23 people who defined football in 2023':-Our cartoonist on those who left a mark on the game in the past year. And, yes, he did have to work hard to cut his list downwww.theguardian.com/football/picture/2023/dec/26/david-squires-on-23-people-who-defined-football-in-2023
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
What's that in the foreground of Hendo's panel?
Arteta
what the football world will look like in 2024':-Our cartoonist looks ahead to the forthcoming 12 months and what the game can potentially expectwww.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/jan/02/david-squires-on-what-the-football-world-will-look-like-in-2024
Holes in socks. Celebrating a goal against a former club.You can't tell me he's not a member or a lurker on RAWK.
I dont know the holes in socks thing, but the former player player goal celebration seems like quite the coincidence if he doesnt read RAWK!
Players cutting holes in their socks for their calf muscles. Twats.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/jan/16/david-squires-on-club-tropicana-and-the-premier-league-mid-winter-break?CMP=Share_iOSApp_OtherFriggin hilarious.
Why is Pochettino wearing that quilt-like outfit? Is that a running gag?
That weird publicity stunt for the film Argylle on Saturday that Todd Boehly may or may not have been involved with. He's wearing a Terry Wogan-style Argylle golf sweater.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Nunos trunks cant be unseen.Whats with LEGO head being fed?
How did you miss Arteta bring fed by that Salt Bae chancer over in Dubai last week?https://twitter.com/eurofootcom/status/1745894720641913139?t=YNOAANhqzO7SZi1C2nPkKA&s=19
