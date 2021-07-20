« previous next »
Author Topic: ST rewenals  (Read 46294 times)

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #440 on: July 20, 2021, 10:45:08 pm »
Quote from: stoz on July 20, 2021, 10:27:49 pm
That's exactly what I kept getting. See my post just above, you will need to use the Google Chrome browser on your phone, aswell as the Google Pay app.
I did use Google Chrome as I say that but wondering if I have the Google Pay app. I clicked what I thought was that in Settings>Connections but maybe not....

Thanks. I'll try again when they have finished doing whatever to it.

(It was easy enough on my old phone for WBA at Xmas but this seems less straightforward!)
We are a team of one half.

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #441 on: July 21, 2021, 08:50:20 am »
Got Gpay now and no error messages but what are you supposed to end up with? I got a blue tick which was an anticlimax and nit what I expected.
We are a team of one half.

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #442 on: July 21, 2021, 08:57:44 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on July 21, 2021, 08:50:20 am
Got Gpay now and no error messages but what are you supposed to end up with? I got a blue tick which was an anticlimax and nit what I expected.


In Pay app you should have passes at the bottom. Then a season ticket in there (mine is green, but not sure if different stands different colours)
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #443 on: July 21, 2021, 12:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on July 21, 2021, 08:57:44 am
In Pay app you should have passes at the bottom. Then a season ticket in there (mine is green, but not sure if different stands different colours)

I can see my season tkt now (not last night)  but that's all. Passes? Later if I get a friendly tkt do you mean?

There is also a message saying alerts in red when I log in but I don't know what it is and it doesn't do anything when I click on it.

Thanks
We are a team of one half.

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #444 on: July 21, 2021, 10:00:07 pm »
Quote from: redman1974 on July 20, 2021, 07:06:39 pm
I've downloaded my ST but it's still showing that I can download it even though I've done it and I have a alert now when I log in, in the members area saying I have a reserved item click on it to reserve it but when you do it shows nothing. Strange

Snap. I had email confirmations at the time for the 3 ACS competitions but now wondering if it didn't work. Tried clicking on the alerts but it doesn't take me anywhere ::) Anyone got any further? Thanks
We are a team of one half.

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #445 on: July 21, 2021, 10:31:13 pm »
I have 2 mates who share a season ticket but the lad whos name its in wont be able to attend majority of next season.

The lad who will use it can access the account (the nfc pass is there to download and doesnt appear to be linked to the account holders phone number ) so can he just download the nfc pass to his phone or does the season ticket holder have to download it and the transfer it across each game. What are the risks if he does this ?


Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 07:33:14 am »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on July 21, 2021, 10:31:13 pm
I have 2 mates who share a season ticket but the lad whos name its in wont be able to attend majority of next season.

The lad who will use it can access the account (the nfc pass is there to download and doesnt appear to be linked to the account holders phone number ) so can he just download the nfc pass to his phone or does the season ticket holder have to download it and the transfer it across each game. What are the risks if he does this ?

Transfer it over
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 01:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on July 21, 2021, 10:00:07 pm
Snap. I had email confirmations at the time for the 3 ACS competitions but now wondering if it didn't work. Tried clicking on the alerts but it doesn't take me anywhere ::) Anyone got any further? Thanks
Ha, snap again ! When I renewed my ST, I enrolled in the 3 ACS comps too....and got the confirmation email. I too now have an alert message about 'reserved items' - click on it and goes to a page about 'direct debit' ??  ???

I don't know what's going on - I've emailed the club but no answer yet (tried the Chat but it's 'closed')
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 02:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Belmont butty on July 17, 2021, 02:03:55 pm
Happening to me, apparently because I've changed seats for this season. They're working on it, was told by TO.

Can I check, youve moved your ST for this season? Was told explicitly that wasnt possible COVID
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 02:26:27 pm »
Quote from: baynesy on Yesterday at 02:06:50 pm
Can I check, youve moved your ST for this season? Was told explicitly that wasnt possible COVID

Maybe referring to ACS moving seat?
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 03:03:44 pm »
Quote from: baynesy on Yesterday at 02:06:50 pm
Can I check, youve moved your ST for this season? Was told explicitly that wasnt possible COVID

Yes we did move. Was told at the time they would only do it under exceptional circumstances, and in our case they agreed only because my lad suffered a serious injury which made the existing seats a problem to reach and we were able to provide the hospital record.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 03:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Belmont butty on Yesterday at 03:03:44 pm
Yes we did move. Was told at the time they would only do it under exceptional circumstances, and in our case they agreed only because my lad suffered a serious injury which made the existing seats a problem to reach and we were able to provide the hospital record.

Sorry to hear that fella, hope he's recovering...
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 03:20:51 pm »
Does anyone know what'll happen with payments when you transfer a ticket to F&F? Is it up to you to get them to pay you separately or does the club add credit to your account and request payment from the F&F?
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 03:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 03:20:51 pm
Does anyone know what'll happen with payments when you transfer a ticket to F&F? Is it up to you to get them to pay you separately or does the club add credit to your account and request payment from the F&F?

You sort the money between yourselves
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 06:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 01:27:37 pm
Ha, snap again ! When I renewed my ST, I enrolled in the 3 ACS comps too....and got the confirmation email. I too now have an alert message about 'reserved items' - click on it and goes to a page about 'direct debit' ??  ???
NFC
I don't know what's going on - I've emailed the club but no answer yet (tried the Chat but it's 'closed')

Hope they reply. Might go to the ground 2moro to test my NFC phone. IF the queue at the TO isn't too long I might ask there what it means but depends as only stopping there on my way to somewhere else. But if I find anything out I'll say on here.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm »
Get the following message when I login, downloaded my ST last week. The Auto Cup schemes all show, although I never got an email when I renewed. Anyone else got this?

Alerts

You have some reserved items. Click here to confirm them now.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 10:52:49 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm
Get the following message when I login, downloaded my ST last week. The Auto Cup schemes all show, although I never got an email when I renewed. Anyone else got this?

Alerts

You have some reserved items. Click here to confirm them now.



Ive got that too.
When you say auto cup showing, do you mean on the NFC thing ?
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm »
Several of us have - see the posts above
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm
Get the following message when I login, downloaded my ST last week. The Auto Cup schemes all show, although I never got an email when I renewed. Anyone else got this?

Alerts

You have some reserved items. Click here to confirm them now.


I queried this when I was on a Live Chat earlier...

[kemlyn1629] When I login to my account, I see a message Alerts - You have some reserved items. Click here to confirm them now. Clicking this doesnt load anything new, just refreshes the page. Is this anything significant?

[Angela] no it is back office stuff for auto cup
[Angela] are u enrolled ?
[kemlyn1629] Hopefully! 😀 I ticked the boxes when renewing the ST and all competitions appear under Auto Cup on my account...
[Angela] yes we just reserving your seats for u

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #459 on: Today at 12:06:45 am »
Quote from: kemlyn1629 on Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm
I queried this when I was on a Live Chat earlier...

[kemlyn1629] When I login to my account, I see a message Alerts - You have some reserved items. Click here to confirm them now. Clicking this doesnt load anything new, just refreshes the page. Is this anything significant?

[Angela] no it is back office stuff for auto cup
[Angela] are u enrolled ?
[kemlyn1629] Hopefully! 😀 I ticked the boxes when renewing the ST and all competitions appear under Auto Cup on my account...
[Angela] yes we just reserving your seats for u

Thanks, saves me a conversation with our ticket office.

Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 10:52:49 pm

Ive got that too.
When you say auto cup showing, do you mean on the NFC thing ?

No I mean at the bottom of the ACS tab.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #460 on: Today at 09:28:29 am »
ive just got a card on apple wallet that says next game - is that it and scan reader if you open ticket
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #461 on: Today at 10:09:44 am »
Quote from: kemlyn1629 on Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm
I queried this when I was on a Live Chat earlier...

[kemlyn1629] When I login to my account, I see a message Alerts - You have some reserved items. Click here to confirm them now. Clicking this doesnt load anything new, just refreshes the page. Is this anything significant?

[Angela] no it is back office stuff for auto cup
[Angela] are u enrolled ?
[kemlyn1629] Hopefully! 😀 I ticked the boxes when renewing the ST and all competitions appear under Auto Cup on my account...
[Angela] yes we just reserving your seats for u


Ah right! Bet they have had a few queries about that! Especially given that the ACS supposedly didn't work for some people. ::)
Thanks. Going to test my ST today so I won't need to queue now :thumbup
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #462 on: Today at 10:47:12 am »
Anybody requested the stadium card? I have an old arse phone that can't download the tech so requested the card last week - still haven't heard back from the club. Have a feeling this new system is going to create mayhem.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #463 on: Today at 02:09:08 pm »
Has anybody been able to sort the Hash Validation issue when you try and download the Season Ticket as yet?
« Reply #464 on: Today at 02:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 10:47:12 am
Anybody requested the stadium card? I have an old arse phone that can't download the tech so requested the card last week - still haven't heard back from the club. Have a feeling this new system is going to create mayhem.

I emailed the club to ask if my access card was going to be actioned, had a reply within 24hrs to say I can assure you that I have checked your request and it is being processed. Once your photo ID card is ready we will be in touch
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #465 on: Today at 04:33:11 pm »
Friend of mine went down to Anfield to test his phone season ticket today. He has a personal phone and work phone, has season ticket on both phones as logged in with same Apple ID. Both scanned ok. I assume when the season starts once first phone has been scanned other one will not work.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #466 on: Today at 06:03:22 pm »
I went down this morning too and they had me testing my phone on 3 or 4 turnstiles as they have different software on! It all worked fine thankfully but for some your phone faces the reader and on others you put the back to it. All worked ok thankfully. They were nice and there were several of them by B.i went through the first time then straight back out the gate next to it. The for the others just made sure it went green then turned it but stayed outside. If it works that well at the first game (when I go in E not B) I'll be happy but....

There were lots queuing for photo cards so I didn't stop to ask about the "alerts" on my account but one fella reckoned it was nothing. Probably but they are going to get a lot of queries if they don't say.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #467 on: Today at 06:31:56 pm »
One thing of note I found today.... I went up to try my ST and was talking to a steward about the alerts that come up when I log in. Tried to show him but it just put me straight into the members' queue instead of my home page. There was no back or home button either. I gave up and tried later....same issue but my queue was only 20secs so I stayed in it. But potentially that will be very annoying. I know it might be unlikely but I did find it odd when I hadn't selected Buy Tickets or anything.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #468 on: Today at 07:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 06:03:22 pm
I went down this morning too and they had me testing my phone on 3 or 4 turnstiles as they have different software on! It all worked fine thankfully but for some your phone faces the reader and on others you put the back to it. All worked ok thankfully. They were nice and there were several of them by B.i went through the first time then straight back out the gate next to it. The for the others just made sure it went green then turned it but stayed outside. If it works that well at the first game (when I go in E not B) I'll be happy but....

There were lots queuing for photo cards so I didn't stop to ask about the "alerts" on my account but one fella reckoned it was nothing. Probably but they are going to get a lot of queries if they don't say.

It's 'back office' stuff for the ACS pal
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #469 on: Today at 08:06:03 pm »
Quote from: kemlyn1629 on Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm
I queried this when I was on a Live Chat earlier...

[kemlyn1629] When I login to my account, I see a message Alerts - You have some reserved items. Click here to confirm them now. Clicking this doesnt load anything new, just refreshes the page. Is this anything significant?

[Angela] no it is back office stuff for auto cup
[Angela] are u enrolled ?
[kemlyn1629] Hopefully! 😀 I ticked the boxes when renewing the ST and all competitions appear under Auto Cup on my account...
[Angela] yes we just reserving your seats for u


Cheers, that's helpful.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #470 on: Today at 08:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 10:47:12 am
Anybody requested the stadium card? I have an old arse phone that can't download the tech so requested the card last week - still haven't heard back from the club. Have a feeling this new system is going to create mayhem.
I'm the same mate - got an email saying........


'Thanks for emailing us recently.

We're sorry it's taking us a bit longer than expected to get back to you.

We want to reassure you we have received your email. We work through all messages in date order and we will get to your enquiry as soon as possible, so there's no need to send us another email.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

 
Kind regards

Ticketing Services﻿

Liverpool Football Club'


Just hope they sort it soon.
