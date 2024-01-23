Bet, Man!
Absolutely ridiculous. There is no way on this earth that the owl has even heard of Mogwai, never mind having a favourite LP.
The Daily Mail on Kate Middleton being hospitalized is honestly one of the most mental pieces of journalism I've ever read.
References in the first couple of panels to the likes of Vitor Matos's conker hair are a reference to this insanity
I thought its was a bit poor considering the consistent quality of his previous cartoons.The Banter matrix had potential, but given the rich source of material available it didn't really land for me.
As a suspected Liverpool fan, he was probably struggling past his tears
Supports Swindon I think? Although does seem to have a soft spot for us.
Chris Wilder being torn apart https://www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/feb/06/david-squires-on-chris-wilder-the-other-earl-of-sandwich?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
Is Wilder related to Ronnie Pickering?
Who?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0dcv6GKNNw
Clearly browses rawk 😁
