk1

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #681 on: April 20, 2022, 05:36:26 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on April 20, 2022, 04:38:07 pm
Wasnt that what the fan update was for though?

No. Didnt include the STWL. Cant even remember when they did this last so reckon theres plenty who dont even realise they are on it anymore
Online SingFongFC

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #682 on: May 7, 2022, 10:37:31 am »
Ive got a mate whos an older fella not that great with computers/technology etc.

Hes in the process of renewing his season ticket and just asked me if he needs to do anything at this point to go in the auto cups? I said I thought the window to opt into those schemes comes over the summer at some point. Is that right?
Offline jizzspunk

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #683 on: May 7, 2022, 10:53:01 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on May  7, 2022, 10:37:31 am
Ive got a mate whos an older fella not that great with computers/technology etc.

Hes in the process of renewing his season ticket and just asked me if he needs to do anything at this point to go in the auto cups? I said I thought the window to opt into those schemes comes over the summer at some point. Is that right?

Not renewed mine yet but historically you can opt in at point of renewal

In respect of the change seat for cups club position I'm not sure where that stands..at worst there should be a 2nd opportunity alongside the Members auto cup sign up in the off season
Online James_1906

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #684 on: May 7, 2022, 10:55:01 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on May  7, 2022, 10:37:31 am
Ive got a mate whos an older fella not that great with computers/technology etc.

Hes in the process of renewing his season ticket and just asked me if he needs to do anything at this point to go in the auto cups? I said I thought the window to opt into those schemes comes over the summer at some point. Is that right?
If he qualifies for all the cup schemes and wants to remain in his seat then itll allow him to enrol at the point of renewal, there should be some boxes to tick
Offline Shanklygates

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #685 on: May 7, 2022, 10:58:31 am »

When you renew your ST you get 3 boxes you can tick. Do that and it's sorted. Should be confirmed in the email confirmation. Maybe supervise him so he doesnt miss out?
Online SingFongFC

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #686 on: May 7, 2022, 11:08:54 am »
Thanks lads, much appreciated!
Offline Zeppelin

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #687 on: May 10, 2022, 07:49:52 am »
I've just renewed for next season - there was the option to join auto cup for the FA Cup and the League Cup but not Champions League. Does anyone know why and if the option to join will come up later?
Online stoz

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #688 on: May 10, 2022, 08:38:03 am »
Quote from: Zeppelin on May 10, 2022, 07:49:52 am
I've just renewed for next season - there was the option to join auto cup for the FA Cup and the League Cup but not Champions League. Does anyone know why and if the option to join will come up later?

Did you go to the Champions League games in 2019/20? If not, that's why.
Offline elmothered1

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #689 on: May 10, 2022, 08:45:02 am »
do we think club might extend this deadline into june considering this is a very expensive month now for us all??
Offline Zeppelin

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #690 on: May 10, 2022, 12:44:23 pm »
Quote from: stoz on May 10, 2022, 08:38:03 am
Did you go to the Champions League games in 2019/20? If not, that's why.

Yes i went to them
Online Roughie Scouse

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #691 on: May 18, 2022, 03:31:11 pm »
Anyone else 'lost' their season ticket when trying to renew - have I missed the dealine?
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #692 on: May 18, 2022, 03:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on May 18, 2022, 03:31:11 pm
Anyone else 'lost' their season ticket when trying to renew - have I missed the dealine?

Theres a message on Twitter
 Due to essential maintenance, supporters will be unable to renew their Season Ticket from 8am on Wednesday 18th May until 9am on Thursday 19th May.  We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #693 on: May 18, 2022, 06:06:20 pm »
Thank god for rawk! I was just trying to do mine but that explains why I can't see it then I knew I wasn't too late, but still. ::)
Online Roughie Scouse

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #694 on: May 18, 2022, 06:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on May 18, 2022, 06:06:20 pm
Thank god for rawk! I was just trying to do mine but that explains why I can't see it then I knew I wasn't too late, but still. ::)

Thanks a lot! Phew
Offline TSC

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #695 on: May 18, 2022, 09:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on May 18, 2022, 03:31:11 pm
Anyone else 'lost' their season ticket when trying to renew - have I missed the dealine?

Think I managed to renew Monday but no confirmation email received.  I think generally an email confirmation was issued by the club in prior seasons.
Online James_1906

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #696 on: May 18, 2022, 09:14:41 pm »
Quote from: TSC on May 18, 2022, 09:06:10 pm
Think I managed to renew Monday but no confirmation email received.  I think generally an email confirmation was issued by the club in prior seasons.
Yes they still are sent so you should contact the club tomorrow if payment has gone out.
Offline liversaint

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #697 on: May 18, 2022, 09:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on May 18, 2022, 06:06:20 pm
Thank god for rawk! I was just trying to do mine but that explains why I can't see it then I knew I wasn't too late, but still. ::)

Just done exactly the same. First thought was pop in here😁
Offline Spongebob Redpants

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #698 on: May 19, 2022, 09:09:20 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on May 18, 2022, 03:33:17 pm
Theres a message on Twitter
 Due to essential maintenance, supporters will be unable to renew their Season Ticket from 8am on Wednesday 18th May until 9am on Thursday 19th May.  We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Just saw this thanks , so that's why I couldn't renew !

Why is the club so fuckin inept ? I don't use twitter . Why couldn't they just put the message on the renewals page ? . And yea , great idea to do site maintenance a few days before renewals date ends !
Offline Dan The Man 28373

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #699 on: May 19, 2022, 10:05:57 am »
What's the cutoff for ST renewals this month?

I'm just waiting to be paid before I renew.  Looking forward to going back to live games for 1st time since March 2020!!

I assume any away loyalty I had will be carried over to next season. I just hope train travel from where I live isn't too expensive & strenuous!!
Offline macksmate

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #700 on: May 19, 2022, 10:22:21 am »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on May 19, 2022, 10:05:57 am
What's the cutoff for ST renewals this month?

I'm just waiting to be paid before I renew.  Looking forward to going back to live games for 1st time since March 2020!!

I assume any away loyalty I had will be carried over to next season. I just hope train travel from where I live isn't too expensive & strenuous!!

24th of this month i think
Offline Pistolero

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #701 on: May 19, 2022, 10:26:25 am »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on May 19, 2022, 10:05:57 am
What's the cutoff for ST renewals this month?


24th mate.....just done mine...
Offline KM519

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #702 on: May 21, 2022, 01:29:08 am »
My dad is over 65. How does it work with the friends and family option if you transfer the ticket to an adult (younger than 65), given the price differences between +65 and adult categories? Thanks
Offline kriss

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #703 on: May 21, 2022, 01:40:41 am »
Quote from: KM519 on May 21, 2022, 01:29:08 am
My dad is over 65. How does it work with the friends and family option if you transfer the ticket to an adult (younger than 65), given the price differences between +65 and adult categories? Thanks

I am pretty sure that the club tolerated this sort of 'fiscal imbalance' distribution in 2021-22 but they haven't yet explained how the Friends & Family scheme will operate in 2022-23. There might be a limit on the number of times a ticket can be distributed from a season-ticket holder's or Member's account; and there might be a limit on the number of Friends & Family a supporter can have. But until the club says something, nobody knows for sure.
Offline KM519

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #704 on: May 21, 2022, 02:09:15 am »
Quote from: kriss on May 21, 2022, 01:40:41 am
I am pretty sure that the club tolerated this sort of 'fiscal imbalance' distribution in 2021-22 but they haven't yet explained how the Friends & Family scheme will operate in 2022-23. There might be a limit on the number of times a ticket can be distributed from a season-ticket holder's or Member's account; and there might be a limit on the number of Friends & Family a supporter can have. But until the club says something, nobody knows for sure.

Thanks for the fast reply. I may have to call the club on Monday, if there's an issue with passing onto an adult member. I'm happy to pay the full adult price for his (instead of the +65 price) if it means no issues. Thanks again
Offline gazzam1963

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #705 on: May 21, 2022, 12:20:40 pm »
Renewed mine and my lads last night ,he  missed the cut off point of being a young adult by 7 days so £800 odd instead of £400 odd 😢
Offline UpperMain

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #706 on: May 21, 2022, 01:58:39 pm »
Quote from: KM519 on May 21, 2022, 02:09:15 am
Thanks for the fast reply. I may have to call the club on Monday, if there's an issue with passing onto an adult member. I'm happy to pay the full adult price for his (instead of the +65 price) if it means no issues. Thanks again

Before this NFC stuff when it was a card, I used to ring the Ticket Office and say the person over 65 can't go, they'd ask for person who's taking its membership number or name/address and pay the £12 difference.

Sometimes whoever answered the phone in the TO would say its not possible to do upgrade, just put the phone down and ring back and speak to someone else..
Offline Dan The Man 28373

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #707 on: May 23, 2022, 02:27:44 pm »
Renewed today, on the finance scheme, so don't have to pay a lump sum.

I want to use the FA Cup Auto Cup Scheme, but want seat on another stand than my s/t. When will that enrolment take place?
Online James_1906

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #708 on: May 23, 2022, 04:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on May 23, 2022, 02:27:44 pm
Renewed today, on the finance scheme, so don't have to pay a lump sum.

I want to use the FA Cup Auto Cup Scheme, but want seat on another stand than my s/t. When will that enrolment take place?
July time but you technically arent guarunteed a seat but 'only' the FA cup however so im sure there wont be any issues there.
Offline claresy2005

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #709 on: May 23, 2022, 05:32:46 pm »
You are guaranteed a seat if you do it in the first batch of sales (exclusive to sth). If you wait to lump in with your mate whos a member to sit next to him, then you arent guaranteed . Saves me about £25 a match moving from main stand to the kop..:
Offline Dan The Man 28373

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #710 on: May 25, 2022, 01:12:11 pm »
What will happen with allocation of away tickets for next season.

I've not been to an away game since before the pandemic started, think I've got 11 PL aways from 2019/20 season.

I assume they'll start using 2022-23 aways as well at some point.
Online James_1906

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #711 on: May 25, 2022, 01:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on May 25, 2022, 01:12:11 pm
What will happen with allocation of away tickets for next season.

I've not been to an away game since before the pandemic started, think I've got 11 PL aways from 2019/20 season.

I assume they'll start using 2022-23 aways as well at some point.
Will be the exact same criteria as it was this year so whichever season you have more credits in (18/19 or 19/20) will be used and it'll carry on as normal unless and massive changes are made which I cant see.
Online Smudge

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #712 on: March 14, 2023, 10:07:29 am »
Liverpool FC will introduce a number of changes to its ticket pricing and structures for the 2023-24 season as it opens the ambitious new Anfield Road Stand, increasing overall stadium capacity to 61,000.

Ticket prices have been frozen for supporters for the past eight seasons and the freeze will continue for juniors and the local general sale, which will remain at £9 per ticket  one of the cheapest in the Premier League.

The majority of general admission matchday tickets will rise by two per cent. This means an increase of just £1 per game for Members match tickets, and no more than £17 will be added onto the price of a season ticket, which covers all 19 Premier League home games.

The rise is a result of significant rising costs across the club. In the past five years, annual operating costs for Anfield have increased by nearly 40 per cent, and utility costs have gone up by 100 per cent this season.

LFC carefully considered all aspects of these ticketing changes and did not take the decision lightly to increase prices. The club engaged with the LFC Supporters Board and together discussed the potential impact of any price increase on fans. These open and honest discussions led to the club making the decision to limit the rise to two per cent.

The Anfield Road Stand expansion is on time to be completed in the summer and will provide another 7,000 seats for supporters next season. It is the third major capital build project undertaken by LFC in recent years, following the development of the Main Stand in 2016 and the opening of the state-of-the-art AXA Training Centre in November 2020.

The expansion will see around 1,000 new season tickets allocated and more than 3,000 new general admission tickets per game for the Members sale. It will also have a new young adult section in the lower tier, behind the goal. It will mean a doubling of the number of tickets available to young supporters in the Anfield Road Stand, with more than a quarter of all seats set aside for younger fans.

The new stand has also enabled the introduction of a dedicated concourse and seating area for disabled supporters, plus an additional changing places facility. This means that supporters who use a wheelchair will be able to watch the game from every stand across Anfield at a range of vantage points with an increase to 263 accessible bays for all competitions. This provision has been developed through long-term consultation with key stakeholders, including the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association.

The 2023-24 season ticket renewal period will be from March 30 to May 24. Further details will be sent to season ticket holders in due course.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #713 on: March 14, 2023, 10:29:33 am »
£17 extra is actually not bad considering where inflation is right now.
Online Smudge

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #714 on: March 14, 2023, 11:41:38 am »
There wouldn't be any increases with Qatari ownership
Online ewok-red-97

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #715 on: March 14, 2023, 01:55:52 pm »
SoS statement here: https://spiritofshankly.com/lfc-supporters-board-statement/

Interesting context from Jay McKenna that the planned increases were seemingly higher: https://twitter.com/JayMcKenna87/status/1635594355397238785

It just seems completely unnecessary, it's pennies in terms overall club revenue now.

Also, "the majority of general admission matchday tickets will rise by two per cent" could be doing a lot of work here.

In 2016 the club announced 'the majority 64% of Season Ticket Holders will see prices decrease or frozen'. The rest were going up. And at greater increments than the decreases. Is the same happening here?

The response to the 2016 announcement feels as relevant as ever:

https://spiritofshankly.com/response-to-lfc-ticket-prices/
Offline Tommypig

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #716 on: March 14, 2023, 02:39:03 pm »
Hospitality tixs though have had a big increase, however there could be bigger consequences, as I think they come with caveats that guarantee them final tickets which in turn affects the general final ticket allocations!!
Offline AR48

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #717 on: March 14, 2023, 07:38:30 pm »
On the surface, 2% feels okay given the fact that everything else has gone up by 10-20% (with energy like 100-200%!)

But if SOS are right and it will only generate 500k extra revenue (10 days of Salah’s contract), it seems a little pedantic.

I think they were trying to look for the sweet spot of raising prices. It will bring in more from ticket sales but will avoid protests.
Online Smudge

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #718 on: March 15, 2023, 08:47:19 am »
Quote from: AR48 on March 14, 2023, 07:38:30 pm
On the surface, 2% feels okay given the fact that everything else has gone up by 10-20% (with energy like 100-200%!)

But if SOS are right and it will only generate 500k extra revenue (10 days of Salahs contract), it seems a little pedantic.

I think they were trying to look for the sweet spot of raising prices. It will bring in more from ticket sales but will avoid protests.
I think they have made a massive own goal with raising them. In terms of PR they could have used a freeze to identify just how much is expected of people these days in terms of prices rising. They could have worn a freeze easily and assessed it next year.

Could have got right into these Tory C*nts
Online Roughie Scouse

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #719 on: Today at 02:12:58 pm »
Does anyone know what happens if you have a OAP ticket but transfer it to a friend/family?
