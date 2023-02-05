« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)  (Read 15823 times)

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #160 on: February 5, 2023, 11:03:12 am »
Quote from: McSquared on February  5, 2023, 10:46:15 am
Tailed off a bit in S5, but good up until then. There are a lot worse series out there!

I felt it still remained watchable until season 5 but I can't do it anymore.  Loved it for the first few seasons.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,323
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #161 on: February 7, 2023, 10:26:25 pm »
Not felt so much dread as when Aunt Lydia appears on screen since Ramsey Bolton in GOT.

Elizabeth Moss is an amazing actress. The exchanges between Offred and Commander Waterford are just outstanding.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,323
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #162 on: February 8, 2023, 09:51:06 am »
Sorry for harping on in here about this, but got a quick question.  Not read the book or anything (yet)

I am now 4 episodes into S1.  I am still a bit confused as to how the city/town got into this terrible state.  Is it the whole country/world under this regime or just the one place where the show is set?  I keep hearing of people are trying to cross the border into Canada.  So I am assuming just the USA at the most.

If all this backstory info is drip fed to us over the course of the series I am totally cool with that.  I just don't want to go off googling and hit major spoilers.

Any info that isn't massively spoilery is welcome guys  :wave

Logged

Offline Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #163 on: February 8, 2023, 09:57:03 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February  8, 2023, 09:51:06 am
Sorry for harping on in here about this, but got a quick question.  Not read the book or anything (yet)

I am now 4 episodes into S1.  I am still a bit confused as to how the city/town got into this terrible state.  Is it the whole country/world under this regime or just the one place where the show is set?  I keep hearing of people are trying to cross the border into Canada.  So I am assuming just the USA at the most.

If all this backstory info is drip fed to us over the course of the series I am totally cool with that.  I just don't want to go off googling and hit major spoilers.

Any info that isn't massively spoilery is welcome guys  :wave

The world slowly gets revealed. But it's actually only part of the states. Sizeable though, like the Northeast corner maybe only stretching to Chicago or so. The implication is there has been civil war and a new fundamentalst state called Gillead has replaced it. No more spoilers but you find out about what they call 'The colonies', and hints at what has happened/happening further west etc. I'd recommend a read of the book though - it's a masterpiece.

First series sticks quite closely to the source.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,323
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #164 on: February 8, 2023, 10:23:20 am »
Quote from: Jean Girard on February  8, 2023, 09:57:03 am
The world slowly gets revealed. But it's actually only part of the states. Sizeable though, like the Northeast corner maybe only stretching to Chicago or so. The implication is there has been civil war and a new fundamentalist state called Gillead has replaced it. No more spoilers but you find out about what they call 'The colonies', and hints at what has happened/happening further west etc. I'd recommend a read of the book though - it's a masterpiece.

First series sticks quite closely to the source.

Thanks Jean

Now I come to think about it.  Early on in the series it was mentioned that the USA flag now only had 2 stars and Anchorage was the capital.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,323
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #165 on: February 12, 2023, 10:57:42 pm »
Just moved onto season 2.

Although Im enjoying it, Im not sure I can sit through another 4 seasons if she keeps escaping and ending up back at the Waterford House following a disciplinary session with Aunt Lydia, every other episode.

Hope June isnt the equivalent of Patrick McGoohans character in the 60s TV show The Prisoner
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,893
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #166 on: February 12, 2023, 11:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 12, 2023, 10:57:42 pm
Just moved onto season 2.

Although Im enjoying it, Im not sure I can sit through another 4 seasons if she keeps escaping and ending up back at the Waterford House following a disciplinary session with Aunt Lydia, every other episode.

Hope June isnt the equivalent of Patrick McGoohans character in the 60s TV show The Prisoner

Uh-oh...

Continued viewing prospects not looking good, Pete... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,891
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #167 on: February 12, 2023, 11:27:33 pm »
:D quit while you're ahe-... while you're not too far behind!
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,323
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #168 on: February 12, 2023, 11:55:36 pm »
Ah bollocks

I suppose its the penalty you pay for starting watching a show too late.



Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,891
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #169 on: February 12, 2023, 11:58:18 pm »
Au contraire, you're very fortunate that your friends at RAWK can answer for you the eternal question, "will there be a payoff for watching twelve hours of Elizabeth Moss's twitching eyelid?". And the answer is NO! :)
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,893
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #170 on: February 13, 2023, 12:39:57 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on February 12, 2023, 11:58:18 pm
Au contraire, you're very fortunate that your friends at RAWK can answer for you the eternal question, "will there be a payoff for watching twelve hours of Elizabeth Moss's twitching eyelid?". And the answer is NO! :)

Yep. Think I got into season 3 and...

one twitch too many.

Still think there was a good show in there even after the original source material ran out, but the algorithms won.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,323
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #171 on: February 13, 2023, 12:56:23 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 13, 2023, 12:39:57 am
Yep. Think I got into season 3 and...

one twitch too many.

Still think there was a good show in there even after the original source material ran out, but the algorithms won.

Yeah there has to be a pay off or your just basically watching torture porn.

Really disappointed but I'm not surprised.  If she got away then there would be no show.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,893
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #172 on: February 13, 2023, 02:03:41 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 13, 2023, 12:56:23 am
Yeah there has to be a pay off or your just basically watching torture porn.

Really disappointed but I'm not surprised.  If she got away then there would be no show.

The Handmaid's Stale, as it were...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,323
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #173 on: March 8, 2023, 10:31:03 am »
Glad I kept on with this so far.

I'm close to the end of season 2 and really enjoying it now.  Think the show runners realised you cant just have Aunt Lydia plucking girls eyes out every episode.

Some of the actions, decision making and emotional aspects from a few of the primary characters is really becoming quite interesting. 

I also quite like the other sub plots in play that give the viewer a break from Offred's predicament.

Will just take this season by season.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,893
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #174 on: March 8, 2023, 12:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  8, 2023, 10:31:03 am
Glad I kept on with this so far.

I'm close to the end of season 2 and really enjoying it now.  Think the show runners realised you cant just have Aunt Lydia plucking girls eyes out every episode.

Some of the actions, decision making and emotional aspects from a few of the primary characters is really becoming quite interesting. 

I also quite like the other sub plots in play that give the viewer a break from Offred's predicament.

Will just take this season by season.

Dropped out in season 3, will be interested to learn how far you get, Bucks...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,323
Re: The Handmaid's Tale (2017 adaptation)
« Reply #175 on: Today at 11:12:24 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on March  8, 2023, 12:30:35 pm
Dropped out in season 3, will be interested to learn how far you get, Bucks...

Despite reading mixed reviews, I thought the season 2 finale was great and very satisfying.  Knowing there are several seasons still to come this ending made me want to continue. At least with S3 anyway.

Spoiler
The fact June made a conscious decision to go back into Gilead rather than try and escape with the baby and Emily makes season 3 a much more appealing prospect.

June will now there on HER terms and not because she simply had yet another escape thwarted just to be returned to the living hell.  June now has anither purpose in Gilead. Shes fighting the fight from inside.[\spoiler]
[close]
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 