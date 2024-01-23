Bet, Man!
Absolutely ridiculous. There is no way on this earth that the owl has even heard of Mogwai, never mind having a favourite LP.
The Daily Mail on Kate Middleton being hospitalized is honestly one of the most mental pieces of journalism I've ever read.
References in the first couple of panels to the likes of Vitor Matos's conker hair are a reference to this insanity
I thought its was a bit poor considering the consistent quality of his previous cartoons.The Banter matrix had potential, but given the rich source of material available it didn't really land for me.
As a suspected Liverpool fan, he was probably struggling past his tears
Supports Swindon I think? Although does seem to have a soft spot for us.
Chris Wilder being torn apart https://www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/feb/06/david-squires-on-chris-wilder-the-other-earl-of-sandwich?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
Is Wilder related to Ronnie Pickering?
Who?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0dcv6GKNNw
Clearly browses rawk 😁
'David Squires on
messy exits for Roy Hodgson and Dan Ashworth':-Our cartoonist on very public departures for a Crystal Palace legend and the holder of secrets at Newcastle Unitedwww.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/feb/20/david-squires-on-messy-exits-for-roy-hodgson-and-dan-ashworth
Too nice by far to the OFC
He had to be really, picking on a old git with a bad heart who's just retired never works well in the obituary columnsAs for the strip, it's the little touches, I had an old Nokia like that 20 years ago.
David Squires on
Liverpools creche beating Chelsea in the League Cup finalOur cartoonist looks back at the Reds triumph at Wembley against a £1bn troupe of comparative fossilshttps://www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/feb/27/david-squires-on-liverpool-creche-chelsea-carabao-cup-final
Having got most of the references last week I've returned to being a cultural dinosaur this week! Who is the bespectacled chap saying "Creepeh"? Are the Cast Away references linked to Richard Keys or just Squires poking fun at VAR?I enjoyed the likeness of Wilson to Klopp. That's more my speed
All about the drop ball this week. https://www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/mar/05/david-squires-on-mark-clattenburg-nottingham-forest-dropped-ball-furore
