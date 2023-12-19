« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Squires - Football cartoonist  (Read 313632 times)

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2880 on: December 19, 2023, 02:30:49 pm »
Angela Rippen as Thomas Frank  :lmao
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,603
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2881 on: December 19, 2023, 02:40:18 pm »
Nice dig at the poverty chanting shite we have to endure this time of the year :thumbup

Aardmann needs to get Klopp in Shaun The Sheep ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,243
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2882 on: December 19, 2023, 03:46:11 pm »
Songs of Waheys is very good :)

What's with the use of "imagineer" a couple of times?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,692
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2883 on: December 26, 2023, 01:57:57 pm »

'David Squires on  23 people who defined football in 2023':-

Our cartoonist on those who left a mark on the game in the past year. And, yes, he did have to work hard to cut his list down

www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2023/dec/26/david-squires-on-23-people-who-defined-football-in-2023
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,949
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2884 on: December 26, 2023, 02:01:33 pm »
Quote from: oojason on December 26, 2023, 01:57:57 pm
'David Squires on  23 people who defined football in 2023':-

Our cartoonist on those who left a mark on the game in the past year. And, yes, he did have to work hard to cut his list down

www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2023/dec/26/david-squires-on-23-people-who-defined-football-in-2023
What's that in the foreground of Hendo's panel?
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,372
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2885 on: December 26, 2023, 02:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on December 26, 2023, 02:01:33 pm
What's that in the foreground of Hendo's panel?

Black and white laces.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,692
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2886 on: December 26, 2023, 02:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on December 26, 2023, 02:01:33 pm
What's that in the foreground of Hendo's panel?

Rainbow laces - and maybe rainbow armbands, mate.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,692
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2887 on: January 2, 2024, 12:56:10 pm »

'David Squires on  what the football world will look like in 2024':-

Our cartoonist looks ahead to the forthcoming 12 months and what the game can potentially expect

www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/jan/02/david-squires-on-what-the-football-world-will-look-like-in-2024
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,372
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2888 on: January 2, 2024, 06:06:07 pm »
Arteta
:lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,468
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2889 on: January 2, 2024, 06:09:45 pm »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2890 on: January 3, 2024, 06:37:24 am »
Quote from: oojason on January  2, 2024, 12:56:10 pm
'David Squires on  what the football world will look like in 2024':-

Our cartoonist looks ahead to the forthcoming 12 months and what the game can potentially expect

www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/jan/02/david-squires-on-what-the-football-world-will-look-like-in-2024

Holes in socks. Celebrating a goal against a former club.

You can't tell me he's not a member or a lurker on RAWK.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,243
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2891 on: January 3, 2024, 11:33:11 am »
Quote from: 12C on January  2, 2024, 06:06:07 pm
Arteta
:lmao

"Visit Venus" on his sleeve ;D

Love the "hair like hollowed-out granary loaves" too ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,995
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2892 on: January 3, 2024, 02:57:27 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  3, 2024, 06:37:24 am
Holes in socks. Celebrating a goal against a former club.

You can't tell me he's not a member or a lurker on RAWK.

I dont know the holes in socks thing, but the former player player goal celebration seems like quite the coincidence if he doesnt read RAWK!
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,522
  • Follow the gourd
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2893 on: January 3, 2024, 03:03:35 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  3, 2024, 06:37:24 am
Holes in socks. Celebrating a goal against a former club.

You can't tell me he's not a member or a lurker on RAWK.
I thought the same when I read this yesterday.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,468
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2894 on: January 3, 2024, 03:21:31 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  3, 2024, 06:37:24 am
Holes in socks. Celebrating a goal against a former club.

You can't tell me he's not a member or a lurker on RAWK.
Been seeing and thinking that for a good while now.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2895 on: January 4, 2024, 04:39:51 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on January  3, 2024, 02:57:27 pm
I dont know the holes in socks thing, but the former player player goal celebration seems like quite the coincidence if he doesnt read RAWK!

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on December 31, 2023, 05:07:38 pm
Players cutting holes in their socks for their calf muscles. Twats.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,995
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2896 on: January 4, 2024, 06:59:35 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  4, 2024, 04:39:51 am


You could have let me wallow in my naïveté, Barry. But no, you have to punish me. Bastard.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,952
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2897 on: January 9, 2024, 11:26:46 am »
David Squires on  Sir Jim Ratcliffes review of Manchester Uniteds slick operation

Our cartoonist on the marginal gains that can be made at Old Trafford now that Ineos have arrived in town



https://www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/jan/09/david-squires-on-sir-jim-ratcliffe-review-manchester-united-slick-operation?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,692
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2898 on: January 9, 2024, 11:33:08 am »

^ very good this week - and that 3rd & 4th panel... ;D


Love Squires, he's like a sane Capon ;)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,285
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2899 on: January 9, 2024, 11:52:06 am »
Brilliant. 4th panel is hilarious.....
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,400
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2900 on: January 9, 2024, 12:19:05 pm »
Woodward as Joel Glazer's lapdog.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,389
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2901 on: January 9, 2024, 03:23:03 pm »
Superb this week.

Even better that it's about Manyoodisneyland. Panel 6 is brilliance.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,522
  • Follow the gourd
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2902 on: Yesterday at 11:28:27 am »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,735
  • Free at last!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2903 on: Yesterday at 12:40:32 pm »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,243
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2904 on: Yesterday at 01:30:41 pm »
That's brilliant, I just sang along in my head ;D

Needs to have more Everton though to be honest.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2905 on: Yesterday at 02:17:12 pm »
Why is Pochettino wearing that quilt-like outfit?  Is that a running gag?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,952
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2906 on: Yesterday at 02:24:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:17:12 pm
Why is Pochettino wearing that quilt-like outfit?  Is that a running gag?
That weird publicity stunt for the film Argylle on Saturday that Todd Boehly may or may not have been involved with. He's wearing a Terry Wogan-style Argylle golf sweater.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2907 on: Yesterday at 02:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:24:11 pm
That weird publicity stunt for the film Argylle on Saturday that Todd Boehly may or may not have been involved with. He's wearing a Terry Wogan-style Argylle golf sweater.
Thanks.  The promotional stunt passed me by at the time.  Good knowledge of your middle-class fabric patterns :wellin
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,310
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2908 on: Yesterday at 03:06:30 pm »
oh wow

lol
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,389
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2909 on: Yesterday at 03:43:55 pm »
The Newcastle panels  :lmao

Gordon and the transport method of al-Rumayyan's boss  ;D ;D
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,952
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2910 on: Yesterday at 04:00:02 pm »
I think you're all sleeping on the Everton official in the first panel wielding the giant bolt cutters he was using on the Just Stop Oil protester.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,454
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2911 on: Yesterday at 04:06:35 pm »
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,995
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2912 on: Yesterday at 05:51:35 pm »
Nunos trunks cant be unseen.

Whats with LEGO head being fed?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,952
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2913 on: Yesterday at 07:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 05:51:35 pm
Nunos trunks cant be unseen.

Whats with LEGO head being fed?
How did you miss Arteta bring fed by that Salt Bae chancer over in Dubai last week?

https://twitter.com/eurofootcom/status/1745894720641913139?t=YNOAANhqzO7SZi1C2nPkKA&s=19
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:12:55 pm by Ray K »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,995
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2914 on: Today at 06:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:07:51 pm
How did you miss Arteta bring fed by that Salt Bae chancer over in Dubai last week?

https://twitter.com/eurofootcom/status/1745894720641913139?t=YNOAANhqzO7SZi1C2nPkKA&s=19
Christ.

Thanks Ray, although Im not sure thanks is the right word.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,522
  • Follow the gourd
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2915 on: Today at 08:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:07:51 pm
How did you miss Arteta bring fed by that Salt Bae chancer over in Dubai last week?

https://twitter.com/eurofootcom/status/1745894720641913139?t=YNOAANhqzO7SZi1C2nPkKA&s=19
What the f**k is going on there 😲 what a pair of c**ts.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 