Author Topic: ST rewenals  (Read 55970 times)

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #600 on: August 16, 2021, 05:20:41 pm »
If anyone is having problems, there is an NFC video to help on the website now - well, it might do.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/440960-important-preparations-ahead-of-liverpool-v-burnley

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #601 on: August 16, 2021, 09:07:55 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 16, 2021, 01:21:58 pm
Done mine. Absolute doddle. That was about the most seamless process I've ever had getting a Liverpool ticket.

First name, surname, email, NFC, done
email address was weird though as you cant see it from the f&f list and i had to get mine off my mate. Surely name &  fan id number would be better
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #602 on: August 16, 2021, 09:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Floydy on August 16, 2021, 09:07:55 pm
email address was weird though as you cant see it from the f&f list and i had to get mine off my mate. Surely name &  fan id number would be better

It's only for these first 3 home games (Burnley, Chelsea and palace). The person you give the games to don't have to be on your friends and family list. They only need name and email.

I'm sure once the system is up and running that they will move to that list
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 09:14:26 pm »
Has anyone not, had the credit for Burnley load onto their phone yet, through the NFC thing in apple wallet? 
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 09:34:53 pm »
I can't get the Chelsea and palace games to show up on my account any more. Have I missed something or have they now taken them down?
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 09:36:41 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:34:53 pm
I can't get the Chelsea and palace games to show up on my account any more. Have I missed something or have they now taken them down?

Luxury!
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 09:48:19 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:36:41 pm
Luxury!

Stupid question but did you get the email with the link to your ticket on? There is a PDF attachment there with the 'add to Apple pay' icon on. Open that attachment on your phone and tap the apple pay icon to add it
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 10:02:23 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:14:26 pm
Has anyone not, had the credit for Burnley load onto their phone yet, through the NFC thing in apple wallet? 
Might be a stupid question but have you tried refreshing it in the Apple Pay app? Mine appeared automatically on google pay but my mates who have iPhones had to refresh their season ticket in the app for the Burnley game to appear.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 10:14:24 pm »
Thanks for getting back to me lads and I've just come back in to say it's loaded after I inadvertently did what PaulGil, said do and it worked.

Currently I reckon am some sort of techonological genius ;D
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #609 on: Today at 07:26:27 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:34:53 pm
I can't get the Chelsea and palace games to show up on my account any more. Have I missed something or have they now taken them down?

Same for everyone will show next week some time. 'focusing on burnley tickets' is what the club said
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #610 on: Today at 08:25:42 am »
Anyone else had their NFC change to expired?
