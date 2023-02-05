Sorry for harping on in here about this, but got a quick question. Not read the book or anything (yet)I am now 4 episodes into S1. I am still a bit confused as to how the city/town got into this terrible state. Is it the whole country/world under this regime or just the one place where the show is set? I keep hearing of people are trying to cross the border into Canada. So I am assuming just the USA at the most.If all this backstory info is drip fed to us over the course of the series I am totally cool with that. I just don't want to go off googling and hit major spoilers.Any info that isn't massively spoilery is welcome guys