https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/nov/22/david-squires-on-the-totally-normal-opening-days-of-qatar-world-cupMaybe they do care about human rights
Brilliant from him yet again.
the workers view of Qatars World Cup moments so far':-Our cartoonist on how the stories from the second round of group games might look from a migrant workers anglewww.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/nov/29/david-squires-on-the-workers-view-of-qatar-world-cup-moments-so-far
What's Panel 6 all about?
All the best to you and yours too.
Oh mate, you're in for a treat. Mike Parry from Talksport and his Canada T shirt<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0</a>
heroes and villains from the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup':-Our cartoonist looks at the winners and losers and soiled reputations from the second round of the World Cupwww.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/dec/07/david-squires-on-heroes-and-villains-from-the-last-16-of-the-qatar-world-cup
Bellingham panel
Is Messi walking on water?!
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/dec/13/david-squires-on-england-and-footballs-coming-home-from-qatar
Sad but lovely final panel.
The one with Bono
