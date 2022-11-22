« previous next »
Author Topic: David Squires - Football cartoonist  (Read 241453 times)

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2400 on: November 22, 2022, 04:27:22 pm »
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2401 on: November 23, 2022, 04:40:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 22, 2022, 04:27:22 pm
Brilliant from him yet again.

Yep, and calling out Infantino for being (which seemed at the time of Blatters demise, impossible) even more corrupt than previous FIFA mouthpieces.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2402 on: November 29, 2022, 12:17:11 pm »

'David Squires on  the workers view of Qatars World Cup moments so far':-

Our cartoonist on how the stories from the second round of group games might look from a migrant workers angle

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/nov/29/david-squires-on-the-workers-view-of-qatar-world-cup-moments-so-far
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2403 on: November 29, 2022, 12:21:16 pm »
Quote from: oojason on November 29, 2022, 12:17:11 pm
'David Squires on  the workers view of Qatars World Cup moments so far':-

Our cartoonist on how the stories from the second round of group games might look from a migrant workers angle

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/nov/29/david-squires-on-the-workers-view-of-qatar-world-cup-moments-so-far
Panel 5 - test card -  ;D
Panel 7 - ashes urn -   :'(
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2404 on: November 29, 2022, 01:49:45 pm »
What's Panel 6 all about?

Love the Neymar plaster cast being signed only by himself, except for Bolsonaro ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2405 on: November 29, 2022, 01:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on November 29, 2022, 01:49:45 pm
What's Panel 6 all about?
Oh mate, you're in for a treat. Mike Parry from Talksport and his Canada T shirt

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0</a>
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2406 on: November 29, 2022, 02:42:04 pm »
Squires should get a Pulitzer for his work on the World Cup.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2407 on: November 29, 2022, 03:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on November 29, 2022, 01:56:17 pm
Oh mate, you're in for a treat. Mike Parry from Talksport and his Canada T shirt

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0</a>

Thanks ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2408 on: November 29, 2022, 04:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on November 29, 2022, 01:56:17 pm
Oh mate, you're in for a treat. Mike Parry from Talksport and his Canada T shirt

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0</a>


Wonderful, could not happen to a nicer dickhead
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2409 on: November 29, 2022, 07:18:47 pm »
He's been absolutely brilliant leading up and during this whole shitshow.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2410 on: November 29, 2022, 09:48:56 pm »
That 7th panel
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 01:12:48 pm »

'David Squires on  heroes and villains from the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup':-

Our cartoonist looks at the winners and losers  and soiled reputations  from the second round of the World Cup

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/dec/07/david-squires-on-heroes-and-villains-from-the-last-16-of-the-qatar-world-cup
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 03:27:52 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:12:48 pm
'David Squires on  heroes and villains from the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup':-

Our cartoonist looks at the winners and losers  and soiled reputations  from the second round of the World Cup

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/dec/07/david-squires-on-heroes-and-villains-from-the-last-16-of-the-qatar-world-cup

Excellent once again. However, Im surprised at that stat where Messis done more walking than any other player. Have they been monitoring Shaq?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 03:32:38 pm »
Bellingham panel  ;D
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 04:26:46 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 03:32:38 pm
Bellingham panel  ;D
The Bono poetry threat to Sergio creased me.  ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2415 on: Yesterday at 07:52:33 pm »
Crocodile Dundee United :lmao :lmao

Also he nailed the Steve McLaren lookalike fan ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 03:10:10 am »
Great Nick Cave reference there as well... ;D
I hate every ape I see.
From chimpan-a to chimpan-z,
No, you'll never make a monkey out of me.
Oh, my God, I was wrong,
It was Earth all along.
You finally made a monkey...
