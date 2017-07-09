https://www.theguardian.com/football/series/david-squires-onThis weeks jolly capers Enjoy
John Terry's NFT getup
The Johnson / Lebedev one is amazing.
Spackman Werner Overdrive
Anyone else think he's drawn Amanda Staveley the same as Gareth Bale?
Boris and Lebedev is an absolute classic !!
That is quality for Squires. Absolute no punches pulled quality.
It's the attention to detail that sets him apart (the CHELS3A number plate). Plus the knowledge of the game's history (anyone under 50 may struggle to get the joke about Kante's new car). The age of 'keep politics out of football' is now well and truly over.
Squires on the fall of the Roman Empirehttps://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/mar/15/david-squires-on-the-fall-of-chelsea-roman-empireThe bit about Newcastle United's recent prolific spell is really something...
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
It's the attention to detail that sets him apart (the CHELS3A number plate). Plus the knowledge of the game's history (anyone under 50 may struggle to get the joke about Kante's new car). The age of 'keep politics out of football' is now well and truly over.
'David Squires on
the FA Cup, Chelsea and bolt-cutting antics at Everton':-Our cartoonist looks back on the FA Cup quarter-finals and the fun and games involving a protester at Goodison Parkwww.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/mar/22/david-squires-on-the-fa-cup-chelsea-and-bolt-cutting-antics-at-everton
My word he's been on top form the last couple of weeks, again every frame is a masterpiece.
Indeed, vintage stuff. In a world with so much shite and mediocrity to the fore, hes an oasis of excellence.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.93]