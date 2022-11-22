« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Squires - Football cartoonist  (Read 241083 times)

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,255
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2400 on: November 22, 2022, 04:27:22 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,128
  • Red since '64
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2401 on: November 23, 2022, 04:40:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 22, 2022, 04:27:22 pm
Brilliant from him yet again.

Yep, and calling out Infantino for being (which seemed at the time of Blatters demise, impossible) even more corrupt than previous FIFA mouthpieces.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,539
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2402 on: November 29, 2022, 12:17:11 pm »

'David Squires on  the workers view of Qatars World Cup moments so far':-

Our cartoonist on how the stories from the second round of group games might look from a migrant workers angle

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/nov/29/david-squires-on-the-workers-view-of-qatar-world-cup-moments-so-far
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,058
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2403 on: November 29, 2022, 12:21:16 pm »
Quote from: oojason on November 29, 2022, 12:17:11 pm
'David Squires on  the workers view of Qatars World Cup moments so far':-

Our cartoonist on how the stories from the second round of group games might look from a migrant workers angle

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/nov/29/david-squires-on-the-workers-view-of-qatar-world-cup-moments-so-far
Panel 5 - test card -  ;D
Panel 7 - ashes urn -   :'(
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,255
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2404 on: November 29, 2022, 01:49:45 pm »
What's Panel 6 all about?

Love the Neymar plaster cast being signed only by himself, except for Bolsonaro ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,405
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2405 on: November 29, 2022, 01:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on November 29, 2022, 01:49:45 pm
What's Panel 6 all about?
Oh mate, you're in for a treat. Mike Parry from Talksport and his Canada T shirt

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0</a>
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,286
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2406 on: November 29, 2022, 02:42:04 pm »
Squires should get a Pulitzer for his work on the World Cup.
Logged

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,255
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2407 on: November 29, 2022, 03:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on November 29, 2022, 01:56:17 pm
Oh mate, you're in for a treat. Mike Parry from Talksport and his Canada T shirt

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0</a>

Thanks ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,851
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2408 on: November 29, 2022, 04:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on November 29, 2022, 01:56:17 pm
Oh mate, you're in for a treat. Mike Parry from Talksport and his Canada T shirt

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IqmhuYtldd0</a>


Wonderful, could not happen to a nicer dickhead
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline baltic out here

  • Would you buy a second hand vinyl off this fella?!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2409 on: November 29, 2022, 07:18:47 pm »
He's been absolutely brilliant leading up and during this whole shitshow.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,747
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2410 on: November 29, 2022, 09:48:56 pm »
That 7th panel
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,539
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 01:12:48 pm »

'David Squires on  heroes and villains from the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup':-

Our cartoonist looks at the winners and losers  and soiled reputations  from the second round of the World Cup

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/dec/07/david-squires-on-heroes-and-villains-from-the-last-16-of-the-qatar-world-cup
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 