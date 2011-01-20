They've disabled comments for most pieces for years. Probably after laying off many of their staff, which left them short on moderators.



They have disabled comments on Squires' pieces a number of times this season - this one about Manchester United and Qatar; ALL of the ones about the workers rights etc Qatar (he did a whole series about Qatar on the run up, then weekly ones during - and most were disabled); one heartbreaking tribute to the 92 and how disgusting it is that opposing fans sing about it. And thats it. Then before that, last season - the CL final was disabled; 3 on Chelsea and Roman Abramovich's ownership (in March, just after the Russian invasion); 1 on Kurt Zouma kicking his cat; 1 on the Premier League's reponse to the fan led review of football governance; and finally one on Ronaldo's second debut at United.Note - there is a fairly common theme amongst all bar the Ronaldo one - where they thought there may be a risk of a law suit thanks to comments below the line. I don't think it is unfair to suggest that another one which could have resulted in negative comments about the Middle East (and sue-happy clubs) is the reason it had comments disabled.