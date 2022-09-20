« previous next »
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2240 on: September 20, 2022, 12:36:56 pm »
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2241 on: September 20, 2022, 12:54:41 pm »
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2242 on: September 20, 2022, 01:31:34 pm »
He draw Haaland's goal against Dortmund that he couldn't fit into this week's one

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2243 on: September 20, 2022, 06:45:57 pm »
He (Squires that is) really does have a fondness for '90's refs. Milford was a blast from the past and someone buried deep in my consciousness. Haven't thought about him in decades and his caricature of the hairdo brought it all back in an instant.

The North Korea comment was mentioned on this site a few times in the monarchy* thread. Been said on many occasions but I'm convinced he visits rawk. What is your username David or are you just a lurker?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2244 on: September 23, 2022, 02:12:41 am »
Wokefinder General! - love it.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2245 on: September 27, 2022, 12:05:28 pm »
« Reply #2246 on: September 27, 2022, 02:58:56 pm »
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2247 on: September 27, 2022, 03:23:57 pm »
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2248 on: September 27, 2022, 03:47:41 pm »
Quote from: oojason on September 27, 2022, 03:23:57 pm
Quality.

Every so often, Squires does a strip that is more serious than usual while still evincing humor.

Those are always my favorites, probably because he does them infrequently enough that they stand out.

This week's was definitely one such effort...
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2249 on: September 27, 2022, 05:19:18 pm »
Definitely a step aside from the day to day stuff that he usually does. Suppose it fits with with the international break and the lack of club football. Would have loved to have seen him ripping into the Tory shitshow of the 'mini-budget'.

This week's strip does hit a very serious note. I'm slowly getting through watching the Chris Kamara interview that got released in the last week or so. The main story around that is his battle with apraxia that he's been dealing with lately (wasn't aware of that here before I got told by someone). The first half of the interview largely centres around his family background and racism in the game. Really sad to see that some things never change, or do so at an imperceptibly slow pace.

On a lighter note, the bright lights of Plymouth panel was my highlight.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2250 on: September 29, 2022, 10:07:01 pm »
^^^

Yep, agree on all counts. That he became a boot boy at West Ham, without revealing his past, is both telling of his humility, but extremely poignant.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2251 on: October 4, 2022, 11:27:14 am »

'David Squires on  Going to the Match 2022':-

Our cartoonist pays homage to LS Lowrys masterpiece by reimagining it for modern footballs matchgoing fans

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/oct/04/david-squires-on-going-to-the-match-2022-ls-lowry
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2252 on: October 4, 2022, 11:39:38 am »
 :lmao Those Etihad double ad boards..
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2253 on: October 4, 2022, 11:43:28 am »
Quote from: oojason on October  4, 2022, 11:27:14 am
'David Squires on  Going to the Match 2022':-

Our cartoonist pays homage to LS Lowrys masterpiece by reimagining it for modern footballs matchgoing fans

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/oct/04/david-squires-on-going-to-the-match-2022-ls-lowry


A veritable smorgasbord of his usual subtle digs in the background. Love it.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2254 on: October 4, 2022, 12:28:29 pm »
I've been very hard on Squires of late but that's a brilliant spread. He's best when he cuts down on dialogue and concentrates on the art.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2255 on: October 4, 2022, 12:33:06 pm »
The whole thing is genius, but the half and half scarf in particular creased me ;D

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2256 on: October 4, 2022, 12:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on October  4, 2022, 11:39:38 am
:lmao Those Etihad double ad boards..
Fucking brilliat.

I could see Prestwich Blue and the Loons at Bluemoon being up in arms about that no doubt. ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2257 on: October 4, 2022, 12:42:03 pm »
That's amazing, simply brilliant.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2258 on: October 4, 2022, 12:44:23 pm »
Good stuff as per, if not a little depressing that one of the few people who actually mentions what a mess the game is right now is confined to a bit of an online comic strip
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2259 on: October 4, 2022, 12:57:38 pm »
It's amazing how much he can say without actually writing a word
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2260 on: October 4, 2022, 01:00:30 pm »
Thats really beautiful.  This things over isnt it.  We lost.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2261 on: October 4, 2022, 01:06:04 pm »
Feel a bit sad reading that.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #2262 on: Yesterday at 11:40:01 pm »
Sadly and excruciatingly fitting. Love the dig at responsible betting. The only thing missing is reference to the blatant abuse of FFP.

