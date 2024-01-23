« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Squires - Football cartoonist  (Read 317324 times)

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,370
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2920 on: January 23, 2024, 12:03:25 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on January 23, 2024, 12:02:46 pm
Bet, Man! :lmao

Tickled me, that one ;D

Nuno in the first panel and Salt Bae in the last are good too.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,086
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2921 on: January 23, 2024, 01:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on January 23, 2024, 11:49:47 am
Absolutely ridiculous. There is no way on this earth that the owl has even heard of Mogwai, never mind having a favourite LP.

I feel like Hodgson having slightly niche musical tastes is a recurring joke of Squire's.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,645
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2922 on: January 23, 2024, 03:45:11 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on January 23, 2024, 12:02:46 pm
Bet, Man! :lmao


We don't need Capon and his gif!

Squires been brilliant the last few weeks

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,159
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2923 on: January 30, 2024, 11:17:23 am »
David Squires on  the beginning of the end for Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool

Our resident cartoonist on the charismatic German managers long goodbye at Anfield and who could replace him

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,370
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2924 on: January 30, 2024, 11:22:21 am »
The graph in the sixth panel ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,159
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2925 on: January 30, 2024, 11:38:06 am »
References in the first couple of panels to the likes of Vitor Matos's conker hair are a reference to this insanity
Quote from: Ray K on January 19, 2024, 01:36:01 pm
The Daily Mail on Kate Middleton being hospitalized is honestly one of the most mental pieces of journalism I've ever read.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,370
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2926 on: January 30, 2024, 12:21:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January 30, 2024, 11:38:06 am
References in the first couple of panels to the likes of Vitor Matos's conker hair are a reference to this insanity

Thanks, I was wondering if I'd missed something about his hair!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2927 on: January 30, 2024, 12:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January 30, 2024, 11:38:06 am
References in the first couple of panels to the likes of Vitor Matos's conker hair are a reference to this insanity

Youve got to have a good memory and pretty niche knowledge for these to make sense sometimes
Logged

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,763
  • Free at last!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2928 on: January 30, 2024, 01:05:55 pm »
I thought its was a bit poor considering the consistent quality of his previous cartoons.

The Banter matrix had potential, but given the rich source of material available it didn't really land for me. 
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2929 on: January 30, 2024, 01:06:05 pm »
Never thought I'd see Cast mentioned in one of these 🤣
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,014
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2930 on: January 30, 2024, 01:40:41 pm »
Quote from: vicar on January 30, 2024, 01:05:55 pm
I thought its was a bit poor considering the consistent quality of his previous cartoons.

The Banter matrix had potential, but given the rich source of material available it didn't really land for me. 

I liked banter matrix a lot the panel and thanks to Ray K, I can appreciate the genius of the first two panels but yeah, the rest of it wasn't as good I thought.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,910
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2931 on: January 30, 2024, 01:59:01 pm »
Quote from: vicar on January 30, 2024, 01:05:55 pm
I thought its was a bit poor considering the consistent quality of his previous cartoons.

The Banter matrix had potential, but given the rich source of material available it didn't really land for me.

considering the range of material available for the topic, it was really poor. Not up to his standards at all.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,351
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2932 on: January 31, 2024, 10:13:46 am »
As a suspected Liverpool fan, he was probably struggling past his tears
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,370
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2933 on: January 31, 2024, 12:02:32 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January 31, 2024, 10:13:46 am
As a suspected Liverpool fan, he was probably struggling past his tears

Supports Swindon I think? Although does seem to have a soft spot for us.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,159
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2934 on: January 31, 2024, 12:11:38 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 31, 2024, 12:02:32 pm
Supports Swindon I think? Although does seem to have a soft spot for us.
Probably because of all the time he spends lurking on RAWK.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,351
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2935 on: January 31, 2024, 04:18:00 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 31, 2024, 12:02:32 pm
Supports Swindon I think? Although does seem to have a soft spot for us.

And Paul Tierney only supports Wigan.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,565
  • Follow the gourd
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 11:50:08 am »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,777
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 12:04:23 pm »
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 12:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:50:08 am
Chris Wilder being torn apart  ;D

https://www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/feb/06/david-squires-on-chris-wilder-the-other-earl-of-sandwich?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
Back on form this week.  Once of his funniest for a long time.

"Can't believe we're leaving the pub for this"
"S'only for half an hour"  ;D
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • Klopptimistic
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 12:06:52 pm »
:D serves him right the pompous pillock.

Is Wilder related to Ronnie Pickering?
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,159
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 12:08:40 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 12:06:52 pm
Is Wilder related to Ronnie Pickering?
Who?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • Klopptimistic
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 12:25:47 pm »
:D
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,370
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2942 on: Today at 12:25:56 pm »
Brilliant stuff ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,319
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2943 on: Today at 02:24:20 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 02:31:05 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2944 on: Today at 02:30:30 pm »
Clearly browses rawk 😁
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline shy_talk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • Shy talkin so misunderstood... really no good
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2945 on: Today at 03:09:54 pm »
Charles Dozsa


Vito Corleone

Couldn't spot the weekly Simpsons reference though. (pics above failed.)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:11:34 pm by shy_talk »
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2946 on: Today at 05:39:37 pm »
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,678
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2947 on: Today at 05:40:18 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 02:30:30 pm
Clearly browses rawk 😁

Robbed every pun from the Sheff united/Villa match thread ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 