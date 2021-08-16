Done mine. Absolute doddle. That was about the most seamless process I've ever had getting a Liverpool ticket.First name, surname, email, NFC, done
email address was weird though as you cant see it from the f&f list and i had to get mine off my mate. Surely name & fan id number would be better
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
I can't get the Chelsea and palace games to show up on my account any more. Have I missed something or have they now taken them down?
Luxury!
Has anyone not, had the credit for Burnley load onto their phone yet, through the NFC thing in apple wallet?
