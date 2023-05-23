The falling confetti being full of asterisks is *chef's kiss*. As is the name of Saudi FC's stadium.In case you're wondering about the Piers Moron panel, that mad El Chiringuto programme in Spain started their post-game coverage by showing a silent Guti staring at a camera for 3 minutes.
It's merciless Who's that bottom right of the last panel next to Eddie Howe?
Jason Tindall I think!
Tindall as General Grievous. Amazing work as always.
Who's the Palpatine-type figure behind Howe?
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
wondered that tooHaaland as a robot is brilliant, the elephant in the middle of the pitch
I thought that was Amanda Stavely
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/may/30/david-squires-premier-league-season-awardsEnd of season awards Lampard and Howe ones are
Squires this week. One panel to sum it all uphttps://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/may/23/david-squires-on-manchester-city-winning-the-premier-league-again
I love the drawing of David Pleat, but cant decide on the fawning figure in the Ronaldo panel; Geoff Shreeves? Hairy mitts?
Piers Moron, who he gave the interview to after he got the boot.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/jun/06/david-squires-on-manchester-city-beating-united-to-win-the-fa-cup-finalOn the FA Cup Final and that shirt.......the Royal Blood reference at the end
Beckham's 'Qatar' tatts.
Who likes relentlessly dominant soft power projects?Is the Ben Thatcher piece throwing shade at the possible piss-weak punishment the FA could throw at them?
Some googling led me to discover that the drummer with Royal Blood is named Ben Thatcher. Presumably not the elbowy one.
As Royal Blood, comprising singer/guitarist Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher, neared the end of their performance, Kerr began mocking the audience and suggesting they didnt know who the band were.Well, I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as no one actually knows who we are, the 32-year-old said. Were called Royal Blood and this is rock music. Who likes rock music?Nine people, brilliant. This is Ben Thatcher, he plays drums, everybody say hi to Ben, please.He later quipped: Were having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic. Well done, Ben.Appearing to address the camera-man, Kerr asked: Will you clap for us? You clap? Youre busy. Can you clap? Yes, even hes clapping. Turning to the crowd again, he asked: What does that say about you?At the end of the performance, Kerr then walked off-stage sticking up his middle fingers to the audience.
I love Fergie as Harry Enfields only me character, and the reference to Mourinhos antics last week.
What's the bit with the shaving cream about?
