David Squires - Football cartoonist

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2440 on: December 27, 2022, 12:49:47 pm
"...accept bravery award..." <---  :-X
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2441 on: December 27, 2022, 01:02:04 pm

That reminds me - still no updates from UEFA as the release of the 'independent report' being made available to the public in September, November.  ::)


Quality piece from Squires - as usual ;D

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2442 on: December 28, 2022, 11:39:44 am
The Zippy t-shirt ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2443 on: January 3, 2023, 01:49:43 pm

'David Squires on  Pelé, the kid who would be football king':-

Our cartoonist looks back at the life and times of Brazilian football legend Pelé, who has died aged 82

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/jan/03/david-squires-on-pele-the-kid-who-would-be-football-king
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2444 on: January 10, 2023, 11:11:51 am

'David Squires on  shocks and awe in the FA Cup third round':-

Our cartoonist looks at the famous upsets, wild celebrations and sense of nostalgia sparked in the third round

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/jan/10/david-squires-on-shocks-and-awe-in-the-fa-cup-third-round
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2445 on: January 10, 2023, 11:24:54 am
That's pretty much perfect throughout, with a lovely ending.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2446 on: January 10, 2023, 11:40:59 am
I literally laughed out load seeing Pep in his jumper supporting Potter  :lmao

Big shout for Mullins' boots and a good Simpsons reference with Sheffield Wednesday being back...in cup form
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2447 on: January 10, 2023, 12:38:53 pm
Friggin amazing, can't stop laughing at this;

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2448 on: January 10, 2023, 01:39:44 pm
Excellent - didnt miss a trick; and a little sly dig at Peps motives😆
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2449 on: January 10, 2023, 02:24:01 pm
He needs to make a full version of the Roy Keane Guess Who game.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2450 on: January 17, 2023, 01:04:26 pm

'David Squires on  Manchester United and Arsenal enjoying their derby days':-

Our cartoonist looks at pulses racing as the Premier League derbies go the way of United and Arsenal

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/jan/17/david-squires-on-arsenal-and-manchester-united-enjoying-their-derby-days
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2451 on: January 17, 2023, 02:02:52 pm
Quote from: oojason on January 17, 2023, 01:04:26 pm
'David Squires on  Manchester United and Arsenal enjoying their derby days':-

Our cartoonist looks at pulses racing as the Premier League derbies go the way of United and Arsenal

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2023/jan/17/david-squires-on-arsenal-and-manchester-united-enjoying-their-derby-days

Absolutely love this, taking the piss out of the weirdly Arteta infatuated richard twat "Keysey"
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2452 on: January 17, 2023, 04:14:51 pm
Lego Arteta always makes me laugh  ;D

That first panel is a reference to some weird meme I think. Funny but very random!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2453 on: January 24, 2023, 12:33:35 pm
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2454 on: January 24, 2023, 02:01:51 pm
Last two panels are great, love the Everton mention ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2455 on: Today at 11:40:10 am
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2456 on: Today at 11:52:10 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 24, 2023, 02:01:51 pm
Last two panels are great, love the Everton mention ;D
And I like the Bend It Like Beckham referencing in panel 2 ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2457 on: Today at 11:54:48 am
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2458 on: Today at 11:58:32 am
That Ferguson panel kills me  :lmao
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2459 on: Today at 11:59:32 am
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 11:54:48 am
Absolutely fucking brutal :lmao

So true though.  :lmao
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #2460 on: Today at 12:04:31 pm
The bucket shaped island in the Irish Sea :lmao
