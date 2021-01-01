And who said I could only attend a few games? My point said I/we can't attend every game. I didn't give a number on how many I/we actually do attend



I think the point is there needs to be a limit of some kind on how many games you can miss and still be classed as an ST holderMemberships are for the ones who pick and choose games on an adhoc basis, season tickets are for the ones who can/want to go every weekLike I said above, the club don't view this as 'it's your seat/ticket and can do what the dam well please you want with it', they expect the holder to be thereof the time