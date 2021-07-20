Get the following message when I login, downloaded my ST last week. The Auto Cup schemes all show, although I never got an email when I renewed. Anyone else got this?
Alerts
You have some reserved items. Click here to confirm them now.
I queried this when I was on a Live Chat earlier...
[kemlyn1629] When I login to my account, I see a message Alerts - You have some reserved items. Click here to confirm them now. Clicking this doesnt load anything new, just refreshes the page. Is this anything significant?
[Angela] no it is back office stuff for auto cup
[Angela] are u enrolled ?
[kemlyn1629] Hopefully! 😀 I ticked the boxes when renewing the ST and all competitions appear under Auto Cup on my account...
[Angela] yes we just reserving your seats for u