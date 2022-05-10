The whatabout derby, Terminator Haalands "now I know why you cry", Im sorry miss jackson. BrilliantEddie Howe's death star is becoming all time classic.
"This t-shirt is beginning to look a bit awkward" is superbly cutting
Eddie Howe and Haaland there
Was just going to post about that. I wonder if he regrets pretending to be arsed about human rights now he is joining a club owned by one of the worst human rights abusing regimes in the world. Probably not.
Would be good if every news outlet reporting the links with City atm used a photo of him in that t-shirt to accompany the story.
Eddie Howe seems to be wearing an Imperial uniform?
How has he not brought back Emo Mourinho crying at the Roma semi-final?
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/may/17/david-squires-on-boos-and-bangers-as-liverpool-win-the-fa-cup-final?CMP=share_btn_twF**king hell, "I was singing abood with me" Each frame a masterpiece again.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
FlevertonOr Frank Lampards Everton 🤣
Whats going on in the last panel?
I was about to ask that - glad it's not just me!!!!!!
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Whats going on in the last panel?
'David Squires on
the joy of exhibition games featuring foreign mega-clubs and Crystal Palace':-Our cartoonist gives his take on the upcoming swathe of friendlies to be played on Australian soilwww.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/apr/28/david-squires-on-the-joy-of-exhibition-games-featuring-foreign-mega-clubs-and-crystal-palace
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/may/10/david-squires-on-manchester-city-popularity-liverpool-moyes-ballboys-roy-hodgson-mascot?CMP=share_btn_tw"Guardiola responded to a 5-0 flogging of Newcastle"
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Aren't they sat with Tuchel watching Rooney in the trial?
And here is Wayne in court today. Looking about 63.
Looks like Andy Hamilton
Given they're the 2 panels in colour, that was my thought too - with the Everton legend.
Pretty sure Pickford is wearing Homer Simpson's glasses he used for jury duty to make it look like he was awake. Richie la and Dele Ali join in on watching Rooney give evidence. I think.
