All about the drop ball this week. https://www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/mar/05/david-squires-on-mark-clattenburg-nottingham-forest-dropped-ball-furore
Who is the bloke eating all the apples? Whats that about?
Michael Owen. Does the Webb tv show, and the only man with the balls to throw apples into a binhttps://twitter.com/footballconfid1/status/1734311920411496500
When he got the apple in the bin, his unimpressed mum said, well done, it was six feet.And who puts a bin by the Telly?
