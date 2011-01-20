« previous next »
Author Topic: David Squires - Football cartoonist

rob1966

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 7, 2023, 03:23:32 pm
Pearce the ventriloquist ;D
El Lobo

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 7, 2023, 04:04:00 pm
Jurgen should just read that comic strip really
Nobby Reserve

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 10, 2023, 03:37:20 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on February  7, 2023, 02:48:29 pm
Loved that.  Also Dyches bleep test  :lmao You get the impression that Dyche is up there with Mourinho for his favourite managers to include


Them two and Howe in his Deathstar FC outfit  ;D
Funky_Gibbons

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 12:38:17 pm
gerrardisgod

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 12:42:41 pm
Fucking hell, of all the pop culture referencesRumpole Of The Bailey :lmao :lmao :lmao
El Lobo

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 12:45:25 pm
Rumpole of the Bailey ;D
Dim Glas

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 12:59:48 pm
Severance defiant jazz party  ;D
Nick110581

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 01:04:07 pm
Incredible
Tobelius

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 01:06:31 pm
I'm sure he's on RAWK.

Brilliant again David  :wellin
24/7

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 01:31:09 pm
Honestly wouldn't surprise me if he uses this place for some research.

That said, anyone seen Capon recently...........?!?!  8)
afc turkish

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 01:46:22 pm
Never possible for there to be too many Kim Wexler references...
Nobby Reserve

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 02:20:42 pm
Beautiful  :wellin


In the comments from someone called 'timpblue':

Quote
ffp is, was and always will be bollocks

it had one goal - to preserve the status quo

thats it

It's like a fucking holy mantra for them. Do the evil dictators subliminally pipe it through the Emptyhad speakers every home game?

Ziltoid

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 02:36:48 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on February 14, 2023, 01:31:09 pm
Honestly wouldn't surprise me if he uses this place for some research.

That said, anyone seen Capon recently...........?!?!  8)

Only on Twatter
Ziltoid

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 02:37:33 pm
The "We go again" for Gerrard is brilliant
redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 04:12:21 pm
The panel with Pep and co taking their selfie with all the CAS results behind them is great.

Oh, and the twerking ref at Stockley Park ;D
rossipersempre

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 04:14:40 pm
What's with Gerrard eating a Curly Wurly?
24/7

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 04:34:06 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on February 14, 2023, 04:14:40 pm
What's with Gerrard eating a Curly Wurly?
Thank you! That was bugging me too. Maybe because it looks like a chocolate version of the obstacle course bit with the car tyres and, well, you know, trippety-trip...?
redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 04:59:56 pm
I wondered if it's cos it's one of those words people like hearing Scouse people say, like chicken?
24/7

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 05:05:19 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February 14, 2023, 04:59:56 pm
I wondered if it's cos it's one of those words people like hearing Scouse people say, like chicken?
Like, Keeerly Weeeerly? Wotsda'!?
Robinred

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 14, 2023, 05:05:27 pm
Hes so obviously in love with the minutiae of the game, and its occasional weirdness, yet able to use irony to call out frauds, with cultural references.

Love it.
oojason

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 21, 2023, 12:14:50 pm

'David Squires on  the battle to take over Manchester United'

Our cartoonist looks at what could be coming next at Old Trafford following the tenure of the Glazers

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/feb/21/david-squires-on-the-battle-to-take-over-manchester-united
Qston

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 21, 2023, 12:39:38 pm
Brilliant. Clayton Blackmore poster  ;D
gerrardisgod

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 21, 2023, 12:48:00 pm
Quote from: Qston on February 21, 2023, 12:39:38 pm
Brilliant. Clayton Blackmore poster  ;D
Michael Knighton ;D
BigCDump

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 21, 2023, 01:37:59 pm
Slicing up Utd like a seasoned professional with a precision scalpel. Most of the oil-anaesthesised fans won't even feel a thing. You'll just hear them humming "Mbappe, lalalalala Mbappe, Mbappe" to the tune of "Brazil". :lmao

Well done Squires. Look forward to more from him on this.
redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 21, 2023, 02:02:10 pm
Shardy Army ;D

The Cold and Wet War ;D

Great stuff as always.
FlashingBlade

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 21, 2023, 02:02:34 pm
No comments tho' which Guardian often does when its pieces about English footballs relationship with Middle East..what are they scared of?
Sangria

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 21, 2023, 02:06:12 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on February 21, 2023, 02:02:34 pm
No comments tho' which Guardian often does when its pieces about English footballs relationship with Middle East..what are they scared of?

They've disabled comments for most pieces for years. Probably after laying off many of their staff, which left them short on moderators.
Dim Glas

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 21, 2023, 02:31:45 pm
Quote from: Sangria on February 21, 2023, 02:06:12 pm
They've disabled comments for most pieces for years. Probably after laying off many of their staff, which left them short on moderators.

comments where on for the last Squires cartoon.

I guess with some topics they just dont want the agro, because it becomes a mess of sportswashed fans of Man City, Newcastle and now those of Utd happy to go that route, vs the people with morals. Thats me giving Guardian the benefit of the doubt  :P
Scottymuser

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 21, 2023, 02:38:16 pm
Quote from: Sangria on February 21, 2023, 02:06:12 pm
They've disabled comments for most pieces for years. Probably after laying off many of their staff, which left them short on moderators.

They have disabled comments on Squires' pieces a number of times this season  - this one about Manchester United and Qatar; ALL of the ones about the workers rights etc Qatar (he did a whole series about Qatar on the run up, then weekly ones during - and most were disabled); one heartbreaking tribute to the 92 and how disgusting it is that opposing fans sing about it.  And thats it.  Then before that, last season - the CL final was disabled; 3 on Chelsea and Roman Abramovich's ownership (in March, just after the Russian invasion); 1 on Kurt Zouma kicking his cat; 1 on the Premier League's reponse to the fan led review of football governance; and finally one on Ronaldo's second debut at United.

Note - there is a fairly common theme amongst all bar the Ronaldo one - where they thought there may be a risk of a law suit thanks to comments below the line.  I don't think it is unfair to suggest that another one which could have resulted in negative comments about the Middle East (and sue-happy clubs) is the reason it had comments disabled.
The North Bank

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 21, 2023, 02:43:49 pm
Wheres your blockade gone!!
4pool

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
February 21, 2023, 03:37:42 pm
Rock of Gibraltar is where it started. Class.

Where FC was taken off their crest and they don't care, it meant money to them for transfers.


So they have previous to selling their soul.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 11:50:23 am
redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 12:32:54 pm
"The Capitalist Vultures' Club have beaten The Autocracy Gang" ;D

Love Karius collecting his medal with the magpie - "Y'know..." ;D
El Lobo

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 12:35:05 pm
Simpsons and Office references in the same cartoon, kudos David (I know you're reading ;))
Alisson Wonderland

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 12:36:36 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:35:05 pm
Simpsons and Office references in the same cartoon, kudos David (I know you're reading ;))
Came here to say the same thing  ;D

Love Howe getting Dubravka from the United changing rooms too
Ray K

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 12:39:37 pm
McClaren's topless celebrations?

Stupid Sexy Schteve.
