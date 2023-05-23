« previous next »
Offline Garrus

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2640 on: May 23, 2023, 12:45:17 pm »
"Champions for now".
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2641 on: May 23, 2023, 12:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 23, 2023, 12:13:32 pm
The falling confetti being full of asterisks is *chef's kiss*.  As is the name of Saudi FC's stadium.

In case you're wondering about the Piers Moron panel, that mad El Chiringuto programme in Spain started their post-game coverage by showing a silent Guti staring at a camera for 3 minutes.

Even the elephant on the trophy. I loven how Eddie H is dressed as the captain of the Death Star.
Online Tobelius

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2642 on: May 23, 2023, 01:12:01 pm »
 :wellin Champions for now,Sportswash Direct and the Terminator reference killed me.
And Steve Cooper's face. ;D
Offline Dim Glas

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2643 on: May 23, 2023, 01:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on May 23, 2023, 12:43:57 pm
It's merciless  ;D

Who's that bottom right of the last panel next to Eddie Howe?  :o

Jason Tindall I think!
Offline davidlpool1982

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2644 on: May 23, 2023, 01:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 23, 2023, 01:16:21 pm
Jason Tindall I think!

Tindall as General Grievous. Amazing work as always.
Online Ray K

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2645 on: May 23, 2023, 01:32:37 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on May 23, 2023, 01:18:06 pm
Tindall as General Grievous. Amazing work as always.
Who's the Palpatine-type figure behind Howe?
Offline Dim Glas

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2646 on: May 23, 2023, 01:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 23, 2023, 01:32:37 pm
Who's the Palpatine-type figure behind Howe?

Yasir al-Rumayyan, the front Saudi arabia use to pretend the club is privately owned
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2647 on: May 23, 2023, 01:48:30 pm »
Superb work that.  ;D
Online redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2648 on: May 23, 2023, 01:55:30 pm »
The hoodie with a giant P on it ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2649 on: May 23, 2023, 02:14:01 pm »
Now that is a timeless classic
Offline paulrazor

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2650 on: May 23, 2023, 02:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on May 23, 2023, 12:43:57 pm
It's merciless  ;D

Who's that bottom right of the last panel next to Eddie Howe?  :o
wondered that too

Haaland as a robot is brilliant, the elephant in the middle of the pitch :lmao
Offline Redsnappa

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2651 on: May 23, 2023, 03:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 23, 2023, 01:16:21 pm
Jason Tindall I think!

Quote from: davidlpool1982 on May 23, 2023, 01:18:06 pm
Tindall as General Grievous. Amazing work as always.

Thanks folks! Can see it now  ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2652 on: May 23, 2023, 03:30:58 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 23, 2023, 02:57:02 pm
wondered that too

Haaland as a robot is brilliant, the elephant in the middle of the pitch :lmao

I thought that was Amanda Stavely ;D
Offline paulrazor

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2653 on: May 23, 2023, 03:34:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 23, 2023, 03:30:58 pm
I thought that was Amanda Stavely ;D
haha, it isnt far off
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2654 on: May 30, 2023, 12:33:34 pm »
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2655 on: May 30, 2023, 12:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 30, 2023, 12:33:34 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/may/30/david-squires-premier-league-season-awards

End of season awards  ;D

Lampard and Howe ones are  :lmao
Brilliant.  Also Dyche watchign DCL sleep and De Zerbi on the night bus  ;D ;D
Online A Red Abroad

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2656 on: May 30, 2023, 01:12:54 pm »
"Two more stops"  ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2657 on: May 30, 2023, 01:28:13 pm »
Shit, I forgot we won the Charity Shield, who says we won nothing and it was a season of failure, yayyyy!!!
Offline jackh

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2658 on: May 30, 2023, 01:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 30, 2023, 12:33:34 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/may/30/david-squires-premier-league-season-awards

End of season awards  ;D

Lampard and Howe ones are  :lmao

Glad he didn't miss Gary Neville recently thinking he'd invented holidays ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2659 on: May 30, 2023, 01:37:50 pm »
He really is a RAWK reader
Offline na fir dearg

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2660 on: May 30, 2023, 01:59:30 pm »
Online redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2661 on: May 30, 2023, 02:08:33 pm »
Dyche with his clipboard ;D
Online Ray K

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2662 on: May 30, 2023, 02:17:07 pm »
I do like his Erling Haaland robot one. Even in his Wall-E phase in the Charity Shield he still put the big lips on him.

Stupid sexy robot.
Online Robinred

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2663 on: May 30, 2023, 03:44:38 pm »
I love the drawing of David Pleat, but cant decide on the fawning figure in the Ronaldo panel; Geoff Shreeves? Hairy mitts?
Online Ray K

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2664 on: May 30, 2023, 03:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on May 30, 2023, 03:44:38 pm
I love the drawing of David Pleat, but cant decide on the fawning figure in the Ronaldo panel; Geoff Shreeves? Hairy mitts?
Piers Moron, who he gave the interview to after he got the boot.
Online Robinred

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2665 on: May 30, 2023, 04:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 30, 2023, 03:47:16 pm
Piers Moron, who he gave the interview to after he got the boot.

Of course! Thanks Ray.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2666 on: May 30, 2023, 04:57:37 pm »
The Luton panel :lmao
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2667 on: Today at 11:56:56 am »
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2668 on: Today at 12:04:37 pm »
Online A Red Abroad

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2669 on: Today at 12:06:54 pm »
Offline thaddeus

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2670 on: Today at 12:10:21 pm »
Excellent!

The shaving foam panel was a bit lost on me but it's standard for me to miss the gag on about three panels so I've not done bad this week!.
Online redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2671 on: Today at 12:15:52 pm »
Some brilliant stuff in there today. ;D The whole De Gea panel, Beckham's Qatar tattoos, the shirt panel, "until Jack Grealish was ruled to have arms".
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2672 on: Today at 12:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:56:56 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/jun/06/david-squires-on-manchester-city-beating-united-to-win-the-fa-cup-final

On the FA Cup Final and that shirt.......

the Royal Blood reference at the end  ;D

Who likes relentlessly dominant soft power projects?

Is the Ben Thatcher piece throwing shade at the possible piss-weak punishment the FA could throw at them?
Online Tobelius

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2673 on: Today at 12:24:58 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:06:54 pm
Beckham's 'Qatar' tatts. :)

Haha yeah that one got me as well 'the official spice market partner'  ;D
Online Ray K

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2674 on: Today at 12:38:53 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:21:39 pm
Who likes relentlessly dominant soft power projects?

Is the Ben Thatcher piece throwing shade at the possible piss-weak punishment the FA could throw at them?
Some googling led me to discover that the drummer with Royal Blood is named Ben Thatcher. Presumably not the elbowy one.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2675 on: Today at 01:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:38:53 pm
Some googling led me to discover that the drummer with Royal Blood is named Ben Thatcher. Presumably not the elbowy one.

Wow, that is some crossover and clarifies the nine people bit.

As Royal Blood, comprising singer/guitarist Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher, neared the end of their performance, Kerr began mocking the audience and suggesting they didnt know who the band were.

Well, I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as no one actually knows who we are, the 32-year-old said. Were called Royal Blood and this is rock music. Who likes rock music?

Nine people, brilliant. This is Ben Thatcher, he plays drums, everybody say hi to Ben, please.

He later quipped: Were having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic. Well done, Ben.

Appearing to address the camera-man, Kerr asked: Will you clap for us? You clap? Youre busy. Can you clap? Yes, even hes clapping. Turning to the crowd again, he asked: What does that say about you?

At the end of the performance, Kerr then walked off-stage sticking up his middle fingers to the audience.
Online Robinred

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2676 on: Today at 04:47:48 pm »
I love Fergie as Harry Enfields only me character, and the reference to Mourinhos antics last week.
Online redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2677 on: Today at 04:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:47:48 pm
I love Fergie as Harry Enfields only me character, and the reference to Mourinhos antics last week.

What's the bit with the shaving cream about?
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2678 on: Today at 04:53:12 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:51:05 pm
What's the bit with the shaving cream about?
I think it's just making his 'hair' white like Mourinho's.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2679 on: Today at 04:53:58 pm »
I just spotted De Gea's hat - all the Mancs appeared to be wearing them. :)
