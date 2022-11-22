« previous next »
David Squires - Football cartoonist

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
November 22, 2022, 04:27:22 pm
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
November 23, 2022, 04:40:02 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 22, 2022, 04:27:22 pm
Brilliant from him yet again.

Yep, and calling out Infantino for being (which seemed at the time of Blatters demise, impossible) even more corrupt than previous FIFA mouthpieces.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
November 29, 2022, 12:17:11 pm

'David Squires on  the workers view of Qatars World Cup moments so far':-

Our cartoonist on how the stories from the second round of group games might look from a migrant workers angle

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/nov/29/david-squires-on-the-workers-view-of-qatar-world-cup-moments-so-far
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
November 29, 2022, 12:21:16 pm
Quote from: oojason on November 29, 2022, 12:17:11 pm
'David Squires on  the workers view of Qatars World Cup moments so far':-

Our cartoonist on how the stories from the second round of group games might look from a migrant workers angle

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/nov/29/david-squires-on-the-workers-view-of-qatar-world-cup-moments-so-far
Panel 5 - test card -  ;D
Panel 7 - ashes urn -   :'(
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
November 29, 2022, 01:49:45 pm
What's Panel 6 all about?

Love the Neymar plaster cast being signed only by himself, except for Bolsonaro ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
November 29, 2022, 01:56:17 pm
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on November 29, 2022, 01:49:45 pm
What's Panel 6 all about?
Oh mate, you're in for a treat. Mike Parry from Talksport and his Canada T shirt

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0</a>
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
November 29, 2022, 02:42:04 pm
Squires should get a Pulitzer for his work on the World Cup.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
November 29, 2022, 03:15:12 pm
Quote from: Ray K on November 29, 2022, 01:56:17 pm
Oh mate, you're in for a treat. Mike Parry from Talksport and his Canada T shirt

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0</a>

Thanks ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
November 29, 2022, 04:38:45 pm
Quote from: Ray K on November 29, 2022, 01:56:17 pm
Oh mate, you're in for a treat. Mike Parry from Talksport and his Canada T shirt

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0</a>


Wonderful, could not happen to a nicer dickhead
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
November 29, 2022, 07:18:47 pm
He's been absolutely brilliant leading up and during this whole shitshow.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
November 29, 2022, 09:48:56 pm
That 7th panel
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 7, 2022, 01:12:48 pm

'David Squires on  heroes and villains from the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup':-

Our cartoonist looks at the winners and losers  and soiled reputations  from the second round of the World Cup

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/dec/07/david-squires-on-heroes-and-villains-from-the-last-16-of-the-qatar-world-cup
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 7, 2022, 03:27:52 pm
Quote from: oojason on December  7, 2022, 01:12:48 pm
'David Squires on  heroes and villains from the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup':-

Our cartoonist looks at the winners and losers  and soiled reputations  from the second round of the World Cup

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/dec/07/david-squires-on-heroes-and-villains-from-the-last-16-of-the-qatar-world-cup

Excellent once again. However, Im surprised at that stat where Messis done more walking than any other player. Have they been monitoring Shaq?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 7, 2022, 03:32:38 pm
Bellingham panel  ;D
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 7, 2022, 04:26:46 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December  7, 2022, 03:32:38 pm
Bellingham panel  ;D
The Bono poetry threat to Sergio creased me.  ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 7, 2022, 07:52:33 pm
Crocodile Dundee United :lmao :lmao

Also he nailed the Steve McLaren lookalike fan ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 8, 2022, 03:10:10 am
Great Nick Cave reference there as well... ;D
I hate every ape I see.
From chimpan-a to chimpan-z,
No, you'll never make a monkey out of me.
Oh, my God, I was wrong,
It was Earth all along.
You finally made a monkey...

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 8, 2022, 12:28:17 pm
Is Messi walking on water?!

The Infantino panel is good.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 8, 2022, 12:33:01 pm
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on December  8, 2022, 12:28:17 pm
Is Messi walking on water?!
Tra la la la laaaaa, tra laaaa laaaa laaaaaa! ;D
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 13, 2022, 11:31:02 am
Bono :lmao :lmao :lmao
AHA!

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 13, 2022, 11:43:46 am
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 13, 2022, 11:52:54 am
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 13, 2022, 11:58:24 am
Sad but lovely final panel.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 13, 2022, 11:59:32 am
Fuck the Tories

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 13, 2022, 12:00:02 pm
Quote from: Geezer08 on December 13, 2022, 11:52:54 am
The one with Bono :D :D
Everyone knows the Irish Bono usually rocks some Uhlsport gloves too.

I did laugh a lot at referee Lahoz's pyjamas.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 13, 2022, 12:03:49 pm
😂 Love the Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal stuff - and hes spot on about gerrit in the mixer. That other coaching sophisticate, Mourinho, was similarly disposed to the same tactic on occasions.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 13, 2022, 12:37:25 pm
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 14, 2022, 04:07:09 pm
Gerrit in der Mixer ;D

Great stuff from Squires with a touching last panel
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 16, 2022, 10:41:55 pm
Being able to write comedy and also be tragic at the same time is so difficult. John Sullivan of Only Fools And Horses was brilliant at this, but Squires is just as good.

Great yet again.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 11:26:29 am

'David Squires on  a salty end to Qatars World Cup':-

Our cartoonist reflects on the World Cup finale as Argentina celebrate and the Fifa circus leaves town

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/dec/20/david-squires-on-a-salty-end-to-qatar-world-cup
