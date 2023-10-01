« previous next »
David Squires - Football cartoonist

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
October 1, 2023, 11:43:08 am
Should be good this week. Don't let us down David!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
October 1, 2023, 11:52:52 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October  1, 2023, 11:43:08 am
Should be good this week. Don't let us down David!

From reading his previous ones, he seems to think fans, players, managers are whiny dolts and officials are all sound. I don't think it's going to be any different this time round.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
October 3, 2023, 11:04:47 am
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
October 3, 2023, 12:37:01 pm
Some good bits in that...Owen's different poses, Jurgen exploding at the journo, "I've already inflated my neck pillow", "England by name, England by nature", Matip's legs ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
October 3, 2023, 12:48:19 pm
Dont like it . Conspiracies may be far fetched but match fixing is not far fetched and failure to acknowledge that puts the premier league integrity at risk.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
October 3, 2023, 01:06:03 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on October  3, 2023, 12:48:19 pm
Dont like it . Conspiracies may be far fetched but match fixing is not far fetched and failure to acknowledge that puts the premier league integrity at risk.

Oh come on, this alters nothing. Jesus, don't we all need a laugh after all this!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
October 3, 2023, 01:10:13 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on October  3, 2023, 12:48:19 pm
Dont like it . Conspiracies may be far fetched but match fixing is not far fetched and failure to acknowledge that puts the premier league integrity at risk.

He's making fun of the self-generating outrage train while still sticking the boot in to the hopelessly incompetant refereeing and their highly questionnable trips to side-gigs in the UAE mere days before. I was fuming on Saturday, but I'm already sick of the discussion. LFC are already taking action. Everyone else needs to learn to take a step back.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
October 3, 2023, 01:49:55 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on October  3, 2023, 12:48:19 pm
Dont like it . Conspiracies may be far fetched but match fixing is not far fetched and failure to acknowledge that puts the premier league integrity at risk.


You don't think there is a conspiracy to silence conspiracy theorists and that David Squires is now part of it as well after sucking us in with his previously sympathetic humour?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
October 3, 2023, 02:07:01 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October  3, 2023, 01:10:13 pm
He's making fun of the self-generating outrage train while still sticking the boot in to the hopelessly incompetant refereeing and their highly questionnable trips to side-gigs in the UAE mere days before. I was fuming on Saturday, but I'm already sick of the discussion. LFC are already taking action. Everyone else needs to learn to take a step back.


Started off great ("Having realised he'd made a catastrophic mistake, he had no choice but to see it through. England by name, England by nature" is Squires at his genius best), fizzled into 'meh'.

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
October 3, 2023, 02:25:22 pm
Dissent in the ranks ! This is a first in the Squires thread.
October 3, 2023, 02:44:45 pm
Yes, I think this issue has opened up a chasm, even amongst LFC fans between two groups, one of whom believes the below is a typical PGMOL meeting as David himself has pointed out.


Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
October 3, 2023, 02:48:41 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on October  3, 2023, 01:06:03 pm
Oh come on, this alters nothing. Jesus, don't we all need a laugh after all this!

I am struggling to find the humour in this whole issue to be honest.
October 3, 2023, 02:54:44 pm
Bit crap that one Squiresy, you could have been so much more brutal.

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October  3, 2023, 02:44:45 pm
Yes, I think this issue has opened up a chasm, even amongst LFC fans between two groups, one of whom believes the below is a typical PGMOL meeting as David himself has pointed out.




Nah, its more like this

October 3, 2023, 03:00:19 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on October  3, 2023, 02:48:41 pm
I am struggling to find the humour in this whole issue to be honest.


There are many here among us who feel that life is but a joke
October 3, 2023, 04:49:30 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on October  3, 2023, 02:48:41 pm
I am struggling to find the humour in this whole issue to be honest.

Squires has had the same problem.
October 4, 2023, 08:34:05 am
Quote from: Redbonnie on October  3, 2023, 02:48:41 pm
I am struggling to find the humour in this whole issue to be honest.

Yeah, I was disappointed with it.
Maybe its because the reality was so ridiculous any parody wasn't going to be as stupid?
October 4, 2023, 11:02:51 am
Quote from: Lad on October  3, 2023, 02:25:22 pm
Dissent in the ranks ! This is a first in the Squires thread.

;D

Yesterday at 01:28:45 pm

'David Squires on  football ambassadors uniting the world in 2030 and 2034':-

Our resident cartoonist on the big names who are getting behind Fifas forthcoming World Cups

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/oct/10/david-squires-on-football-ambassadors-uniting-the-world-in-2030-and-2034
Yesterday at 01:37:02 pm
Hendersons puppet hands :lmao
Yesterday at 01:42:32 pm
I've not seen his Elon Musk depiction before.  It's very good  ;D

Is the person peeking around the door in the Beckham conversation somebody we should know or a generic interviewer?
Yesterday at 01:47:02 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:42:32 pm
I've not seen his Elon Musk depiction before.  It's very good  ;D

Is the person peeking around the door in the Beckham conversation somebody we should know or a generic interviewer?

It's Beckham himself. Or, rather, his conscience.
Yesterday at 01:54:00 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:47:02 pm
It's Beckham himself. Or, rather, his conscience.
:thumbup

Squires is too clever and subtle for me.
Yesterday at 02:19:51 pm
Gerrard and Henderson ;D

The Beckham bit is great as well.
Yesterday at 03:01:30 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:42:32 pm
I've not seen his Elon Musk depiction before.  It's very good  ;D

Is the person peeking around the door in the Beckham conversation somebody we should know or a generic interviewer?
From the Netflix documentary

https://x.com/ChrisJBakke/status/1709792592035209713?s=20
Today at 01:07:05 pm
This week's is sheer brilliance  :wellin
Today at 01:33:07 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:01:30 pm
From the Netflix documentary

https://x.com/ChrisJBakke/status/1709792592035209713?s=20
Thanks.  That's some very odd, almost passive aggressive, behaviour from David to his wife.

Beautifully woven in by Squires.
Today at 02:35:18 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:33:07 pm
Thanks.  That's some very odd, almost passive aggressive, behaviour from David to his wife.

Beautifully woven in by Squires.


Yeah, determined to put her down in front of others, that she, she's a fraud as well.


Plastic pair


Squires is immaculate at using that film to expose Beckham's hypocrisy
