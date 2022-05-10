« previous next »
David Squires - Football cartoonist

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
May 10, 2022, 12:34:30 pm
The whatabout derby, Terminator Haalands "now I know why you cry", Im sorry miss jackson. Brilliant

Eddie Howe's death star is becoming all time classic.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
May 10, 2022, 12:36:38 pm
Cannot stop laughing at Mo in Eric Dier's arms ;D

The whataboutderby ;D

Gerrard's nipples ;D

Whole thing is brilliant this week!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
May 10, 2022, 01:43:10 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on May 10, 2022, 12:34:30 pm
The whatabout derby, Terminator Haalands "now I know why you cry", Im sorry miss jackson. Brilliant

Eddie Howe's death star is becoming all time classic.


"This t-shirt is beginning to look a bit awkward" is superbly cutting  ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
May 10, 2022, 01:48:58 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on May 10, 2022, 01:43:10 pm

"This t-shirt is beginning to look a bit awkward" is superbly cutting  ;D
Was just going to post about that. I wonder if he regrets pretending to be arsed about human rights now he is joining a club owned by one of the worst human rights abusing regimes in the world.
Probably not.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
May 10, 2022, 01:53:10 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on May 10, 2022, 11:21:04 am
Eddie Howe and Haaland there  :lmao
His Eddie Howe is perfect. As obsequious as the real one.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
May 10, 2022, 02:10:27 pm
Brilliant that
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
May 10, 2022, 02:47:48 pm
Particularly good today.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
May 10, 2022, 02:57:37 pm
Quote from: JRed on May 10, 2022, 01:48:58 pm
Was just going to post about that. I wonder if he regrets pretending to be arsed about human rights now he is joining a club owned by one of the worst human rights abusing regimes in the world.
Probably not.

Would be good if every news outlet reporting the links with City atm used a photo of him in that t-shirt to accompany the story.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
May 10, 2022, 03:11:10 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 10, 2022, 02:57:37 pm
Would be good if every news outlet reporting the links with City atm used a photo of him in that t-shirt to accompany the story.
Yeah, it would be silly of them not to.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
May 10, 2022, 03:19:16 pm
Eddie Howe seems to be wearing an Imperial uniform?  :D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
May 12, 2022, 07:57:55 am
Quote from: Red Berry on May 10, 2022, 03:19:16 pm
Eddie Howe seems to be wearing an Imperial uniform?  :D

An ongoing joke. Hes manager of Death Star United.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
May 12, 2022, 09:27:37 am
How has he not brought back Emo Mourinho crying at the Roma semi-final?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
May 12, 2022, 10:21:08 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on May 12, 2022, 09:27:37 am
How has he not brought back Emo Mourinho crying at the Roma semi-final?

Keeping the powder dry ahead of next week's final, perhaps...
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 12:23:14 pm
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 12:43:17 pm
Loving the "levelling up" from Frankie da Tory
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 12:55:16 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:23:14 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/may/17/david-squires-on-boos-and-bangers-as-liverpool-win-the-fa-cup-final?CMP=share_btn_tw

F**king hell, "I was singing abood with me"  :lmao :lmao

Each frame a masterpiece again.

"After all the establishment has done for their City"

He gets it
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 01:31:09 pm
Not now Cambridge :lmao
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 01:32:24 pm
Fleverton
Or Frank Lampards Everton 🤣
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 02:26:13 pm
Tuchel with the Werner's originals  :lmao
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 02:42:39 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 01:32:24 pm
Fleverton
Or Frank Lampards Everton 🤣

Ah thank you, couldn't work that out at all ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 02:46:27 pm
Whats going on in the last panel?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 02:46:55 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:46:27 pm
Whats going on in the last panel?
I was about to ask that - glad it's not just me!!!!!! ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 02:47:12 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 02:46:55 pm
I was about to ask that - glad it's not just me!!!!!! ;D

Same!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 02:49:52 pm
Watching Escape to Victory is all Ive got?  Hopefully theres a more topical, and better, gag than that.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:46:27 pm
Whats going on in the last panel?

Aren't they sat with Tuchel watching Rooney in the trial?
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 02:55:17 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:46:27 pm
Whats going on in the last panel?
I think he brought them to the Wagatha Christie show where Wayne Rooney is giving evidence today.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 03:02:39 pm
Quote from: oojason on April 28, 2022, 10:54:07 pm
'David Squires on  the joy of exhibition games featuring foreign mega-clubs  and Crystal Palace':-

Our cartoonist gives his take on the upcoming swathe of friendlies to be played on Australian soil

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/apr/28/david-squires-on-the-joy-of-exhibition-games-featuring-foreign-mega-clubs-and-crystal-palace
Slater yelling at cloud hahaha

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 10, 2022, 11:18:45 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/may/10/david-squires-on-manchester-city-popularity-liverpool-moyes-ballboys-roy-hodgson-mascot?CMP=share_btn_tw

"Guardiola responded to a 5-0 flogging of Newcastle"  ;D
magnificent

the Vant Schips haha

Haaland as the Terminator. Brilliant

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:23:14 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/may/17/david-squires-on-boos-and-bangers-as-liverpool-win-the-fa-cup-final?CMP=share_btn_tw

F**king hell, "I was singing abood with me"  :lmao :lmao

Each frame a masterpiece again.

Abood with me AMAZING


Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 03:11:40 pm


And here is Wayne in court today. Looking about 63.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 03:25:16 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:51:03 pm
Aren't they sat with Tuchel watching Rooney in the trial?

Given they're the 2 panels in colour, that was my thought too - with the Everton legend.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 03:28:22 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 03:11:40 pm


And here is Wayne in court today. Looking about 63.

Same age as Milly,amazing.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 03:52:21 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 03:11:40 pm


And here is Wayne in court today. Looking about 63.

Looks like Andy Hamilton :lmao
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 03:59:04 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:52:21 pm
Looks like Andy Hamilton :lmao
Thank you! That's what was bugging me - I thought "Ian Hislop with a beard" but then couldn't remember the name of his mate........
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 07:14:54 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 03:25:16 pm
Given they're the 2 panels in colour, that was my thought too - with the Everton legend.
Pretty sure Pickford is wearing Homer Simpson's glasses he used for jury duty to make it look like he was awake. Richie la and Dele Ali join in on watching Rooney give evidence. I think.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 09:36:36 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:14:54 pm
Pretty sure Pickford is wearing Homer Simpson's glasses he used for jury duty to make it look like he was awake. Richie la and Dele Ali join in on watching Rooney give evidence. I think.
Argh thats brilliant.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 10:48:20 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:14:54 pm
Pretty sure Pickford is wearing Homer Simpson's glasses he used for jury duty to make it look like he was awake. Richie la and Dele Ali join in on watching Rooney give evidence. I think.

 ;D


also

...another time-honoured custom was impeccably observed as Liverpool fans booed god save the queen    ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 11:47:57 pm
Drawing the trial watching frames like trial sketches... The Homer glasses... Abood with me... Absolute genius. Hats off to you sir.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 11:58:11 pm
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 04:13:22 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 03:11:40 pm


And here is Wayne in court today. Looking about 63.

Getting unfortunate likeness to one Paul Gascoigne there.
As for Squires, I think I've found another Simpsons reference..."weak lemon drink" https://comb.io/As7z54
