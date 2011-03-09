Onanarama
Dyche and the Pick Your Own Disappointment panels are fantastic
Definitely a red and a rawker
Swindon Town fan I thought? He's mentioned it on the strip before. Whether he mines high-profile fan forums for material is another matter.
'David Squires on
the distraction of a summer special football activity sheet':-Need some temporary respite from the general lack of action? Never fear, our cartoonist is herewww.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/jul/04/david-squires-on-the-distraction-of-a-summer-special-football-activity-sheet
Its all about winning shiny things.
Classic padder week (and, to be fair, he admits as much).It seems a bit obvious but Squires is a very talented artist in his own right, sometimes lost amongst the withering satire!
