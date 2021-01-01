« previous next »
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #520 on: Today at 02:41:31 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:40:15 pm
Exactly. If you can't attend all (or near all games) then you shouldn't have a STH.

Can't think why STH's have a reputation for having a sense of entitlement.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #521 on: Today at 02:47:11 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:29:17 pm
Well if you can only attend a few games a season you shouldnt really have a season ticket

Pathetic, small minded and typical anti-OOT response.

Does that also apply to the guys in my group who also have ST's who are born and bred in Liverpool but now live down south because of work/family?
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #522 on: Today at 02:48:08 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:29:17 pm
Well if you can only attend a few games a season you shouldnt really have a season ticket

And who said I could only attend a few games? My point said I/we can't attend every game. I didn't give a number on how many I/we actually do attend
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #523 on: Today at 02:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 02:48:08 pm
And who said I could only attend a few games? My point said I/we can't attend every game. I didn't give a number on how many I/we actually do attend

I think the point is there needs to be a limit of some kind on how many games you can miss and still be classed as an ST holder

Memberships are for the ones who pick and choose games on an adhoc basis, season tickets are for the ones who can/want to go every week

Like I said above, the club don't view this as 'it's your seat/ticket and can do what the dam well please you want with it', they expect the holder to be there most of the time
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #524 on: Today at 02:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 02:47:11 pm
Pathetic, small minded and typical anti-OOT response.

Does that also apply to the guys in my group who also have ST's who are born and bred in Liverpool but now live down south because of work/family?

Don't come that with me. Despite my username I am not a local either.

If you can't attend games hand your season ticket in. Simple.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #525 on: Today at 02:56:21 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:53:05 pm
Don't come that with me. Despite my username I am not a local either.

If you can't attend games hand your season ticket in. Simple.
Effectively that's what he does when he returns it through the ticket exchange.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #526 on: Today at 02:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 02:56:21 pm
Effectively that's what he does when he returns it through the ticket exchange.
and that's fair but also if you're only going yourself to less than half the games (could be any number) you really shouldn't have a ST anymore
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #527 on: Today at 03:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 02:47:11 pm
Pathetic, small minded and typical anti-OOT response.

Does that also apply to the guys in my group who also have ST's who are born and bred in Liverpool but now live down south because of work/family?

It's not at all. The point of a season ticket is just that. It's a ticket for every game in the season that you are committing to. Of course everyone will miss games due to commitments, illness, events etc. but if you are committing to 19 home games and then only attend 5 of them, passing the other 14 round to your mates then you shouldn't have a season ticket and should be buying tickets individually.

This is exactly what the club see as well it sounds like and want to stop.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #528 on: Today at 03:01:00 pm »
The bayern number is 3 but 6 (which would bring in line with members 13) seems fair enough, the fixtures are released in July so it's easy to plan holidays around games. Of course work/travel/fixture changes and personal reasons can interfere but only rarely should that mean missing more than 6/7 games
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #529 on: Today at 03:01:43 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:00:57 pm
It's not at all. The point of a season ticket is just that. It's a ticket for every game in the season that you are committing to. Of course everyone will miss games due to commitments, illness, events etc. but if you are committing to 19 home games and then only attend 5 of them, passing the other 14 round to your mates then you shouldn't have a season ticket and should be buying tickets individually.

This is exactly what the club see as well it sounds like and want to stop.
completely fair
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #530 on: Today at 03:04:39 pm »
Has anyone heard if they are or will look at a minimum number of attended games for a STH to remain 'eligible' for renewal each season? Obviously there will be a number of caveats.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #531 on: Today at 03:05:46 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:01:00 pm
The bayern number is 3 but 6 (which would bring in line with members 13) seems fair enough, the fixtures are released in July so it's easy to plan holidays around games. Of course work/travel/fixture changes and personal reasons can interfere but only rarely should that mean missing more than 6/7 games

Agree, 6 is fair across the board, and include cups in that too - too many missing CL games and getting ballot final tickets
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #532 on: Today at 03:08:34 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:05:46 pm
Agree, 6 is fair across the board, and include cups in that too - too many missing CL games and getting ballot final tickets
the UCL is interesting one because there's only 6 potential dates but midweek means any non-local people and it's very tough but the dates are set far in advance. Your idea of combining every home game makes more sense to me. Miss a certain % of all home games and you should lose you're ST but the ACS and the fact loyalty isn't combined atm make it difficult to enforce
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #533 on: Today at 03:19:05 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:08:34 pm
the UCL is interesting one because there's only 6 potential dates but midweek means any non-local people and it's very tough but the dates are set far in advance. Your idea of combining every home game makes more sense to me. Miss a certain % of all home games and you should lose you're ST but the ACS and the fact loyalty isn't combined atm make it difficult to enforce

Would see a lot dropping off the FA and LC ACS's if theres a limit

Still.. if you're in the ACS and not coming to matches because of how far away you are, you shouldnt be able to rock up first time to the knockouts and potentially grab a final ticket
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #534 on: Today at 03:23:18 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:19:05 pm
Would see a lot dropping off the FA and LC ACS's if theres a limit

Still.. if you're in the ACS and not coming to matches because of how far away you are, you shouldnt be able to rock up first time to the knockouts and potentially grab a final ticket
yeah completely agree but the same that applies for league games if you don't go you shouldn't get credit, maybe the club need to do away with the ACS and just have guaranteed sales for each cup game
