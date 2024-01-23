« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Squires - Football cartoonist  (Read 320439 times)

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,423
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2920 on: January 23, 2024, 12:03:25 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on January 23, 2024, 12:02:46 pm
Bet, Man! :lmao

Tickled me, that one ;D

Nuno in the first panel and Salt Bae in the last are good too.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,205
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2921 on: January 23, 2024, 01:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on January 23, 2024, 11:49:47 am
Absolutely ridiculous. There is no way on this earth that the owl has even heard of Mogwai, never mind having a favourite LP.

I feel like Hodgson having slightly niche musical tastes is a recurring joke of Squire's.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,977
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2922 on: January 23, 2024, 03:45:11 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on January 23, 2024, 12:02:46 pm
Bet, Man! :lmao


We don't need Capon and his gif!

Squires been brilliant the last few weeks

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,427
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2923 on: January 30, 2024, 11:17:23 am »
David Squires on  the beginning of the end for Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool

Our resident cartoonist on the charismatic German managers long goodbye at Anfield and who could replace him

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,423
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2924 on: January 30, 2024, 11:22:21 am »
The graph in the sixth panel ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,427
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2925 on: January 30, 2024, 11:38:06 am »
References in the first couple of panels to the likes of Vitor Matos's conker hair are a reference to this insanity
Quote from: Ray K on January 19, 2024, 01:36:01 pm
The Daily Mail on Kate Middleton being hospitalized is honestly one of the most mental pieces of journalism I've ever read.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,423
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2926 on: January 30, 2024, 12:21:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January 30, 2024, 11:38:06 am
References in the first couple of panels to the likes of Vitor Matos's conker hair are a reference to this insanity

Thanks, I was wondering if I'd missed something about his hair!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,735
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2927 on: January 30, 2024, 12:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January 30, 2024, 11:38:06 am
References in the first couple of panels to the likes of Vitor Matos's conker hair are a reference to this insanity

Youve got to have a good memory and pretty niche knowledge for these to make sense sometimes
Logged

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,819
  • Free at last!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2928 on: January 30, 2024, 01:05:55 pm »
I thought its was a bit poor considering the consistent quality of his previous cartoons.

The Banter matrix had potential, but given the rich source of material available it didn't really land for me. 
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2929 on: January 30, 2024, 01:06:05 pm »
Never thought I'd see Cast mentioned in one of these 🤣
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,279
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2930 on: January 30, 2024, 01:40:41 pm »
Quote from: vicar on January 30, 2024, 01:05:55 pm
I thought its was a bit poor considering the consistent quality of his previous cartoons.

The Banter matrix had potential, but given the rich source of material available it didn't really land for me. 

I liked banter matrix a lot the panel and thanks to Ray K, I can appreciate the genius of the first two panels but yeah, the rest of it wasn't as good I thought.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,114
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2931 on: January 30, 2024, 01:59:01 pm »
Quote from: vicar on January 30, 2024, 01:05:55 pm
I thought its was a bit poor considering the consistent quality of his previous cartoons.

The Banter matrix had potential, but given the rich source of material available it didn't really land for me.

considering the range of material available for the topic, it was really poor. Not up to his standards at all.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,516
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2932 on: January 31, 2024, 10:13:46 am »
As a suspected Liverpool fan, he was probably struggling past his tears
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,423
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2933 on: January 31, 2024, 12:02:32 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January 31, 2024, 10:13:46 am
As a suspected Liverpool fan, he was probably struggling past his tears

Supports Swindon I think? Although does seem to have a soft spot for us.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,427
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2934 on: January 31, 2024, 12:11:38 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 31, 2024, 12:02:32 pm
Supports Swindon I think? Although does seem to have a soft spot for us.
Probably because of all the time he spends lurking on RAWK.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,516
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2935 on: January 31, 2024, 04:18:00 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 31, 2024, 12:02:32 pm
Supports Swindon I think? Although does seem to have a soft spot for us.

And Paul Tierney only supports Wigan.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,709
  • Follow the gourd
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2936 on: February 6, 2024, 11:50:08 am »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,982
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2937 on: February 6, 2024, 12:04:23 pm »
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2938 on: February 6, 2024, 12:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February  6, 2024, 11:50:08 am
Chris Wilder being torn apart  ;D

https://www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/feb/06/david-squires-on-chris-wilder-the-other-earl-of-sandwich?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
Back on form this week.  Once of his funniest for a long time.

"Can't believe we're leaving the pub for this"
"S'only for half an hour"  ;D
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • Klopptimistic
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2939 on: February 6, 2024, 12:06:52 pm »
:D serves him right the pompous pillock.

Is Wilder related to Ronnie Pickering?
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,427
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2940 on: February 6, 2024, 12:08:40 pm »
Quote from: boots on February  6, 2024, 12:06:52 pm
Is Wilder related to Ronnie Pickering?
Who?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • Klopptimistic
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2941 on: February 6, 2024, 12:25:47 pm »
:D
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,423
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2942 on: February 6, 2024, 12:25:56 pm »
Brilliant stuff ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,532
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2943 on: February 6, 2024, 02:24:20 pm »
« Last Edit: February 6, 2024, 02:31:05 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2944 on: February 6, 2024, 02:30:30 pm »
Clearly browses rawk 😁
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline shy_talk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • Shy talkin so misunderstood... really no good
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2945 on: February 6, 2024, 03:09:54 pm »
Charles Dozsa


Vito Corleone

Couldn't spot the weekly Simpsons reference though. (pics above failed.)
« Last Edit: February 6, 2024, 03:11:34 pm by shy_talk »
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2946 on: February 6, 2024, 05:39:37 pm »
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,788
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2947 on: February 6, 2024, 05:40:18 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on February  6, 2024, 02:30:30 pm
Clearly browses rawk 😁

Robbed every pun from the Sheff united/Villa match thread ;D
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,162
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2948 on: February 20, 2024, 01:15:23 pm »

'David Squires on  messy exits for Roy Hodgson and Dan Ashworth':-

Our cartoonist on very public departures for a Crystal Palace legend and the holder of secrets at Newcastle United

www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/feb/20/david-squires-on-messy-exits-for-roy-hodgson-and-dan-ashworth
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,977
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2949 on: February 20, 2024, 01:27:44 pm »
Quote from: oojason on February 20, 2024, 01:15:23 pm
'David Squires on  messy exits for Roy Hodgson and Dan Ashworth':-

Our cartoonist on very public departures for a Crystal Palace legend and the holder of secrets at Newcastle United

www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/feb/20/david-squires-on-messy-exits-for-roy-hodgson-and-dan-ashworth


Too nice by far to the OFC
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,532
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2950 on: February 20, 2024, 01:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 20, 2024, 01:27:44 pm

Too nice by far to the OFC


He had to be really, picking on a old git with a bad heart who's just retired never works well in the obituary columns


As for the strip, it's the little touches, I had an old Nokia like that 20 years ago.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,427
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2951 on: February 20, 2024, 01:55:58 pm »
Quote from: oojason on February 20, 2024, 01:15:23 pm
'David Squires on  messy exits for Roy Hodgson and Dan Ashworth':-

Our cartoonist on very public departures for a Crystal Palace legend and the holder of secrets at Newcastle United

www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/feb/20/david-squires-on-messy-exits-for-roy-hodgson-and-dan-ashworth
Salt Bae doing a Hannibal Lector to Arteta's brain had me chuckling.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,977
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2952 on: February 20, 2024, 02:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February 20, 2024, 01:54:08 pm

He had to be really, picking on a old git with a bad heart who's just retired never works well in the obituary columns


As for the strip, it's the little touches, I had an old Nokia like that 20 years ago.


Like Ashworth using [presumably] bank notes for garden mulch  ;D (and having a tattoo of a laptop on his arm and, in the next panel, the R2D2 pattern on his tie)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2953 on: February 27, 2024, 11:55:25 am »
David Squires on  Liverpools creche beating Chelsea in the League Cup final

Our cartoonist looks back at the Reds triumph at Wembley against a £1bn troupe of comparative fossils

https://www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/feb/27/david-squires-on-liverpool-creche-chelsea-carabao-cup-final
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,767
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2954 on: February 27, 2024, 12:01:01 pm »
"Spooky, telepathic children, saw off Chelsea's pensioners."  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2955 on: February 27, 2024, 12:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on February 27, 2024, 11:55:25 am
David Squires on  Liverpools creche beating Chelsea in the League Cup final

Our cartoonist looks back at the Reds triumph at Wembley against a £1bn troupe of comparative fossils

https://www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/feb/27/david-squires-on-liverpool-creche-chelsea-carabao-cup-final
Having got most of the references last week I've returned to being a cultural dinosaur this week!  :(

Who is the bespectacled chap saying "Creepeh"?  Are the Cast Away references linked to Richard Keys or just Squires poking fun at VAR?

I enjoyed the likeness of Wilson to Klopp.  That's more my speed  ;D
« Last Edit: February 27, 2024, 12:25:13 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,205
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2956 on: February 27, 2024, 12:34:42 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on February 27, 2024, 12:22:16 pm
Having got most of the references last week I've returned to being a cultural dinosaur this week!  :(

Who is the bespectacled chap saying "Creepeh"?  Are the Cast Away references linked to Richard Keys or just Squires poking fun at VAR?

I enjoyed the likeness of Wilson to Klopp.  That's more my speed  ;D

I think that's Palmer - the glasses are just to make him look old and "creepeh" is because of his Manc accent (I assume he has one - I haven't heard him speak)
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,702
  • BoRac
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2957 on: Today at 11:53:06 am »
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2958 on: Today at 11:59:43 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 11:53:06 am
All about the drop ball this week. :)

https://www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/mar/05/david-squires-on-mark-clattenburg-nottingham-forest-dropped-ball-furore
It's almost as though he's not treating the incident seriously.  For shame.

I wonder if it's coincidence that his Clattenburg looks a lot like Littlefinger in Game of Thrones.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,427
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2959 on: Today at 12:01:31 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 11:53:06 am
All about the drop ball this week. :)

https://www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/mar/05/david-squires-on-mark-clattenburg-nottingham-forest-dropped-ball-furore


Back on form this week. Ten Hag saying the Manchester derby is decided by fine chasms..  :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 