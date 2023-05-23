The falling confetti being full of asterisks is *chef's kiss*. As is the name of Saudi FC's stadium.In case you're wondering about the Piers Moron panel, that mad El Chiringuto programme in Spain started their post-game coverage by showing a silent Guti staring at a camera for 3 minutes.
It's merciless Who's that bottom right of the last panel next to Eddie Howe?
Jason Tindall I think!
Tindall as General Grievous. Amazing work as always.
Who's the Palpatine-type figure behind Howe?
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
wondered that tooHaaland as a robot is brilliant, the elephant in the middle of the pitch
I thought that was Amanda Stavely
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/may/30/david-squires-premier-league-season-awardsEnd of season awards Lampard and Howe ones are
Squires this week. One panel to sum it all uphttps://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/may/23/david-squires-on-manchester-city-winning-the-premier-league-again
I love the drawing of David Pleat, but cant decide on the fawning figure in the Ronaldo panel; Geoff Shreeves? Hairy mitts?
Piers Moron, who he gave the interview to after he got the boot.
