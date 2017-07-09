« previous next »
David Squires - Football cartoonist

Offline redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 1, 2022, 04:07:30 pm
"The upcoming play-offs for a whole other shitshow" :)
mallin9

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 2, 2022, 03:47:59 am
Hes as on point as usual. Brilliant. The classic fifaspeak line killed me. How often, when one of these thieving pieces of shit gets caught, do they revert to but Im just a steward of the game. Youth. Togetherness. FIFA.. and get away with it
12C

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 8, 2022, 11:58:29 am
tonysleft

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 8, 2022, 11:59:54 am
sinnermichael

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 8, 2022, 12:02:41 pm
Spackman Werner Overdrive  :lmao
12C

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 8, 2022, 12:03:05 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on March  8, 2022, 11:59:54 am
John Terry's NFT getup :lmao

Spackman Werner overdrive

Uncle Uzzy

So much to unpack :lmao
Tobelius

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 8, 2022, 12:40:50 pm
Howe..  :lmao
Ray K

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 8, 2022, 12:50:29 pm
The Johnson / Lebedev one is amazing.
El Lobo

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 8, 2022, 12:53:12 pm
Quote from: Ray K on March  8, 2022, 12:50:29 pm
The Johnson / Lebedev one is amazing.

Yeah that one got me :D
The North Bank

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 8, 2022, 01:15:44 pm
Boris and Lebedev is an absolute classic !!
afc turkish

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 8, 2022, 01:18:43 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on March  8, 2022, 12:02:41 pm
Spackman Werner Overdrive  :lmao

Quite enjoyed that bit, also... ;D
Lusty

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 8, 2022, 01:25:56 pm
Anyone else think he's drawn Amanda Staveley the same as Gareth Bale?
Nobby Reserve

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 8, 2022, 01:30:00 pm
He really is at his best when there's an angry political edge to his theme

Sheer brilliance this week
Yorkykopite

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 8, 2022, 01:52:21 pm
Quote from: Lusty on March  8, 2022, 01:25:56 pm
Anyone else think he's drawn Amanda Staveley the same as Gareth Bale?

They are two different people?

That's what I love about this site. You learn summat new everyday.
ABZ Rover

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 9, 2022, 10:47:57 pm
Wonderful this week.
Robinred

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 10, 2022, 04:06:55 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on March  8, 2022, 01:15:44 pm
Boris and Lebedev is an absolute classic !!

Yep - topical, apposite and politically on the money.
Ray K

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 15, 2022, 11:49:04 am
Squires on the fall of the Roman Empire



https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/mar/15/david-squires-on-the-fall-of-chelsea-roman-empire

The bit about Newcastle United's recent prolific spell is really something...
Funky_Gibbons

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 15, 2022, 12:11:28 pm
Tuchel as a wacky, inflatable, arm-flailing tube man is a work of genius (and Kante's choice of car)



Edit - every frame is a work of genius this week.
Nobby Reserve

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 15, 2022, 12:31:48 pm
I enjoy all of his strips, but some weeks you just have to bow down to his utter genius.

This is one of them.

The points he makes are what makes him so brilliant, but the icing on the cake are the nuggets that are laugh-out-loud funny

"I believe that inanimate object was 'taking liberties'"  :lmao
The North Bank

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 15, 2022, 12:45:41 pm
"S'only Yemen , innit "


Hes a very smart man
Alisson Wonderland

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 15, 2022, 12:56:09 pm
Every single panel is brilliant this week.  So many bits to pick up on but I loved the Chelsea fan destroying the modem for "taking liberties" while the "3" on his shirt is scribbled out. That and Terry in his Ape costume :lmao
Dench57

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 15, 2022, 12:57:58 pm
Eddie Howe "the coach of the Death Star's five-a-side team"  ;D
oojason

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 15, 2022, 01:12:06 pm

That is quality for Squires. Absolute no punches pulled quality.
Yorkykopite

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 15, 2022, 01:27:42 pm
Quote from: oojason on March 15, 2022, 01:12:06 pm
That is quality for Squires. Absolute no punches pulled quality.

It's the attention to detail that sets him apart (the CHELS3A number plate). Plus the knowledge of the game's history (anyone under 50 may struggle to get the joke about Kante's new car).

The age of 'keep politics out of football' is now well and truly over.
Redsnappa

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 15, 2022, 01:30:28 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 15, 2022, 01:27:42 pm
It's the attention to detail that sets him apart (the CHELS3A number plate). Plus the knowledge of the game's history (anyone under 50 may struggle to get the joke about Kante's new car).

The age of 'keep politics out of football' is now well and truly over.

Caught the state of that shitty half-roof over the Shed End to a tee.
redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 15, 2022, 03:21:44 pm
That is amazing from start to finish.
the_red_pill

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 15, 2022, 03:25:11 pm
Quote from: Ray K on March 15, 2022, 11:49:04 am
Squires on the fall of the Roman Empire



https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/mar/15/david-squires-on-the-fall-of-chelsea-roman-empire

The bit about Newcastle United's recent prolific spell is really something...
Entertaining as always.
Apart from Sanctions, it's going to be Beaurocracy, drop in service delivery, performance etc..
The whole shebang.
They're essentially a Parastatal! ;D
(Without the luxury of spending obscene amounts of tax-payer money)

Wait... do they qualify for the Budget?
thejbs

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 15, 2022, 03:40:29 pm
masterful. 
Lad

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 15, 2022, 10:15:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 15, 2022, 01:27:42 pm
It's the attention to detail that sets him apart (the CHELS3A number plate). Plus the knowledge of the game's history (anyone under 50 may struggle to get the joke about Kante's new car).

The age of 'keep politics out of football' is now well and truly over.

Yeah the old school invalid cars that used to park in front of the shed. Sadly old enough to remember them 😪
mallin9

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 16, 2022, 02:58:10 am
The Deflector Shields


Squires is so good
Persephone

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
March 16, 2022, 06:49:44 am
He's absolutely brilliant and hits the nail on the head every single time.
oojason

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 11:02:30 am

'David Squires on  the FA Cup, Chelsea and bolt-cutting antics at Everton':-

Our cartoonist looks back on the FA Cup quarter-finals and the fun and games involving a protester at Goodison Park

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/mar/22/david-squires-on-the-fa-cup-chelsea-and-bolt-cutting-antics-at-everton
afc turkish

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 11:22:25 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:02:30 am
'David Squires on  the FA Cup, Chelsea and bolt-cutting antics at Everton':-

Our cartoonist looks back on the FA Cup quarter-finals and the fun and games involving a protester at Goodison Park

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/mar/22/david-squires-on-the-fa-cup-chelsea-and-bolt-cutting-antics-at-everton

"Underclackers..."
24∗7

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 11:52:08 am
Brutal :lmao
redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 11:59:30 am
Abide with NFT ;D
Nobby Reserve

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 12:01:45 pm
Artie Ziff, Tuchel's cap, boltcutterman's teeth  :wellin

His cartoons are a proper highlight of the week
Funky_Gibbons

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 12:07:54 pm
My word he's been on top form the last couple of weeks, again every frame is a masterpiece.
Robinred

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 08:39:22 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:07:54 pm
My word he's been on top form the last couple of weeks, again every frame is a masterpiece.

Indeed, vintage stuff. In a world with so much shite and mediocrity to the fore, hes an oasis of excellence.
mallin9

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 12:18:46 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:39:22 pm
Indeed, vintage stuff. In a world with so much shite and mediocrity to the fore, hes an oasis of excellence.

I hope Squires does read RAWK, to see this.

This week the clippers were perfect
