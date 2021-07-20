Ticket Transfer Scheme

For season 2021/22, you can link up to 20 friends and family members to your supporter ID account and must do so by Wednesday 11 August 2021, to be able to transfer your ticket one of them, if unable to attend a fixture.



You will be unable to make changes to your friends and family list after 11 August 2021 for the remainder of the season.



Click here for a guide on how to update your list of friends and family members.



As previously communicated, this policy will be reviewed during the season with the Fans Forum and Spirit of Shankly, ahead of the 2022/23 season.



Further details on how and when you can use the Ticket Transfer Scheme, will be announced soon.



Please note, if any games are played with a reduced capacity following government or Local Authority advice, the ticket transfer scheme will not be in place.



If you require any further assistance with downloading your NFC pass or updating your friends and family list, please contact us.



We look forward to welcoming you back to Anfield.



Thank you for your continued support.







