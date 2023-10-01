Should be good this week. Don't let us down David!
Dont like it
. Conspiracies may be far fetched but match fixing is not far fetched and failure to acknowledge that puts the premier league integrity at risk.
He's making fun of the self-generating outrage train while still sticking the boot in to the hopelessly incompetant refereeing and their highly questionnable trips to side-gigs in the UAE mere days before. I was fuming on Saturday, but I'm already sick of the discussion. LFC are already taking action. Everyone else needs to learn to take a step back.
Oh come on, this alters nothing. Jesus, don't we all need a laugh after all this!
Yes, I think this issue has opened up a chasm, even amongst LFC fans between two groups, one of whom believes the below is a typical PGMOL meeting as David himself has pointed out.
I am struggling to find the humour in this whole issue to be honest.
Dissent in the ranks ! This is a first in the Squires thread.
I've not seen his Elon Musk depiction before. It's very good Is the person peeking around the door in the Beckham conversation somebody we should know or a generic interviewer?
It's Beckham himself. Or, rather, his conscience.
From the Netflix documentaryhttps://x.com/ChrisJBakke/status/1709792592035209713?s=20
Thanks. That's some very odd, almost passive aggressive, behaviour from David to his wife.Beautifully woven in by Squires.
