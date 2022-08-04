« previous next »
David Squires - Football cartoonist

Ray K

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
August 4, 2022, 10:32:20 am
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Terry de Niro

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
August 4, 2022, 10:35:05 am
cormorant

  We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
August 4, 2022, 11:20:01 am
Well sugar my strudel  :lmao
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
August 4, 2022, 03:16:12 pm
Stevie's nipples showing through the jumper ;D

Pickford's shirt sponsor ;D

David Moyes ;D

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

RJH

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
August 4, 2022, 03:32:34 pm
Quote from: Ray K on August  4, 2022, 10:32:20 am
New season preview with Squires. I do like our one  :D

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/aug/04/david-squires-on-predictions-for-the-2022-23-premier-league-season



I think the Everton panel is the winner there!
As far as four word predictions go, "I Mean, God Knows" sums them up pretty well.
rafathegaffa83

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
August 4, 2022, 05:30:52 pm
Brighton and Everton panels ;D
cormorant

  We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
August 9, 2022, 12:55:44 pm
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Alisson Wonderland

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
August 9, 2022, 01:20:17 pm
Drinks Sangria

  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
August 10, 2022, 04:48:21 pm
That was great, loved the Darwin bit, can someone enlighten me what Endsleigh mode means though?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
August 10, 2022, 04:50:26 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 10, 2022, 04:48:21 pm
That was great, loved the Darwin bit, can someone enlighten me what Endsleigh mode means though?

The Championship used to be sponsored by Endsleigh back in the day.
jackh

    @hartejack
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
August 10, 2022, 05:03:55 pm
Quote from: cormorant on August  9, 2022, 12:55:44 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/aug/09/david-squires-on-the-opening-weekend-of-the-premier-league-season

Love the Arnautovic panel, and it's only a shame it wasn't relevant for longer (though the idea United even considered a move for him is great)!
thaddeus

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
August 10, 2022, 05:13:39 pm
I think that's his best for a good while (and most weeks are very good!).  It's the first thing I've seen about our game with Fulham that's lightened my mood rather than sent me into a spiral of depression  ;D
Robinred

  Red since '64
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 09:44:52 pm
I loved Fergie as Harry Enfields only me character, and now Ive seen it I cant see Fergie in any other light again😳
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

afc turkish

  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 02:19:59 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:44:52 pm
I loved Fergie as Harry Enfields only me character, and now Ive seen it I cant see Fergie in any other light again😳

A hard burden to shoulder...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
